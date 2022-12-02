There were some good atmospheres last season. Man Utd and Wolves are two obvious ones. The Arsenal game was good as well after Arteta acted the twat. Im sure there were others but they are the games that stick out from the ones I managed to get to.



I think theres a mix of nervousness, largely caused by not really believing what were watching after being largely spoilt for the past 5/6 years, and perhaps an increase in people there to sample the atmosphere rather than be a part of it. Maybe more regulars are giving up their tickets or not attending as often during the current plight.



a 4 nil win against our biggest rivals to take us top and a game on the last day of the season where for 80 minutes we looked like we might win the league. Any football ground in the world would have a good atmosphere in those scenarios.Anfield is a myth now and everyone knows it. We can go on about Barcelona as much as we like but, again, it was a champions league semi final that we came from 3 nil down to win. It's not unique that we managed to be loud and intimidating on that occasion. I live abroad now and the last time I managed to watch a game at Anfield was Watford last season. Early game to take us top and it was horrendous there.We say stuff like when the team needs us we are there, referring to Barcelona, Dortmund, Chelsea 05 and 07 etc. We helped the team on those nights 100%. Again though, in quite easy contexts to get up for. The team badly needs us right now more than most times in the last six or seven years and what do we offer them? A half arsed poor Scouser Tommy on the 2nd minute of every game, boos for the national anthem and a scripted smatter of fuck the tories any time the opposition sing anything negative about us. We're utterly lost as a fanbase.I don't even think it's the tourist thing necessarily. The tourists are still there for the big games it's just everyone's up for it more. Many possible reasons have been given and I think it's a huge mixture of loads of different things. What we can't hide behind is "ah it's freezing cold and we're playing shit". The claim is that we lift the team when we need them. At the moment all we are capable of doing is singing when we're winning and even then it's only if the team we're winning against is United, City, Everton or a European giant.