« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 338 339 340 341 342 [343]   Go Down

Author Topic: Atmosphere at Anfield  (Read 1596053 times)

Offline KevLFC

  • Doesn't know the offside laws
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,382
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13680 on: Yesterday at 02:21:44 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 12:17:04 pm
First time in the lower main stand last night (my ST gets moved from the Lower Kenny for European games due to sponsors).

I was in the Kop last season and wanted to complete the set this season by trying out the new Main stand. Decent spec I thought. Halfway between the dugout and press box on the Liverpool dugout side.

The new stand is really impressive compared to the anything else in the ground. Space to move and more legroom than I've ever had. Thought it would be a really decent seat to have later on in the competition.

So first impressions good. Stewards very heavy on the getting people to their seats and keeping people away from the players entrance and the dugout. Fair enough. One guy kicked out for having a pint of beer with him. Standard

Then YNWA kicks in and silence from everyone around me. No clapping. No holding scarfs up. No singing..... so thought fuck it I'll sing like I usually do. Some funny looks but fine. Match kicks off, everyone sits down and we're playing well. Konate makes a tough tackle and I get up and clap a good tackle. That's when I walked straight into a League of Gentlemen sketch (You're not from around here are you) and was getting dirty looks from everyone around me. Woman behind me tells me to sit down....

Then someone was having a medical emergency a few blocks down. Fans trying to get stewards attention. Nothing. I stand up to see if theres a steward around to get help. Same woman tells me to sit down again... I get my phone out, to see if anyone in the press box was reporting it. Luckily Curtis Jones did see it and got the St Johns ambulance guys up there. Guy behind me makes a sarcastic comment about having my phone out

60/70 mins in. The games gone a bit flat. 1-0 up. Crowd is silent. Couple behind me talking about phone contracts, 'that guy in work' and where they are going on holiday next year.

Never ever wanted to leave a game as early as that. Got so fucked off I left on 90 and missed the Jota goal. Just got so annoyed about the atmosphere and being judged for watching and enjoying a game of football

Makes me look forward to back with the arl arses in the Lower Kenny next week :P

Weird atmosphere last night, felt like people only went because well they had to. There was plenty of people in there 20's or younger but a group of lads near me arrived after ynwa, went on 40 mins for pies or whatever, so missed the goal. Came back on 50 mins and left on 80 mins muttering how crap it is and obviously missed Jotas goal. Seemed like they spent half the game on their phones. I know its not the champions league but it's still a trophy worth winning.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,262
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13681 on: Yesterday at 02:24:02 pm »
Quote from: jack witham on Yesterday at 02:18:06 pm
Enjoyed hearing a slow version of Poor Scouser Tommy last night.

Thats how it should be sung.

Definitely need some new songs though.

Jotas song getting done to death last night.

The fact we were so poor last season meant there was nothing new started. New chants usually get going when we're going well and there's strong momentum in the season, like the Jota one the year before and the Jurgen one that season.

We should be letting PGMOL/Refs/Premier League have it - get chants in around that.






Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,262
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13682 on: Yesterday at 02:25:47 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Yesterday at 02:21:44 pm
Weird atmosphere last night, felt like people only went because well they had to. There was plenty of people in there 20's or younger but a group of lads near me arrived after ynwa, went on 40 mins for pies or whatever, so missed the goal. Came back on 50 mins and left on 80 mins muttering how crap it is and obviously missed Jotas goal. Seemed like they spent half the game on their phones. I know its not the champions league but it's still a trophy worth winning.

It's a group stage Europa League game against a team most people in the ground have never heard of, it's going to be very low key. Toulose/Lask will be similar. Knockouts it should pick up, particularly a well poised second leg (i.e. Dortmund/Villareal from last time).
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 327
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13683 on: Yesterday at 03:14:59 pm »
Quote from: Spezialo on Yesterday at 01:36:32 pm
Think someone was ill yes. Couldn't really see as the people next to the and row in front and behind were standing up. Was about 4 rows in front of me.

The stewards hardly done anything or were very very slow to get there, even with loads shouting for them. In the end it took Curtis Jones to run to the bench to tell the paramedics.

I've always had a high regard for the stewarding in Anfield, especially when compared to the likes of Wembley. But the response to that medical emergency last night was shocking. It took about 6 or 7 minutes and, as has been mentioned, the lack of action prompted fans to scream at the players to get a medic. A fan who is a nurse clambered up to have a look at the poor lad who I think was having some sort of seizure. He didn't seem to be responsive when they finally took him out  :( I just hope he's okay.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,104
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13684 on: Yesterday at 04:24:06 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 02:08:44 pm
Heh I never knew that, didn't even think it was an option. Don't think i've ever been to any sporting event that doesn't sell beer. US or in South Africa.

Actually been to lords and they sell beer there.

So just football stadiums?

I sort of agree with it at the same time as hating it.

Most people can have a beer like an adult, but you see monumental c*nts in pubs or arenas or fan parks all the time lobbing pints when a goal is scored, and you know those fucking scumbags would definitely throw pints at a match too.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,426
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13685 on: Yesterday at 04:36:11 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 04:24:06 pm
I sort of agree with it at the same time as hating it.

Most people can have a beer like an adult, but you see monumental c*nts in pubs or arenas or fan parks all the time lobbing pints when a goal is scored, and you know those fucking scumbags would definitely throw pints at a match too.

Oh I get the reasoning behind it, just never even thought about it to be honest. Just a bit sad to see it has to be implemented and people cant control themselves. Seems football is really a crowd unto itself. All other large gathering sports venues people usually manage to control themselves. Football not so much.
Logged

Offline iamnant

  • ...call me Adam
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,111
  • Bob Mortimer stan account
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13686 on: Yesterday at 04:43:51 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 12:17:04 pm
First time in the lower main stand last night (my ST gets moved from the Lower Kenny for European games due to sponsors).

I was in the Kop last season and wanted to complete the set this season by trying out the new Main stand. Decent spec I thought. Halfway between the dugout and press box on the Liverpool dugout side.

The new stand is really impressive compared to the anything else in the ground. Space to move and more legroom than I've ever had. Thought it would be a really decent seat to have later on in the competition.

So first impressions good. Stewards very heavy on the getting people to their seats and keeping people away from the players entrance and the dugout. Fair enough. One guy kicked out for having a pint of beer with him. Standard

Then YNWA kicks in and silence from everyone around me. No clapping. No holding scarfs up. No singing..... so thought fuck it I'll sing like I usually do. Some funny looks but fine. Match kicks off, everyone sits down and we're playing well. Konate makes a tough tackle and I get up and clap a good tackle. That's when I walked straight into a League of Gentlemen sketch (You're not from around here are you) and was getting dirty looks from everyone around me. Woman behind me tells me to sit down....

Then someone was having a medical emergency a few blocks down. Fans trying to get stewards attention. Nothing. I stand up to see if theres a steward around to get help. Same woman tells me to sit down again... I get my phone out, to see if anyone in the press box was reporting it. Luckily Curtis Jones did see it and got the St Johns ambulance guys up there. Guy behind me makes a sarcastic comment about having my phone out

60/70 mins in. The games gone a bit flat. 1-0 up. Crowd is silent. Couple behind me talking about phone contracts, 'that guy in work' and where they are going on holiday next year.

Never ever wanted to leave a game as early as that. Got so fucked off I left on 90 and missed the Jota goal. Just got so annoyed about the atmosphere and being judged for watching and enjoying a game of football

Makes me look forward to back with the arl arses in the Lower Kenny next week :P
I had a similar experience for the League Cup, being swapped from Lower Kenny to Main Stand, but I was lucky to have some sort of support up there in the gods (was about 4 rows from the very top). Everyone stood up for YNWA and cheers and supported the lads same as the Kenny, just without the humour! An arl fella behind me kept slagging off absolutely everyone though and never even cheered our goals. Baffled. And some guys next to me didn't stop talking through the match and kept saying how different it was to telly.

But fuck me, your experience in the lower Main sounds grim as fuck.
Logged
"If anyone at my funeral has a long face, I'll never speak to them again."
Stan Laurel

Offline swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,917
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13687 on: Yesterday at 04:55:56 pm »
Quite a depressing read that. The atmosphere is long gone and it's not coming back.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,262
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13688 on: Yesterday at 05:05:52 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 04:55:56 pm
Quite a depressing read that. The atmosphere is long gone and it's not coming back.

Only what you'd expect in the Main Stand, if anything it got better since the rebuild.

Early round Europa League/UEFA Cup games will usually always be like that. Games like Slovan Liberec, Vitesse Arnhem or Rapid Bucharest under Ged; Anzhi, Sion and Udinese under Brendan were dire. Utrecht under Hodge was a particular dour one.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline storkfoot

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 429
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13689 on: Yesterday at 05:17:39 pm »
I wasnt in my usual seat last night due to an autocup scheme cock up. I was Lower Kemlyn down by the Kop. I actually thought the Kop wasnt bad and I enjoyed the repetition of Jotas song as it felt, to me anyway, as a measure of support for him given his totally unjust sending off at Tottenham.

Beer in the stands in the UK would be a recipe for disaster.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,426
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13690 on: Yesterday at 05:21:48 pm »
Quote from: storkfoot on Yesterday at 05:17:39 pm
Beer in the stands in the UK would be a recipe for disaster.

They have them in cricket and rugby. Just saying.

But maybe football stadiums probably for the best.
Logged

Offline LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 327
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13691 on: Yesterday at 06:27:22 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 12:17:04 pm
I left on 90 and missed the Jota goal. Just got so annoyed about the atmosphere and being judged for watching and enjoying a game of football
So you left early and missed a goal because you were annoyed at the crowd? Each to his own I guess  ::)
Logged

Offline KevLFC

  • Doesn't know the offside laws
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,382
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13692 on: Yesterday at 07:31:18 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 04:36:11 pm
Oh I get the reasoning behind it, just never even thought about it to be honest. Just a bit sad to see it has to be implemented and people cant control themselves. Seems football is really a crowd unto itself. All other large gathering sports venues people usually manage to control themselves. Football not so much.

Could you imagine someone like Fernandes scoring in front of the Kop? Someone with a pint would just lob it in his direction. Other sports can do it as it doesn't seem to bring the same hate and nothing really beats a goal in other sports like cricket.
Logged

Offline Red46

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 170
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13693 on: Yesterday at 08:40:32 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 10:58:03 am
Not cool enough for the climbing jacket crowd but I agree.

I think as fans we need a bit of a re-connect with that song. What often gets forgotten is when our early 60s fan base adopted that song Everton were the biggest club in this city and had been since the year dot, we had never won the FA Cup, the League Cup or played a single European fixture. We had just returned to the top flight after a spell in the lower divisions where but for the loyalty of Billy Liddell we could have dropped to the 3rd tier.
None of our fans back then had any idea what the next few years indeed the next half a century would bring, no idea at all, they identified with YNWA because it spoke to them as long suffering football fans, as underdogs.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,262
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13694 on: Yesterday at 09:22:00 pm »
Quote from: Red46 on Yesterday at 08:40:32 pm
I think as fans we need a bit of a re-connect with that song. What often gets forgotten is when our early 60s fan base adopted that song Everton were the biggest club in this city and had been since the year dot, we had never won the FA Cup, the League Cup or played a single European fixture. We had just returned to the top flight after a spell in the lower divisions where but for the loyalty of Billy Liddell we could have dropped to the 3rd tier.
None of our fans back then had any idea what the next few years indeed the next half a century would bring, no idea at all, they identified with YNWA because it spoke to them as long suffering football fans, as underdogs.

Although for a bit of context we were equal in league titles, they'd only won two FA Cups when we won our first (not loads), the League Cup only started in 1960 and their first European match was in 1962 in which they went out in the first round of the Fairs Cup to Dunfermline! The difference isn't what it is today (in reverse).

Scouser Tommy though has faded off in recent times. Pre FOAR it was our main (non-generic) song sung at the match (other than obviously YNWA before the game). It's just another chant these days that's almost been forgotten.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,262
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13695 on: Yesterday at 09:23:15 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Yesterday at 07:31:18 pm
Could you imagine someone like Fernandes scoring in front of the Kop? Someone with a pint would just lob it in his direction. Other sports can do it as it doesn't seem to bring the same hate and nothing really beats a goal in other sports like cricket.

Even if your own team scores knobheads would just throw their pint in the air (like in England fan parks during tournaments).
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,578
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13696 on: Yesterday at 10:23:04 pm »
If you can't last 50 mins between beers, you should just watch it in the boozer.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,802
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13697 on: Yesterday at 11:53:38 pm »
Quote from: storkfoot on Yesterday at 05:17:39 pm
I wasnt in my usual seat last night due to an autocup scheme cock up. I was Lower Kemlyn down by the Kop. I actually thought the Kop wasnt bad and I enjoyed the repetition of Jotas song as it felt, to me anyway, as a measure of support for him given his totally unjust sending off at Tottenham.

Beer in the stands in the UK would be a recipe for disaster.

That's what I felt with the Jota song as well. Also, with Bobby gone it's probably the best player song for geeing everyone up.

Hope the two people who were ill are recovering well. Hadn't even realised there was one in.the Kop too, must have been out of my eyeline.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline CornerTakenQuickly

  • ORIGAAAAAAAAMIIIIIIIIIIIIIII!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 457
  • I am a Liverpudlian and I come from the Spion Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13698 on: Today at 12:39:14 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:22:00 pm
Although for a bit of context we were equal in league titles, they'd only won two FA Cups when we won our first (not loads), the League Cup only started in 1960 and their first European match was in 1962 in which they went out in the first round of the Fairs Cup to Dunfermline! The difference isn't what it is today (in reverse).

Scouser Tommy though has faded off in recent times. Pre FOAR it was our main (non-generic) song sung at the match (other than obviously YNWA before the game). It's just another chant these days that's almost been forgotten.

Haven't been going for that many years so can't do a comparison, but it's always the first song sung after KO- consistently about 15 seconds in. It's sung all over the Kop although struggles to get to the other stands (but not many songs of that nature do- Allez Allez Allez and FOAR are probably the only ones that regularly make the jump). Wouldn't say the song has been forgotten about. Usually at the back of 305, but was in the middle of upper main last night so was quite different. Didn't sing at all until the 14th minute and just generally very difficult to get anything going during the game. Didn't expect anything else really. If we're getting that for a knockout when we're in need of a comeback then I'd be concerned. The atmosphere is always there when it needs to be.   
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,262
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13699 on: Today at 08:08:32 am »
Quote from: CornerTakenQuickly on Today at 12:39:14 am
Haven't been going for that many years so can't do a comparison, but it's always the first song sung after KO- consistently about 15 seconds in. It's sung all over the Kop although struggles to get to the other stands (but not many songs of that nature do- Allez Allez Allez and FOAR are probably the only ones that regularly make the jump). Wouldn't say the song has been forgotten about. Usually at the back of 305, but was in the middle of upper main last night so was quite different. Didn't sing at all until the 14th minute and just generally very difficult to get anything going during the game. Didn't expect anything else really. If we're getting that for a knockout when we're in need of a comeback then I'd be concerned.

You do hear it sung here and there but that's the thing, it doesn't really get going around the ground the way others do. It used to be much more of a main chant.

Quote from: CornerTakenQuickly on Today at 12:39:14 am
The atmosphere is always there when it needs to be.

It mostly always has been. I don't think it's ever been loud every week - maybe in the 60s it was. Certainly not in the 80s or since. Thursday is the type of match that if we were 1-0 down at half time then coming out attacking the Kop second half then the crowd would raise it, but otherwise it's going to get a bit flat.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,549
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13700 on: Today at 09:52:20 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:08:32 am
You do hear it sung here and there but that's the thing, it doesn't really get going around the ground the way others do. It used to be much more of a main chant.

It mostly always has been. I don't think it's ever been loud every week - maybe in the 60s it was. Certainly not in the 80s or since. Thursday is the type of match that if we were 1-0 down at half time then coming out attacking the Kop second half then the crowd would raise it, but otherwise it's going to get a bit flat.


And that's the thing. It's about responding to the match being played. Union's fans were great and made a great noise but it had no relation to game. There was also no real sense of jeopardy. I was in the front of the Kenny and apart from a couple of moments where we lost concentration it felt like a training match or a pre-season friendly.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,043
  • Seis Veces
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13701 on: Today at 01:10:34 pm »
Saw a decent thread on twitter, think it was by one of the Anfield Wrap folks, who was talking about how not even too long ago the ground might have been half empty for Thursday night and similar games of its ilk. I always think back to Monaco in 2004 only being about 3/4 full, if that. That was after being in the European Cup/Champions League once in the past 20 years. (Atmosphere wasn't too bad if I recall back a long way?) - You couldn't even imagine that now, there's people left gutted that they can't find a single ticket for a Europa League group stage game against a club loads have never even heard of.

It really wasn't that long ago that you could rock up to the ticket office the day before and easily get one in Europe, on a regular basis too. Not entirely sure how this feeds into the atmosphere conversation but there's obviously some relevance. It's weird to think, isn't it. We've always been a huge club but for some reason or another many of these games didn't sell. If you go back to the 80s, how many league or European games was the ground half empty? Fucking loads, although then you could probably point to more people being skint. Then again, in the late 70s, when it all probably felt a little new, how many would have been turned away at the gates, again, thousands.

Maybe there'll come a time when it's like that again, but even if we'd have been playing in the Conference League against a side that make Union SG look like world beaters I'd imagine a full house. I do think if we're in the knockouts it should pick up slightly, but again, there's an expectation to win the whole thing which will probably feed into complacency in the stands. The atmosphere was even rubbish for Inter/Benfica/Villarreal on our way to the Paris final. I think it was because we just expected to beat anyone put in front of us. Could be the same in the Spring, but who knows, maybe an exciting new-look team will tap into the crowd.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,043
  • Seis Veces
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13702 on: Today at 01:15:11 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 09:52:20 am
And that's the thing. It's about responding to the match being played. Union's fans were great and made a great noise but it had no relation to game. There was also no real sense of jeopardy. I was in the front of the Kenny and apart from a couple of moments where we lost concentration it felt like a training match or a pre-season friendly.

Good point. What I've always liked about our fans is it's always felt organic, as in relating to what's happening on the pitch. Union fans would have been making noise if they were 10-0 down early on in the game, but that doesn't really work at Liverpool (or in England in general). I like watching German games for the atmosphere but it's always been a bit of a droning effect, in a lot of places it's probably going to be the same if you're winning by a huge margin or losing by the same margin. Here, we react if things are going well or not going well accordingly. We get on the referees back (a common occurrence  ;D) if he's really shit.

I've always liked that. I can understand people want noise, non-stop for 90 minutes, but that will never happen and I don't think it's any shame. If you look at Europe, LASK/Toulouse will be the exact same but in the knockouts which you'd expect us to make hopefully it picks up.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,262
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13703 on: Today at 01:53:27 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 01:15:11 pm
Good point. What I've always liked about our fans is it's always felt organic, as in relating to what's happening on the pitch. Union fans would have been making noise if they were 10-0 down early on in the game, but that doesn't really work at Liverpool (or in England in general). I like watching German games for the atmosphere but it's always been a bit of a droning effect, in a lot of places it's probably going to be the same if you're winning by a huge margin or losing by the same margin. Here, we react if things are going well or not going well accordingly. We get on the referees back (a common occurrence  ;D) if he's really shit.

I've always liked that. I can understand people want noise, non-stop for 90 minutes, but that will never happen and I don't think it's any shame. If you look at Europe, LASK/Toulouse will be the exact same but in the knockouts which you'd expect us to make hopefully it picks up.

It's like when we played Dortmund in 2016.

You know exactly what the atmosphere will be like there, it's the same pitch all game, win or lose. But then in the 2nd leg Anfield was muted for a bit but when it went from 0-60 in a moment Dortmund (who were better than us) couldn't cope. German fans don't tend to effect the game in that way. It's the aggression mixed in, singing itself isn't intimidating. It's like the United crowd, they sing their silly songs and vile chants, but they don't effect the game.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,262
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13704 on: Today at 01:56:13 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 01:10:34 pm
Saw a decent thread on twitter, think it was by one of the Anfield Wrap folks, who was talking about how not even too long ago the ground might have been half empty for Thursday night and similar games of its ilk. I always think back to Monaco in 2004 only being about 3/4 full, if that. That was after being in the European Cup/Champions League once in the past 20 years. (Atmosphere wasn't too bad if I recall back a long way?) - You couldn't even imagine that now, there's people left gutted that they can't find a single ticket for a Europa League group stage game against a club loads have never even heard of.

It really wasn't that long ago that you could rock up to the ticket office the day before and easily get one in Europe, on a regular basis too. Not entirely sure how this feeds into the atmosphere conversation but there's obviously some relevance. It's weird to think, isn't it. We've always been a huge club but for some reason or another many of these games didn't sell. If you go back to the 80s, how many league or European games was the ground half empty? Fucking loads, although then you could probably point to more people being skint. Then again, in the late 70s, when it all probably felt a little new, how many would have been turned away at the gates, again, thousands.

Maybe there'll come a time when it's like that again, but even if we'd have been playing in the Conference League against a side that make Union SG look like world beaters I'd imagine a full house. I do think if we're in the knockouts it should pick up slightly, but again, there's an expectation to win the whole thing which will probably feed into complacency in the stands. The atmosphere was even rubbish for Inter/Benfica/Villarreal on our way to the Paris final. I think it was because we just expected to beat anyone put in front of us. Could be the same in the Spring, but who knows, maybe an exciting new-look team will tap into the crowd.

Inter and Befica we'd done the hard yards in the first leg. Villareal was a 1st leg when we had huge games every 3 days and it got exhausting.

Atletico right before lockdown was the last time with a crowd we've had a well poised second leg at Anfield. Real in 2021 might have been different with a full crowd.

We were getting crowds in the 20 thousands early rounds of 2001 treble season.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,104
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13705 on: Today at 02:27:46 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:23:04 pm
If you can't last 50 mins between beers, you should just watch it in the boozer.

Don't think anyone is suggesting they can't go for a half or even a full game without a beer, but it's annoying that a few dickheads ruin it for everyone else.
I normally smuggle a bottle to my seat, but I wouldn't jib the game off if there was no beer at the ground.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,043
  • Seis Veces
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13706 on: Today at 02:30:05 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:53:27 pm
It's like when we played Dortmund in 2016.

You know exactly what the atmosphere will be like there, it's the same pitch all game, win or lose. But then in the 2nd leg Anfield was muted for a bit but when it went from 0-60 in a moment Dortmund (who were better than us) couldn't cope. German fans don't tend to effect the game in that way. It's the aggression mixed in, singing itself isn't intimidating. It's like the United crowd, they sing their silly songs and vile chants, but they don't effect the game.

The Dortmund tie is probably the perfect example of the different between the support respectively. Loads of noise from the Yellow Wall but nothing particularly intimidating, then when we raised our voices in the 2nd half at Anfield any side in the world would have shit themselves. We have the power to change and win games.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,578
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13707 on: Today at 02:32:59 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 02:30:05 pm
The Dortmund tie is probably the perfect example of the different between the support respectively. Loads of noise from the Yellow Wall but nothing particularly intimidating, then when we raised our voices in the 2nd half at Anfield any side in the world would have shit themselves. We have the power to change and win games.

Time and time again.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill
Pages: 1 ... 338 339 340 341 342 [343]   Go Up
« previous next »
 