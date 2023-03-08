« previous next »
Atmosphere at Anfield

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13600 on: March 8, 2023, 04:57:40 pm
Quote from: Billy Elliot on March  8, 2023, 04:56:41 pm
I remember that, he was holding his fingers to his lips so the Kop wouldn't shout anything, then Brucie brought him down.

People wouldn't believe you could used to have a laugh at the match, too many boring bastards posting stats these days.

Is right .
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13601 on: March 8, 2023, 04:57:48 pm
Quote from: FlashingBlade on March  8, 2023, 01:15:10 pm
Old lads here may recall Palace at home in Cup 76/77 (?) ..Palace fan ran onto pitch before game into penalty area giving fingers to the Kop , who responded with an " Ooooooooowwwww" he didn't realise it was for the Liverpool fan who ran out the paddock up to him and then took off and gave him a Kung Foo kick in the head.

That game was mad. Loads of trouble. Big fight across Lime Street after the game. Palace had a big support for a third division side.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13602 on: March 8, 2023, 05:39:51 pm
Robertson tweeted - He should have worn his boots.

 ;D
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13603 on: April 9, 2023, 09:59:55 pm
Big thanks to Granit Xhaka for getting the atmosphere going today. Honourable mention to Jesus as well.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13604 on: April 9, 2023, 10:09:44 pm
Quote from: CornerTakenQuickly on April  9, 2023, 09:59:55 pm
Big thanks to Granit Xhaka for getting the atmosphere going today. Honourable mention to Jesus as well.
Not sure jesus has a spine to stand up straight for an honourable mention.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13605 on: April 10, 2023, 04:51:47 am
Apologies for turning it back to pitch intrusions.

A funny pitch incident was at Goodison last year. Players had left the field and some of the young scamps were getting a legger off the Everton stewards. Lets just say some of them old boys were on the larger side. The kids were running rings around them and you could see the arl fellas getting more and more wound up. One of them lunged for a kid and went straight on his arse, followed seconds later by another who did the exact same thing.   :)

My Dad once did a one man pitch invasion at an Everton FA cup away to berate the referee (he was a blue) A relative found the black and white footage, and there he is in his crombie giving the bobbies a good run for their money. His punishment was a nice kicking behind the stands but that was the sixties for you.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13606 on: May 1, 2023, 08:48:29 am
Klopp on singing his song at 3-0: https://twitter.com/empireofthekop/status/1652771755885223936?t=m4qiHmNtQSKXl7z2DEudrA&s=19

Very strange atmosphere yesterday. Singing show them the way to go home after 15 minutes and then pretty much silent between about 25 and 75 minutes. Don't think we really knew what to do at 3-0 and all the tension the atmosphere relies on was gone (which was reflected on the pitch too). The relief to get that goal at the end was immense. Couldn't stand Richarlison completing a 3-0 comeback. Best way to win a game.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13607 on: May 1, 2023, 08:57:27 am
Quote from: CornerTakenQuickly on May  1, 2023, 08:48:29 am
Klopp on singing his song at 3-0: https://twitter.com/empireofthekop/status/1652771755885223936?t=m4qiHmNtQSKXl7z2DEudrA&s=19

Very strange atmosphere yesterday. Singing show them the way to go home after 15 minutes and then pretty much silent between about 25 and 75 minutes. Don't think we really knew what to do at 3-0 and all the tension the atmosphere relies on was gone (which was reflected on the pitch too). The relief to get that goal at the end was immense. Couldn't stand Richarlison completing a 3-0 comeback. Best way to win a game.

It was nothing to do with the fans that the players decided to declare at 3-0 but still play a wide open system against a team who have one string in their bow as effective at fast counters.

If the players and fans take it easy at 3-0 up then so be it, but it's up to the players to manage the game out.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13608 on: May 1, 2023, 11:01:44 am
Quote from: Fromola on May  1, 2023, 08:57:27 am
It was nothing to do with the fans that the players decided to declare at 3-0 but still play a wide open system against a team who have one string in their bow as effective at fast counters.

If the players and fans take it easy at 3-0 up then so be it, but it's up to the players to manage the game out.

True, think it was more the game causing the atmosphere to become too relaxed. Think we probably need to not sing certain songs after 15 minutes though (and I include myself in that).
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13609 on: May 6, 2023, 07:58:06 pm
You can stick your coronation up your arse

Kenny is our king

Andrew is a nonce

We've given the right wing media some material for the next week but fuck them. Proud to boo and proud to drown out the anthem with Liverpool chants
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13610 on: May 6, 2023, 08:03:14 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on May  6, 2023, 07:58:06 pm
You can stick your coronation up your arse

Kenny is our king

Andrew is a nonce

We've given the right wing media some material for the next week but fuck them. Proud to boo and proud to drown out the anthem with Liverpool chants

Yes a good demonstration at kick off but fuckin annoying when the team needs a lift whilst getting battered and dealing with shite refereeing decisions in the 2nd half. We have a songbook second to none just need to use it.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13611 on: May 6, 2023, 08:03:52 pm
Thought the atmosphere was great considering it was a boring 1-0 win when we were very average for the most part. Used the anger well and kept us going for most of the match.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13612 on: May 20, 2023, 08:06:20 pm
One of the best atmospheres of the season. Relentless. Liked the counting while Martinez time wasted. Good to hear Milly and Ox get their songs sung. Bit of an attempt with Naby's song as well. Bobby's send off was incredible. Liverpool legend and one of the greatest songs we've ever had.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13613 on: May 21, 2023, 12:28:51 am
Great stuff at Anfield. It looked amazing.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13614 on: May 21, 2023, 03:42:53 am
I think, considering how the season has gone, we had some amazing atmospheres across matches. Long it may continue.

It's what differentiates us from the rest. A sincere thank you to everyone who is a part of ensuring this.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13615 on: Today at 08:33:46 pm
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13616 on: Today at 08:53:12 pm
Fuckin Etihad?? My wife's snoring is louder
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13617 on: Today at 09:13:13 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 08:53:12 pm
Fuckin Etihad?? My wife's snoring is louder
It's not.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13618 on: Today at 09:16:38 pm
Quote from: only6times on Today at 09:13:13 pm
It's not.
Clearly never heard her snoring then.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13619 on: Today at 09:26:52 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 09:16:38 pm
Clearly never heard her snoring then.
Whoooooosh!!!!!
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13620 on: Today at 09:30:45 pm
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13621 on: Today at 09:31:50 pm
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13622 on: Today at 09:47:49 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:33:46 pm


Someones voted for city to take the piss haven't they surely  ;D :D
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13623 on: Today at 09:50:44 pm
Selhurst should be there.
