Author Topic: Atmosphere at Anfield  (Read 1593475 times)

Offline TheTeflonJohn

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13640 on: September 8, 2023, 04:30:31 pm »
Offline Lad

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13641 on: September 25, 2023, 11:03:50 am »
What was that banner in the corner of the Kop about it being hot in Los Angeles ? Or did I completely misread it 🤔
Offline bradders1011

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13642 on: September 25, 2023, 11:06:06 am »
Quote from: Lad on September 25, 2023, 11:03:50 am
What was that banner in the corner of the Kop about it being hot in Los Angeles ? Or did I completely misread it 🤔

Yeah I didn't get that. It's "Los Angeles, you are too hot" - the start of First Of The Gang to Die by Morrissey.
Offline FlashingBlade

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13643 on: September 25, 2023, 11:36:12 am »
Basing a banner on a Morrisey lyric maybe not the wisest move these days
Offline bradders1011

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13644 on: September 25, 2023, 12:31:11 pm »
I did think that, but when we have "With the drives and the dream in side, this is my time" from The Smiths' I Won't Share You.
Offline FlashingBlade

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13645 on: September 25, 2023, 01:03:14 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on September 25, 2023, 12:31:11 pm
I did think that, but when we have "With the drives and the dream in side, this is my time" from The Smiths' I Won't Share You.

I love the Smiths..but Morrisey has become a Tit!
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13646 on: September 25, 2023, 01:25:06 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on September 25, 2023, 12:31:11 pm
I did think that, but when we have "With the drives and the dream in side, this is my time" from The Smiths' I Won't Share You.

There's also the "There is a light that never goes out banner" that hangs over the 109 bannister.
Offline koptommy93

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13647 on: September 26, 2023, 09:11:58 pm »
Anyone know what happened to the guy who got carried out of the Kop?
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13648 on: Yesterday at 08:54:24 pm »
Feels like the fanbase need a new chant to get behind. Klopps was the last one that took off isnt it?

Allez Allez Allez lost its way when every club in the country decided to make their own version and Arsenal well and truly butchered it.

We seemed to have a conveyor belt of songs for players but only a few players have one now. Shocked that Diaz hasnt got one yet.
Offline deanloco9

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13649 on: Yesterday at 11:29:14 pm »
Some season ticket holder apparently shining a laser tonight

https://x.com/moorsey1892/status/1710053167969259961?s=46&t=K9u_QDNNagEl-kG3Wa4b-g
Offline Alan_X

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13650 on: Yesterday at 11:41:32 pm »
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13651 on: Today at 12:28:09 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 11:41:32 pm
Was that in the Kenny?

Looked like that was where it was coming from. Was one of those laser not laser things.
Offline Red46

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13652 on: Today at 02:07:16 am »
Something Ive thought should have happened years ago is a bring a scarf campaign. A sea of 60,000 scarves as YNWA rings out pre match would inspire and intimidate in equal measure and just generally look boss
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13653 on: Today at 03:24:39 am »
