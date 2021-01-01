Needed a spark that game. No scraps. Closest thing to a big chance was Trent's shot from distance, which didn't give much of a lift. Personally feel it's pointless looking round at the people in the ground, trying to determine the various factors why someone might not be singing as much as we feel they should- the crowd isn't going to change- it's different to 40 years ago, which has both its pros and cons with regards to the atmosphere. The general attitude of the crowd is still the same. Loves a scrap, if the opposition shows any weakness or starts to lose their heads we're all over them. Simply they gave us nothing. They knew exactly how to behave and kill the noise. All they had to do was frustrate us and not react to anything, which I think is easier when the game doesn't mean as much to them as it does to us. I think it becomes completely different if one of our chances to go in, the crowd gets the lift it badly needed, United come out, the pressure mounts, the spaces open up and then that's when the atmosphere makes it horrible for them. Or, at least if one of their players gets riled up by something, then the crowd would have smelt blood and then things can quickly change. Besides, I don't think keeping the noise from the first 10 minutes going is necessarily a good thing if the players aren't going to match it. I think there's more potential it becomes negative and frustrated when we don't see a response to the immense energy of the crowd- sometimes a lull in the noise can be good. I guess what I get frustrated at in the ground is when we don't have much of a spark, that we don't get the reaction to small things like a corner or a counter attack or even an interception high up the pitch. We need to take everything we can get and try to use it to create a bit of energy and there wasn't enough of that today. Also, why don't people want to sing Come all ye faithful outside of the 300s? The lyrics are easy and the volume and force you can sing it with can't really be matched by many other songs. Should really be sound tracking our next two games really. Big two games this week, big two atmospheres needed.