Saw a decent thread on twitter, think it was by one of the Anfield Wrap folks, who was talking about how not even too long ago the ground might have been half empty for Thursday night and similar games of its ilk. I always think back to Monaco in 2004 only being about 3/4 full, if that. That was after being in the European Cup/Champions League once in the past 20 years. (Atmosphere wasn't too bad if I recall back a long way?) - You couldn't even imagine that now, there's people left gutted that they can't find a single ticket for a Europa League group stage game against a club loads have never even heard of.



It really wasn't that long ago that you could rock up to the ticket office the day before and easily get one in Europe, on a regular basis too. Not entirely sure how this feeds into the atmosphere conversation but there's obviously some relevance. It's weird to think, isn't it. We've always been a huge club but for some reason or another many of these games didn't sell. If you go back to the 80s, how many league or European games was the ground half empty? Fucking loads, although then you could probably point to more people being skint. Then again, in the late 70s, when it all probably felt a little new, how many would have been turned away at the gates, again, thousands.



Maybe there'll come a time when it's like that again, but even if we'd have been playing in the Conference League against a side that make Union SG look like world beaters I'd imagine a full house. I do think if we're in the knockouts it should pick up slightly, but again, there's an expectation to win the whole thing which will probably feed into complacency in the stands. The atmosphere was even rubbish for Inter/Benfica/Villarreal on our way to the Paris final. I think it was because we just expected to beat anyone put in front of us. Could be the same in the Spring, but who knows, maybe an exciting new-look team will tap into the crowd.