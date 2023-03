Play stupid games win stupid prizes.



It's not like he didn't know the consequences.



Heat of the moment though. Be harsh if he gets more than a year. Especially when you consider in that year he'll lose all credits (or maybe a seasie) and spend the next five or six years struggling to get on the ladder. And if he goes to away matches it might be another 20 years before he manages to get one in his own name.Maybe I'm just fond of the old days when running on the pitch to give someone a pat on the back never seemed to cause injury.