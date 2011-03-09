« previous next »
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
People moaning about the atmosphere is as old as the atmosphere itself. Its was always better in <insert date>.

As for criticising George, he can play what he wants when he wants. When he cant do it anymore, the loss of that nasal rasp welcoming me to the match will be a sad sad moment in Anfield history, and of my life.

Do people really care what songs are played? Personally, the time he forgot to turn the music off (Led Zep, Kashmir?) when the second half started and Mo was clean through was one of my happiest memories. The imperfections are what make things special at times, and when its some fella from Hollyoaks treating it like a used car salesman crossed with Bongos Bingo, some will get their wish.

Look long enough on the internet and youll find criticism of everything, I suppose.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
I enjoyed the Toulouse noise. Must be fun in that crowd.

Didn't help their team one bit though ;D
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Yeah I enjoyed it in 305. Anyone else back there hear the lads trying to get a song about Gakpo going cant get it out of my head  ;D

Gakpo scores  ;D ;D
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 10:08:36 am
I enjoyed the Toulouse noise. Must be fun in that crowd.

Didn't help their team one bit though ;D

Did you see the two kids right at the front having the time of their lives? ;D
Best atmosphere so far this season on the Kop. Much better than Union SG and to be honest surprisingly decent overall for a Europa League group match. Toulouse fans were great.

I think this team new team (okay, new midfield) has really been taken to already, and it'll continue. It's so much that it does slightly feel like a new team. I think if we go far in the Europa League the atmospheres will keep getting better too, the last couple of years in the Champions League there'd become higher expectations which never helps the atmosphere really. Could be some good nights in the spring. It remains poor at times in the league but if we keep ourselves around the top of the table who knows.
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 10:08:36 am
I enjoyed the Toulouse noise. Must be fun in that crowd.

Didn't help their team one bit though ;D

I was on the train to Sandhills with a load of them. Decent bunch and were having a great time.
