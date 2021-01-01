12:30 obviously doesn't help. But when we talk about getting younger generations in, the sad fact is we have one and possibly two whole generations who, due to the difficulty and expense of getting tickets, have simply not developed a regular matchgoing habit. Most now just watch in the pub or at home. Getting a ticket is a rare luxury and even then you're lucky to be sitting next to mates.



Where we should be getting in younger fans, our Klopp-era successes mean those seats instead end up with tourists, once-in-a-lifetimes and half-and-halfs (even in the L-Postcode sections) paying who-knows-how-far-over-the-odds for a ticket. Half of them probably barely even know who Everton are, let along what the derby means. Even British Reds from outside of the city tend to be more concerned with Man Utd, because that's who they're forced to interact with on a daily basis.



Sadly I don't see the Anny Road expansion really doing much to reverse this trend. And for the club it doesn't matter because the money continues to roll in. Anfield has already cemented its reputation for "atmosphere", so people still want to pay eye-watering sums to experience it, even if it's not there any more.



Of course there'll still be more big atmospheres this season, especially if we're in a title race. But it's sad to think that we can't get it up for the derby any more. In my experience that has always been our most consistent match for atmosphere, as it should be.