People moaning about the atmosphere is as old as the atmosphere itself. Its was always better in <insert date>.



As for criticising George, he can play what he wants when he wants. When he cant do it anymore, the loss of that nasal rasp welcoming me to the match will be a sad sad moment in Anfield history, and of my life.



Do people really care what songs are played? Personally, the time he forgot to turn the music off (Led Zep, Kashmir?) when the second half started and Mo was clean through was one of my happiest memories. The imperfections are what make things special at times, and when its some fella from Hollyoaks treating it like a used car salesman crossed with Bongos Bingo, some will get their wish.



Look long enough on the internet and youll find criticism of everything, I suppose.