Author Topic: Atmosphere at Anfield  (Read 1601716 times)

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13720 on: Yesterday at 05:36:06 pm »
Crowd was nervous. It got better after the sending off and then even better again after the first goal when that dropped.

But yeah a mixture of early kick off and nervousness
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13721 on: Yesterday at 05:39:28 pm »
And for an early kick off most people haven't had a drink or maybe just a pint before the game. A few pints for a later game calms nerves and leads to a livelier crowd who haven't just rolled out of bed.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13722 on: Yesterday at 07:38:51 pm »
Cracking game yesterday, really enjoyed it.

It was horrible to hear our fans chanting 'everton wives, run for your lives'.

There's massive problems with domestic abuse and football so we really shouldn't trivialise it.

If the club / manager communicated clearly that it shouldn't happen, it'd stop. Someone tried to get Klopp's song going on about 80 minutes and he was shushed by everyone around them. Pretty sad that people didn't do that about a domestic abuse chant.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13723 on: Yesterday at 07:53:27 pm »
Atmosphere was poor yesterday like most games now. The reality is the average age of those on the kop incl myself is 50 ish and you just dont have the lungs of a youngster so not a surprise the atmosphere gets worse every year. We need a load of youngsters in the stand to put a bit of passion back in as most of those around me in 207 dont bother singing nowadays. Shame really
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13724 on: Yesterday at 08:11:45 pm »
Yesterday was about as poor as it can get for a derby.  Accepting that Everton are shite and the early kick off, it was shocking.   Not simply an age thing though, it is an attitude.  I am 50+ and give it all, though I accept I am not as vocal as I once was.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:44:59 am by andy07 »
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13725 on: Yesterday at 10:57:21 pm »
So many half and half scarves yesterday, poor stuff.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13726 on: Today at 01:12:41 am »
That really, really annoyed me. Who on earth buys a half and half with their derby rivals on it? Or any other domestic rival, for that matter.  :butt
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13727 on: Today at 09:09:39 am »
No liverpool fan should want a scarf with another teams logo/name on it, it's absolutely mad to me that so many buy them.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13728 on: Today at 10:01:52 am »
Too many who go out of routine in my opinion. Been going for decades and sat in the same seat, around the same people

I have no idea what to do other than forcibly moving people into the other stands and getting younger ST holders and GA fans in the Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13729 on: Today at 10:09:17 am »
As someone who doesn't go the match very often and watches most games on TV, I always think a good test of whether the crowd is a bit daytripper in nature is whether a sizeble majority clap after the first round of the YNWA chorus.

Against Everton it was noticeable that the majority seemed to clap and only a few carried on singing the second repetition.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13730 on: Today at 10:11:59 am »
:lmao

I keep seeing this "Youngsters" shout. 

The same "Youngsters" who have their eyes glued to their mobile phones 24/7
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13731 on: Today at 10:17:51 am »
12:30 obviously doesn't help. But when we talk about getting younger generations in, the sad fact is we have one and possibly two whole generations who, due to the difficulty and expense of getting tickets, have simply not developed a regular matchgoing habit. Most now just watch in the pub or at home. Getting a ticket is a rare luxury and even then you're lucky to be sitting next to mates.

Where we should be getting in younger fans, our Klopp-era successes mean those seats instead end up with tourists, once-in-a-lifetimes and half-and-halfs (even in the L-Postcode sections) paying who-knows-how-far-over-the-odds for a ticket. Half of them probably barely even know who Everton are, let along what the derby means. Even British Reds from outside of the city tend to be more concerned with Man Utd, because that's who they're forced to interact with on a daily basis.

Sadly I don't see the Anny Road expansion really doing much to reverse this trend. And for the club it doesn't matter because the money continues to roll in. Anfield has already cemented its reputation for "atmosphere", so people still want to pay eye-watering sums to experience it, even if it's not there any more.

Of course there'll still be more big atmospheres this season, especially if we're in a title race. But it's sad to think that we can't get it up for the derby any more. In my experience that has always been our most consistent match for atmosphere, as it should be.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13732 on: Today at 10:25:50 am »
This is a true as well, and I've seen more than enough sulking and too-cool-to-sing local youngsters over the years. Problem is, even if they do get in, they're often sat away from their mates and surrounded by people who aren't  enthusiastic either. To get the phone-generation excited and not self-conscious, they need to be surrounded by other people their age.
