I don't agree with pitch invasions at all, but I feel some are going a bit overboard here purely because he happened to slip into one of our players. He's no worse than anyone else that runs on the pitch. In fact seeing as he's still a child, it's obviously more excusable than a fully grown man doing the same. He's 16 right? Banning him for a couple of years seems about right.



It's one of them though, where if you do something irresponsible you have to deal with the consequences.I wouldn't compare him to the absolute scumbag who threw the coins away at City (he didn't mean any harm yesterday). The twat at City could have got away with that by it not hitting anyone or not injuring but it's indiscriminate thing and you take the law into your own hands and who knows what it leads to? You're endangering the safety of the players.Sick of senseless morons doing stupid things, or someone who always has to take it too far. Even when we won the Super Cup in Istanbul, some absolute clown injured Adrian which could have derailed our title bid given Alisson had just been ruled out for months at the time. No wonder Klopp was so pissed off, as he was angry enough when it happened that night.