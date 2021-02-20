As long as it turns out that Jota, Robbo and Jones are all fine then that moment with the fan was pretty comical wasn't it? Celebrating the seventh goal against United, camera cuts away, cuts back and suddenly half the team are on the floor injured.
Stupid of him obviously but fingers crossed it's nothing and we can look back and laugh.
Couldn't disagree more.
We have enough problems with injuries without some stupid irresponsible twat potentially causing more. Dickheads behaving like that need to be dealt with properly because if not it encourages others.
We have some selfish bellends who just can't control themselves and it tarnishes the rest of us because we know hoe the media like to portray isolated incidents from our fans while ignoring serious misdemeanors of other fan groups.
Anyway, rant over.
That was very good wasn't it? 14 for Nunez, 4 in 8 for Gakpo and next seasons attack of Salah, Jota, Nunez, Diaz, Gakpo in place and hopefully settled.