Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 01:20:43 pm
Play stupid games win stupid prizes.

It's not like he didn't know the consequences.

Heat of the moment though. Be harsh if he gets more than a year. Especially when you consider in that year he'll lose all credits (or maybe a seasie) and spend the next five or six years struggling to get on the ladder. And if he goes to away matches it might be another 20 years before he manages to get one in his own name.

Maybe I'm just fond of the old days when running on the pitch to give someone a pat on the back never seemed to cause injury.
I for one don't give a flying fuck how bad he feels about it today. getting over-excited is no damned excuse for invading the pitch.  it's as simple as that.  clubs have a duty of care to the players and officials and all the game-day staff around the pitch.  allowing over-excited idiots to run at them - and then say "don't do it again, OK?" simply ain't gonna happen, and nor should it

and face it - chances are pretty good he's bragging about it to his mates today.

I don't agree with pitch invasions at all, but I feel some are going a bit overboard here purely because he happened to slip into one of our players. He's no worse than anyone else that runs on the pitch. In fact seeing as he's still a child, it's obviously more excusable than a fully grown man doing the same. He's 16 right? Banning him for a couple of years seems about right.
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 06:21:52 pm
I don't agree with pitch invasions at all, but I feel some are going a bit overboard here purely because he happened to slip into one of our players. He's no worse than anyone else that runs on the pitch. In fact seeing as he's still a child, it's obviously more excusable than a fully grown man doing the same. He's 16 right? Banning him for a couple of years seems about right.
Yep, agree with that, and good point about his age. Id just add in celebration to your line beginning Hes no worse Anyone who runs on to confront a player has to be a lifetime. Big difference to what he did yesterday.
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 06:21:52 pm
He's 16 right? Banning him for a couple of years seems about right.

Agree. I'm 47 and was so made up for Bobby, the younger version of myself would have given him a hug in the week we found it's his last season. But it was okay back then.

He knew it was wrong but no more than a year or two at the most. Especially when you consider he's going to struggle to get back on the ladder again.

I lost a trainee in a pitch invasion at Bolton, and wrecked my trackie on the fence at Goodison. They were the only risks we had to worry about.
Quote from: Elliemental on Yesterday at 06:03:07 pm
Actions have consequences. It's about time people realised that.

The fact that the blert didn't hurt anyone is beside the point. He could have, and next time some moron decides to do this they might not be so lucky. And lest we forget the bitters last season, trying to deck Patrick Viera at that Palace game after they dodged relegation. There's a reason fans aren't allowed on the pitch.
I'd tend to agree. Times have changed. What was relatively ok in the 80s is not necessarily ok today. No one should be going on the pitch these days. There's no excuse. Club's cannot be seen to be going easy on this kind of thing because we live in an age where there are idiots out there who try to actually hurt players. We never know the intentions of anyone who runs onto the pitch.

The lad is young. He was elated, but made a big mistake. I assume an example will have to be made though. Such actions need to be seen to be discouraged. I don't think it warrants a lifetime ban, but action will have to be seen to take place in order to make others think in future. The lad's young enough to take it on the chin, learn from it and move on.
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:45:32 pm
not difficult in the slightest.  ban the moron.

ppl would be 100% in that camp if we'd seen Robbo stretchered off coz of a dickhead.

Have to admit - I was thinking a lifetime ban was harsh, yet if he'd ended Andy's season or worse I'd want him banned for the next few lifetimes at least!
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 06:00:00 pm
Lifetime ban would be exceptionally harsh.
He knew what he was doing. It was Bobby's moment and he insisted on trying to be centre of attention. He ruined it somewhat because I was shitting myself that two of our players seemed to be on the floor injured.
Overexited kid. Think getting shouted at by Klopp is punishment enough, but no doubt he'll get banned for life or longer.
Personally think it will be a low level ban however the Premier League and clubs are currently having a campaign against this sort of stuff and might use him as a deterrent to future sense of entitlements! Stay off the pitch!
Away from pitch invasion talk for a moment ... that ring of fire during the game  :wellin

Might slowly be making its way back into rotation. Long, long overdue.
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 06:46:21 pm
Overexited kid. Think getting shouted at by Klopp is punishment enough, but no doubt he'll get banned for life or longer.

Pretty much,really no need to make an example of him,daft but he's a kid.
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 06:46:21 pm
Overexited kid. Think getting shouted at by Klopp is punishment enough, but no doubt he'll get banned for life or longer.
that'll learn 'im!
Sure I read somewhere recently that the Premier league insist on a minimum 2 year ban for anyone invading the pitch now. Personally Id make it a minimum 5 to get the message across that its not worth it or acceptable. 2 years is not a real deterent to a young lad or idiot seeking stardom in the press
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 08:12:36 pm
Pretty much,really no need to make an example of him,daft but he's a kid.

16 years old by the way. A kid, lifetime bans shouldnt be getting talked about. It was wrong what he done yes but banning him for life from watching his team is severe.
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 09:15:55 pm
16 years old by the way. A kid, lifetime bans shouldnt be getting talked about.
you might be right.

let's do 25 years.
I cant agree with all this hes only 16, lets not be too harsh.
Everyone knows the score, You dont go on the pitch, its not negotiable. What he did was selfish, stupid and potentially endangered our players.

After some of the recent incidents of players being attacked by spectators running on the pitch clubs are bound to be sensitive to any incidents at grounds.

I wonder what the views would be if one of our players was almost injured by an opposition fan running on the pitch at an away ground? Theres also the risk of copycat incidents if its not dealt with properly.

Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 09:47:41 pm
I cant agree with all this hes only 16, lets not be too harsh.
Everyone knows the score, You dont go on the pitch, its not negotiable. What he did was selfish, stupid and potentially endangered our players.

After some of the recent incidents of players being attacked by spectators running on the pitch clubs are bound to be sensitive to any incidents at grounds.

I wonder what the views would be if one of our players was almost injured by an opposition fan running on the pitch at an away ground? Theres also the risk of copycat incidents if its not dealt with properly.


Because a kid doing it is what will tip the balance,kids a divvy and I bet he's been getting it from all sides from his friends and family,no need for every fucker else to pile on.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:49:33 pm

Because a kid doing it is what will tip the balance,kids a divvy and I bet he's been getting it from all sides from his friends and family,no need for every fucker else to pile on.
or ... I bet he's the big man now, been on tv and everything y'know.

I guess you'd be ok if we had 2-3 16 year olds doing it each time we score?
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 06:21:52 pm
I don't agree with pitch invasions at all, but I feel some are going a bit overboard here purely because he happened to slip into one of our players. He's no worse than anyone else that runs on the pitch. In fact seeing as he's still a child, it's obviously more excusable than a fully grown man doing the same. He's 16 right? Banning him for a couple of years seems about right.

It's one of them though, where if you do something irresponsible you have to deal with the consequences.

I wouldn't compare him to the absolute scumbag who threw the coins away at City (he didn't mean any harm yesterday). The twat at City could have got away with that by it not hitting anyone or not injuring but it's indiscriminate thing and you take the law into your own hands and who knows what it leads to? You're endangering the safety of the players.

Sick of senseless morons doing stupid things, or someone who always has to take it too far. Even when we won the Super Cup in Istanbul, some absolute clown injured Adrian which could have derailed our title bid given Alisson had just been ruled out for months at the time.  No wonder Klopp was so pissed off, as he was angry enough when it happened that night.
On the plus side, at least weve found something to argue about after a 7-0 win against Man Utd ;)
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:49:33 pm

Because a kid doing it is what will tip the balance,kids a divvy and I bet he's been getting it from all sides from his friends and family,no need for every fucker else to pile on.
So you think people shouldnt have a view?
There was a dead easy way for him not to be discussed by loads of people today, but he chose to ignore it.

As Sam said, do we just turn a blind eye if theyre young? Stuff like this was getting out of hand last season, thankfully not at our ground, so we need to nip it in the bud and offer no encouragement to any copycat incidents.

Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:49:33 pm

Because a kid doing it is what will tip the balance,kids a divvy and I bet he's been getting it from all sides from his friends and family,no need for every fucker else to pile on.

The problem is if you don't have a deterrent what is stopping someone else from trying it as well. The authorities are taking it more seriously now so the club will have to do something.
All that jumping up and down. Was most joyous.
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 10:07:13 pm
So you think people shouldnt have a view?
There was a dead easy way for him not to be discussed by loads of people today, but he chose to ignore it.

As Sam said, do we just turn a blind eye if theyre young? Stuff like this was getting out of hand last season, thankfully not at our ground, so we need to nip it in the bud and offer no encouragement to any copycat incidents.


No I'm saying that he's a Kid,he'll be punished but all this lifetime ban shit & make an example of him is bullshit imo.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:25:33 pm

No I'm saying that he's a Kid,he'll be punished but all this lifetime ban shit & make an example of him is bullshit imo.
so what do you think is an appropriate punishment? 

and should it be intended to "send a message" or not?
What about the lad who ran on after Wolves, he only looked about 5 or 6, does he get punished, or are the rules different if the game's ended? He got a hug from Klopp and a cheer from the Kop for his trouble as well!
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 10:33:15 pm
What about the lad who ran on after Wolves, he only looked about 5 or 6, does he get punished, or are the rules different if the game's ended? He got a hug from Klopp and a cheer from the Kop for his trouble as well!
a 16yo knows better than a 6yo -- no?
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:34:52 pm
a 16yo knows better than a 6yo -- no?

I wasn't equating the two incidents. Just wondered what if anything would happen to him.

But I do agree with those saying a lifetime ban is harsh for a 16-year-old.
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 10:36:50 pm
I wasn't equating the two incidents. Just wondered what if anything would happen to him.
oh.  :)
so what do you think is an appropriate punishment? 

and should it be intended to "send a message" or not?


Banned from the rest of the season and a Police caution.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:43:05 pm

Banned from the rest of the season and a Police caution.

and you think that's any kind of deterrent?  wow.
looks like the club isn't going to mess about .....

"Liverpool FC has begun an immediate investigation to identify and ban the individual pitch runner from Sunday's Premier League fixture against Manchester United at Anfield," it read.

"The offender ran onto the pitch and collided with Liverpool players, risking injury, as they celebrated the seventh goal in front of the Main Stand.

"There is no excuse for this unacceptable and dangerous behaviour. The safety and security of players, colleagues and supporters is paramount.

"The club will now follow its formal sanctions process and has suspended the alleged offenders account until the process is complete.

"If found guilty of the offence of entering the pitch without permission, the offender could face a criminal record and a lifetime ban from Anfield and all Premier League stadiums.

"These acts are dangerous, illegal and have severe consequences."

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-fc-statement-pitch-runner-anfield
Kids a total idiot, but no need for the hang him and flog him, as a kid I ran on the pitch, got involved in all sorts I'd be ashamed of now, because I was a young idiot, grew out of it seems like you can't make mistakes in the internet age, lifetime bans ridiculous. Im in my sixties now thankfully no lifetime bans given out in 70's
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:28:43 pm
so what do you think is an appropriate punishment? 



In a room alone with Jurgen for an hour.

 ;D
Three minutes in a boxing ring with Konate, followed by a three hour lecture on why pitch invasions are wrong delivered by James Milner with Pep Lijnders doing the Powerpoint slides.

That's my final decision.
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:48:15 pm
and you think that's any kind of deterrent?  wow.


For a first offence and when it's a kid,yeah.

What would satisfy you ?
