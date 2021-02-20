Covered in bruises today!That will definitely go down as one of the best days ever. Could hardly hear the Mancs from the Kop either, which is always nice.Singing Always Look on the Bright Side of Life was hilarious as well, no wonder they were streaming out.

Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."