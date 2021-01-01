« previous next »
Atmosphere at Anfield

Red_Mist

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13560 on: Today at 08:48:28 am
Theres context though. It wasnt aggressive in any shape or form. I dont think it would be being discussed much (if at all) if he had jumped on, hugged Bobby, and quickly jumped back in the stand in a moment of pure 16 yo elation and joy. Still an absolute idiot but quickly forgotten on here due to the match. Hed still probably have been rightly chucked out (but not on camera), and probably (rightly again) given a season or two ban with a strongly worded announcement from the club.

Its because the daft idiot slipped over, clattered some players, and got carted off in full view of the cameras with Jurgen tearing a strip off him that its being discussed so much. Do the quick hug and off and it wouldnt be. Not excusing him before anyone misreads that.

Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13561 on: Today at 09:36:22 am
Quote from: Spongebob Redpants on Today at 08:44:06 am
Make him attend every Everton game till the end of the season .

Nobody , young or old , would risk that punishment .

Fuckinell mate. I've been on the side of a punishment that acts as a deterrent, but that's draconian.  ;D
liversaint

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13562 on: Today at 10:06:05 am
Quote from: the 92A on Today at 12:34:51 am
Kids a total idiot, but no need for the hang him and flog him, as a kid I ran on the pitch, got involved in all sorts I'd be ashamed of now, because I was a young idiot, grew out of it seems like you can't make mistakes in the internet age, lifetime bans ridiculous. Im in my sixties now thankfully no lifetime bans given out in 70's

Pretty much sums it up.
Spezialo

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13563 on: Today at 10:53:56 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:27:15 am

For a first offence and when it's a kid,yeah.

What would satisfy you ?

Probably jail time
ldsn

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13564 on: Today at 11:06:53 am
I might be wrong as I only saw on TV but didn't he run on from the Lower Kenny? Looked like he came at the players from that side from the replays I saw on TV.

I kind of forgive a moment of excitement if the celebration was literally right in front of him, but if he's run across the entire pitch to get involved then for me that just shows he wanted to be the centre of attention and have something to show off about for years to come.
Smudge

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13565 on: Today at 11:24:34 am
Noticed a few bunking in turnstile S. Shame.
redgriffin73

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13566 on: Today at 12:04:17 pm
Quote from: ldsn on Today at 11:06:53 am
I might be wrong as I only saw on TV but didn't he run on from the Lower Kenny? Looked like he came at the players from that side from the replays I saw on TV.

I kind of forgive a moment of excitement if the celebration was literally right in front of him, but if he's run across the entire pitch to get involved then for me that just shows he wanted to be the centre of attention and have something to show off about for years to come.

Either the Kenny or that side of the Kop I'd have said.
SamLad

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13567 on: Today at 12:17:10 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:27:15 am

For a first offence and when it's a kid,yeah.

What would satisfy you ?

well I have no clue if it is his first offence.  anyhow......

I don't really know what's "appropriate" (and seeing replies on here it's one of those things where you ask 10 people you get a whole range of answers). 

lifetime sounds harsh, OK I get that -- but I come down on the side of sending a message.  if it's perceived to be lenient / slap-on-the-wrist then it does nothing to deter copycats does it. 

these days kids copy all kinds of nonsense behaviour - look at the dangerous stunts they get up to with the nonsense "Tik Tok" challenges.

the club's going for lifetime and they know more about this than me.  is it harsh on one kid?  maybe it is -- but the clubs' statement gives the reasons which I agree with.


edit: again - if he'd have been a big fat drunk who put a player (or two) out of commission, I doubt anyone would disagree with lifetime.  the kid got lucky.

I do like the make him watch Everton idea though.  :)
josh101

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13568 on: Today at 12:30:02 pm
"It's only being discussed because he clattered the players"

Well... yeah? Since when have people not been punished for the consequences of their actions lmao?

Ban the idiot. Thousands of people were able to celebrate in joy without invading the pitch, this loser just wanted his 5 minutes.
FlashingBlade

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13569 on: Today at 12:32:19 pm
Need to start practising the theme to the Magnificent Seven for next Manc game...Film that is..Clash one may be a challenge to rap together.
SamLad

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13570 on: Today at 12:34:55 pm
Robby used to mock them holding up 5 fingers, now every LFC fan/player will need to use both hands.  five fingers with palm forward, the other 2 in the classic V.

:)
Red_Mist

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13571 on: Today at 01:37:09 pm
Quote from: josh101 on Today at 12:30:02 pm
Well... yeah? Since when have people not been punished for the consequences of their actions lmao?
Not sure anyones said he shouldnt be punished if you read the posts.

Quote from: josh101 on Today at 12:30:02 pm
Ban the idiot.
For life?
Billy Elliot

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13572 on: Today at 01:43:32 pm
One of my brother's is a blue and he went on the pitch at Goodison when they won the league in 1970. He brought home some of the turf. It'd be worth millions if he'd have kept it alive.

I went on the pitch at Leicester in what was my best ever away match in 1986 (as the blues got beat by Oxford). Parties on the coaches on the way home.

Go ed, admit it. Who went on the pitch at Wolves in 76?
SamLad

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13573 on: Today at 01:43:46 pm
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 01:37:09 pm
Not sure anyones said he shouldnt be punished if you read the posts.
For life?
to be honest the debate is getting a tad tedious.

life is what the club has decided.  I for one don't see any reason to argue with their position. 

Red_Mist

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13574 on: Today at 01:49:06 pm
End the discussion. Sams bored of it!
SK8 Red

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13575 on: Today at 01:55:45 pm
I see BBC breakfast gave more time to the (single) invader this morning than the tragedy chanting last Friday
SamLad

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13576 on: Today at 01:56:30 pm
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 01:49:06 pm
End the discussion. Sams bored of it!
good man.  thanks.

:)
