Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 06:27:35 pm
Must have been amazing to be there tonight. Unless you're the twat who ran on to the pitch. I think if I got bollocked by Klopp like that I wouldn't turn up again.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 07:12:49 pm
Clint Eastwood:
Must have been amazing to be there tonight. Unless you're the twat who ran on to the pitch. I think if I got bollocked by Klopp like that I wouldn't turn up again.

Something tells me that he won't have much choice in the matter...
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 07:20:54 pm
Clint Eastwood:
Must have been amazing to be there tonight. Unless you're the twat who ran on to the pitch. I think if I got bollocked by Klopp like that I wouldn't turn up again.
Agree. Just wasnt sure at the time if Jürgen was saying to the stewards to let him back in the stand. Probably not, but looked like it for a sec.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 07:25:07 pm
Red_Mist:
Agree. Just wasnt sure at the time if Jürgen was saying to the stewards to let him back in the stand. Probably not, but looked like it for a sec.
Nah, Jurgen has no issue bollocking fans if he thinks they deserve it. Remember when someone ran on the pitch in the Super Cup Final and injured Adrian? And when people were going for high fives during COVID.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 07:31:07 pm
Clint Eastwood:
Nah, Jurgen has no issue bollocking fans if he thinks they deserve it. Remember when someone ran on the pitch in the Super Cup Final and injured Adrian? And when people were going for high fives during COVID.
Yeah I think youre right. Just the way he was pointing made me wonder.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 07:47:44 pm
Loved that today, my sides are sore from laughing so much

Great atmosphere and lots of wit shown
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 07:50:42 pm
Red_Mist:
Agree. Just wasnt sure at the time if Jürgen was saying to the stewards to let him back in the stand. Probably not, but looked like it for a sec.

That was right in front of me, the gobshite slipped and clobbered into Jota so I'd say Jurgen was livid over that.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 07:51:18 pm
Atmosphere was fucking unreal, unsurprisingly! ;D
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 07:51:58 pm
Would like to petition Saus to issue home match rallying cries for the rest of the season...
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 08:04:20 pm
DangerScouse:
That was right in front of me, the gobshite slipped and clobbered into Jota so I'd say Jurgen was livid over that.
Ah right, thats what he was gesturing at then. Cheers DS.

Bet youve got no voice!
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 08:08:08 pm
DangerScouse:
Atmosphere was fucking unreal, unsurprisingly! ;D

You lucky thing.  ;D
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 08:55:35 pm
DangerScouse:
Atmosphere was fucking unreal, unsurprisingly! ;D

Yes,I'd imagine it was quite lively this evening.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 08:59:36 pm
Just back home up in County Durham,great atmosphere,great day.. hopefully can replicate that between now an end of season
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 09:28:35 pm
DangerScouse:
That was right in front of me, the gobshite slipped and clobbered into Jota so I'd say Jurgen was livid over that.

Could clearly see Klopp going beserk from where I was in the Kop, wouldnt have been a shock if hed run on and dragged the daft twat off himself😀
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 10:07:55 pm
Loved today and wish I could go back in time.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 10:47:19 pm
Red_Mist:
Agree. Just wasnt sure at the time if Jürgen was saying to the stewards to let him back in the stand. Probably not, but looked like it for a sec.

No mate, Klopp was absolutely livid at the lad for running on. He was gesturing back to the players as Robbo was on the floor as he slipped over at wiped him out - he could have easily injured him. As he was carted off up the touchline, Klopp gave him an absolute bollocking. Stupid twat should be banned.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 10:51:51 pm
incredible game and atmosphere today  :scarf :scarf :wellin :wellin
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 11:03:45 pm
Won't forget being in there today for as long as I live
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 11:04:58 pm
koptommy93:
Won't forget being in there today for as long as I live

Me too mate - was really, really special
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 11:05:10 pm
koptommy93:
Won't forget being in there today for as long as I live

Yep. Took a mate with me today who's mum passed away this week. Was hoping we'd win to put a smile back on his face but fuck me that'll be talked about decades from now. Football eh, bloody hell. I forget who said that now....
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 11:12:33 pm
Sharado:
Yep. Took a mate with me today who's mum passed away this week. Was hoping we'd win to put a smile back on his face but fuck me that'll be talked about decades from now. Football eh, bloody hell. I forget who said that now....
Incredible the days this team can give you.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 11:12:52 pm
you really are lucky bastards!!
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 11:36:37 pm
Always look on the bright side of life  ;D
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Today at 09:56:53 am
nayia2002:
incredible game and atmosphere today  :scarf :scarf :wellin :wellin
:wellin Just the one person running on pitch aside it was beautiful
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Today at 10:01:19 am
As long as it turns out that Jota, Robbo and Jones are all fine then that moment with the fan was pretty comical wasn't it? Celebrating the seventh goal against United, camera cuts away, cuts back and suddenly half the team are on the floor injured.

Stupid of him obviously but fingers crossed it's nothing and we can look back and laugh.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Today at 10:01:52 am
Always_A_Red:
No mate, Klopp was absolutely livid at the lad for running on. He was gesturing back to the players as Robbo was on the floor as he slipped over at wiped him out
Yeah realise that now, cheers mate 👍
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Today at 10:15:41 am
alonsoisared:
As long as it turns out that Jota, Robbo and Jones are all fine then that moment with the fan was pretty comical wasn't it? Celebrating the seventh goal against United, camera cuts away, cuts back and suddenly half the team are on the floor injured.

Stupid of him obviously but fingers crossed it's nothing and we can look back and laugh.
Couldn't disagree more.
We have enough problems with injuries without some stupid irresponsible twat potentially causing more. Dickheads behaving like that need to be dealt with properly because if not it encourages others.

We have some selfish bellends who just can't control themselves and it tarnishes the rest of us because we know hoe the media like to portray isolated incidents from our fans while ignoring serious misdemeanors of other fan groups.

Anyway, rant over.
That was very good wasn't it? 14 for Nunez, 4 in 8 for Gakpo and next seasons attack of Salah, Jota, Nunez, Diaz, Gakpo in place and hopefully settled.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Today at 10:30:55 am
Covered in bruises today! ;D That will definitely go down as one of the best days ever. Could hardly hear the Mancs from the Kop either, which is always nice.

Singing Always Look on the Bright Side of Life was hilarious as well, no wonder they were streaming out. ;D

