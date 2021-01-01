« previous next »
Author Topic: Atmosphere at Anfield  (Read 1628290 times)

Offline grinchgriffin73

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13880 on: Yesterday at 10:52:59 pm »
Thought it was pretty good myself from the Kop, especially first half. Too many people getting nervy/frustrated second half didn't help though.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline AnnieRoad93

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13881 on: Yesterday at 10:53:39 pm »
Atmosphere was good for the first 3 minutes when we kept winning corners then it just felt like nobody could be arsed. Too many tourists and half and halfs in the main stand. The kop needs to wake up
Underneath the floodlights down in Düsseldorf...

Offline VVM

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13882 on: Yesterday at 11:21:14 pm »
Was it any good from inside the Kop, I couldnt hear it but maybe it was better for those in there nearer the back? Easy to blame tourists, half and halfers etc but shouldnt the kop be mostly season ticket holders and people who go week in, week out on 13+ credits?
Offline Onward Liverpudlian

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13883 on: Yesterday at 11:28:14 pm »
Watched it on the telly with the wife. Got to chuckle at her comments about ALL our fans in the Kemlyn side who all appeared to be totally still at all times -  "Isn't ANYONE going to scratch their heads or move about a bit" - was a bit like a mural or a stand full of mannequins as the tv cameras panned across it through the game lol.
Offline Sterome77

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13884 on: Today at 02:19:21 am »
Thought the atmosphere was really good just prior to kick off and for the first 15 minutes or so.  It tailed off after that and never really picked up again.  People have mentioned frustration/anxiety creeping in but I think a lot of it was down to sheer boredom. 

The away fans who've come to Anfield for the Europa League group stage games have just sung their hearts out for the whole 90 minutes regardless of what's happening in the game but that's never really been the English culture.  Over here, no matter how good an atmosphere might be at the start, it needs something to feed off.  Preferably a goal, of course, but a near miss, a flare up or sometimes even a great tackle can dial up the volume.  But it's hard to sustain an atmosphere when there's absolutely nothing happening out on the pitch.

That said, purely based on what actually happened on the pitch, one of the most boring games I've seen at Anfield was the 2005 European Cup semi against Chelsea.  The early 'ghost' goal, Gudjonsen's miss right on full time, practically nothing in between but it was the best atmosphere I've ever experienced.  The exception that proves the rule.  The circumstances were a bit special that night though.
Offline kesey

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13885 on: Today at 02:35:27 am »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Yesterday at 06:55:28 pm
Lots of half and half clowns in the upper anfield road

.Thst's the reason they built it.
Offline theshirtmyfatherwore

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13886 on: Today at 06:45:32 am »
Quote from: kesey on Today at 02:35:27 am
.Thst's the reason they built it.

Full of off-site hospo paying £480 for a carvery a programme and a coach upto the ground. Clubs selling its soul. Most hospo seats in the country bar wembley.
Offline deanloco9

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13887 on: Today at 07:43:35 am »
Quote from: theshirtmyfatherwore on Today at 06:45:32 am
Full of off-site hospo paying £480 for a carvery a programme and a coach upto the ground. Clubs selling its soul. Most hospo seats in the country bar wembley.

Id say a certain fan group should speak out against it but they are gone these days ever since the club kinda got them with a token gesture of a seat in meetings
Offline theshirtmyfatherwore

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13888 on: Today at 07:53:05 am »
It wont ever change. Im not one to bang on about the owners but remember their portfolio turning fans into customers

2 years later fancard numbers became customer numbers
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13889 on: Today at 07:55:52 am »
It wasn't that bad to be honest. Obviously,  frustration set in for some who thought we'd be 10-0 up. That's why it's not good to be arrogant.

Offline Buck Pete

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13890 on: Today at 07:58:54 am »
Quote from: theshirtmyfatherwore on Today at 06:45:32 am
Full of off-site hospo paying £480 for a carvery a programme and a coach upto the ground. Clubs selling its soul. Most hospo seats in the country bar wembley.

Well that explains it. At least 5 minutes into the second half it was still half empty.

Reminded me of that Club Wembley section at cup finals.

What a shame. :(
Offline theshirtmyfatherwore

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13891 on: Today at 08:06:06 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 07:58:54 am
Well that explains it. At least 5 minutes into the second half it was still half empty.

Reminded me of that Club Wembley section at cup finals.

What a shame. :(

Theyve added an extra off site venue for the city game. Taken almost a full block in the anny road upper and the crown plaza in town hosting all the food and then bussing them up. Gone to the dogs
Offline Sharado

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13892 on: Today at 09:27:25 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:55:52 am
It wasn't that bad to be honest. Obviously,  frustration set in for some who thought we'd be 10-0 up. That's why it's not good to be arrogant.

I do think that's a big factor in why it wasn't amazing yesterday. If we'd drew 1-1 last time out against these and they were in half decent form then it would have been better. It was one of those everyone expected us to be 2-0 up after 20 minutes, when we weren't people fell flat on it, not that they should have against those but that is what happened.
Offline kesey

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13893 on: Today at 11:36:40 am »
Quote from: theshirtmyfatherwore on Today at 06:45:32 am
Full of off-site hospo paying £480 for a carvery a programme and a coach upto the ground. Clubs selling its soul. Most hospo seats in the country bar wembley.

I was in town early afternoon and every second scarf I seen was a half n half. The only positive about that is the lads on the stalls in town are making a few quid out of them.
Offline Bennett

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13894 on: Today at 11:52:15 am »
The atmosphere at Anfield is responsive to what is happening on the pitch rather than the choreographed shite you get in the Bundesliga or wherever. Fulham game is the best example. The frenzied atmosphere on 3-3 is what pushed us over the line.
Offline stonecold_jpm

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13895 on: Today at 02:09:41 pm »
Be the complete opposite on Saturday, be bouncing cos its a far bigger and important game.
Offline Fromola

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13896 on: Today at 04:43:55 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 11:52:15 am
The atmosphere at Anfield is responsive to what is happening on the pitch rather than the choreographed shite you get in the Bundesliga or wherever. Fulham game is the best example. The frenzied atmosphere on 3-3 is what pushed us over the line.

It lacked that spark. Shooting towards their fans second half rather than the Kop didn't help.
Offline Mouldy Christmas cake

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13897 on: Today at 04:51:28 pm »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 02:09:41 pm
Be the complete opposite on Saturday, be bouncing cos its a far bigger and important game.

You'd like to think so because if the ground isn't up for that then it's fucking pointless to be honest
Offline GinKop

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13898 on: Today at 05:24:45 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 11:52:15 am
The atmosphere at Anfield is responsive to what is happening on the pitch rather than the choreographed shite you get in the Bundesliga or wherever. Fulham game is the best example. The frenzied atmosphere on 3-3 is what pushed us over the line.

It doesn't have to be choreographed - over the years I've been at some boss atmospheres (pre 2017) and from start to end, it was a wall of noise with a wide range of our songs getting an airing. People actually joining in, taking scarves with them and generally supporting the team.

Things happening on the pitch will inevitably spark the crowd. But with the games I've mentioned above, the difference is the right kind of people were in the ground.
Offline I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13899 on: Today at 05:40:13 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 11:52:15 am
The atmosphere at Anfield is responsive to what is happening on the pitch rather than the choreographed shite you get in the Bundesliga or wherever. Fulham game is the best example. The frenzied atmosphere on 3-3 is what pushed us over the line.

We listened to the Fulham game on LFCTV and the atmosphere came across as something from a 1970s European home game on the radio.

Saturday was weird - a game played at walking pace against a United team without any hate figures. Ten Hag comes across as a decent chap in the wrong job as well.

Needed a few sly Scholes challenges to get the crowd going.
Offline "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13900 on: Today at 05:47:00 pm »
Quote from: I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo on Today at 05:40:13 pm
We listened to the Fulham game on LFCTV and the atmosphere came across as something from a 1970s European home game on the radio.

Saturday was weird - a game played at walking pace against a United team without any hate figures. Ten Hag comes across as a decent chap in the wrong job as well.

Needed a few sly Scholes challenges to get the crowd going.

I heard the 1st half on Merseyside and watched the 2nd when I got home from work, my lads were asking why was it so quiet, they've been to a few games now and know how loud the Kop can be. Did sound pretty shit for a Utd game, or any game where we needed a win to stay top for that matter.

Quote from: GinKop on Today at 05:24:45 pm
It doesn't have to be choreographed - over the years I've been at some boss atmospheres (pre 2017) and from start to end, it was a wall of noise with a wide range of our songs getting an airing. People actually joining in, taking scarves with them and generally supporting the team.

Things happening on the pitch will inevitably spark the crowd. But with the games I've mentioned above, the difference is the right kind of people were in the ground.

Spartak Moscow 1992 iirc, could hear the Kop from Walton Hal Park as we walked to the ground, sounded dead loud and was bouncing when we got in, so it can easily be done - too many are not interested in making a sound though.
Offline bornandbRED

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13901 on: Today at 05:56:14 pm »
You wouldnt think were in and around the top of the table listening to Anfield yesterday. Seemed an odd atmosphere.
Offline deanloco9

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13902 on: Today at 07:38:16 pm »
I genuinely think the reason the atmosphere declined rapidly at points was the pre game expectation to batter them like last season, this went to the players too as we started Henderson hoofing a lot! Think it will be massively different (hopefully) on Saturday
Offline Son of Mary

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13903 on: Today at 08:04:36 pm »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 07:38:16 pm
I genuinely think the reason the atmosphere declined rapidly at points was the pre game expectation to batter them like last season, this went to the players too as we started Henderson hoofing a lot! Think it will be massively different (hopefully) on Saturday
Did people genuinely think we'd batter them again? I had it as a nailed on 0-0, 1-0 or a 0-1. So did the Reds I spoke to in the week before the game. Mind you, I'm talking long-term fans here. Those who saw us demolish Palace 9-0 then lose to them in the FA Cup semi the same season. Fans who also saw us lose a cup final to a bunch of farmers from Wimbledon.

It was crystal clear that the Mancs had to come here and save face. It was always going to be a case of defending for dear life and hoping for something on the break if possible. We've utterly humiliated them fairly regularly recently. There was no way that yesterday would be an open game. With our shooting boots on I'm sure we'd have still won, but it wouldn't have been by many. Maybe 2-0. They'd leave town even at a 2-0 loss and still feel they'd salvaged some pride.

Dreamland was the 7-0 last season. There was no way it was going to be anything like that this time around. I'm genuinely surprised if many there yesterday were really expecting us to spank them hard.

I think yesterday was one where the fans needed to dig in and push the lads over the line and get the job done. It was always going to be ugly.
Offline meady1981

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13904 on: Today at 08:25:11 pm »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 07:38:16 pm
I genuinely think the reason the atmosphere declined rapidly at points was the pre game expectation to batter them like last season, this went to the players too as we started Henderson hoofing a lot! Think it will be massively different (hopefully) on Saturday

I keep saying this, but who that has watched us since before City thought we would batter anyone. Weve been woefully short on chances for weeks. I could see yesterday coming a mile off and I know fuck all.

I think atmosphere is just a distant memory now in general. People just dont sing. Its not in their repertoire of things to do. Ive even noticed it at the carol service I go to every year. Practically silent now, used to be bellowed out 10 years ago. Standing and being invested in a game for 90 minutes is a thing of the past. Too many distractions and short attention spans. Not enough self awareness. No one willing to stick their neck out and loose themselves. Its a society change, brought on by peoples addiction to social media and mastering their image for approval at the risk of any individuality.

I used to think you could sort it out by making everything young and Scouse but Im not even sure that would work anymore. I cant be upset by it now, I think its beyond saving.
Offline No turkey, just boiled liver for this saint

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13905 on: Today at 08:31:31 pm »
Nostalgia aint what it used to be.

Like others have said, it got off to a decent start and faded as the Utd game plan sucked the life out of the team and subsequently the crowd, too many who expected a nice comfortable win.A few songs got going in 108 but werent picked up on widely. FOAR and PTS ended up all over the shop a few times. Happily, couldnt hear the Mancs at all for 99% of the game.


Onwards.
Offline Fromola

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13906 on: Today at 08:35:00 pm »
Quote from: Son of Mary on Today at 08:04:36 pm
Did people genuinely think we'd batter them again? I had it as a nailed on 0-0, 1-0 or a 0-1. So did the Reds I spoke to in the week before the game. Mind you, I'm talking long-term fans here. Those who saw us demolish Palace 9-0 then lose to them in the FA Cup semi the same season. Fans who also saw us lose a cup final to a bunch of farmers from Wimbledon.

It was crystal clear that the Mancs had to come here and save face. It was always going to be a case of defending for dear life and hoping for something on the break if possible. We've utterly humiliated them fairly regularly recently. There was no way that yesterday would be an open game. With our shooting boots on I'm sure we'd have still won, but it wouldn't have been by many. Maybe 2-0. They'd leave town even at a 2-0 loss and still feel they'd salvaged some pride.

Dreamland was the 7-0 last season. There was no way it was going to be anything like that this time around. I'm genuinely surprised if many there yesterday were really expecting us to spank them hard.

I think yesterday was one where the fans needed to dig in and push the lads over the line and get the job done. It was always going to be ugly.

Probably a lot were apprehensive knowing it'd be a dog of a game and hating the pre-game narrative, I know I was. Others would have got carried away and quickly frustrated that we weren't 3-0 up after 10 minutes. Either way it affects the atmosphere. The crowd are better going into games as underdogs or with the bit between their teeth, whenever we're expecting an easy win it never goes well. Thought it had Chelsea 13/14 written all over it in terms of the flow of the game.

I knew there'd only be a goal in it either way, but I did think either side would score and that would be that, especially during the second half when the game got more stretched. Even in injury time we had good chances. From an atmosphere point of view it needed either a flashpoint to get the crowd going or a goal, that just never happened. As i've said I think if we were attacking the Kop second half (as we were v Fulham) then it would have helped build more steam and that took more out the Kop.



Offline scouse neapolitan

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13907 on: Today at 10:47:43 pm »
More than any other stadium in football,our place relies on a catalyst to get the the ground massively going. It's in the DNA of the place. We don't do plassy flags or piddly choreography to notch things up. It's always been like that. Actually remember thinking when the Greek got pushed into the Anny Rd by Antony that that might have been the moment for the place to go balistic .Tsimikas sportingly shook his hand and inadvertently ,the Mancs were probaby let off the hook.
Offline Samie

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13908 on: Today at 10:52:28 pm »
The team has to start well for the crowd to get going. We don't score enough early goals these days.   :(

Also i feel that Anfield is better during night games.
