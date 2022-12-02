« previous next »
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
December 2, 2022, 02:19:53 pm
Is this the most crying thread on the internet? :)
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
December 4, 2022, 05:26:19 pm
Quote from: bossjon on December  1, 2022, 02:30:09 pm
I think the closeness to the pitch and the way the noise transcended from the Kop into it made it a really intimidating and loud when we were up for it. Although the current main stand has twice the size and fans in it, it doesn't feel as loud as the old stand if you ask me (although there are probably more people "up for it" in the new stand as well). Also feels like the noise from the Kop doesnt seem to transcend in the same way, often feels like there is often a bit of gap and mismatch singing during YNWA and FOAR for example between the stands.

It is something with these old compact stands that makes the sound really loud and intimidating, like the old main stand or Goodison, you can almost feel the whole stand vibrate.

I dont know why this annoys me so much but it does.
Everyone out of sync sort of loses any intensity about it for some reason.
Must be someone clever who can give the technical reason as to why.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
December 5, 2022, 05:02:36 pm
Quote from: Stevo on November  8, 2022, 08:47:37 am
Nice idea but itd be nice if the Kop joined in when the Road end start something. I used to have a Kop ST but now just get to a handful of games, usually in the main stand and I dont think the atmosphere is that different but it is noticeable from the sides how chants from the Kop get picked up by everyone but chants from elsewhere dont get picked up by the Kop - its not that you cant hear it either.

A bit of playful rivalry between stands is good but its like weve actually got different factions amongst our support now and its pretty pathetic.



Anny Road, Anny Road, give us a song....
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
December 7, 2022, 08:59:03 pm
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on December  5, 2022, 05:02:36 pm
Anny Road, Anny Road, give us a song....

Kopites are gobshites.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
December 11, 2022, 01:15:06 am
I can remember a few matches in the old days when the Anny Road were louder than the Kop.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 09:15:27 pm
Can't believe this thread has been so quiet for so long. I gave up my ticket today to mate who is back home from abroad for a couple of weeks. He ain't be for few years so I did honourable thing. I ended up in away end after Chelsea mate got me ticket. Was interesting. And embarrassing. Even Chelsea fans couldn't be bothered to to sing where's your famous atmosphere etc.  That was as bad as I can remember.  Anfield these days really holds no fear for opposition. Something has to happen. And I don't buy that crap that team must give us something to cheer about.  We have to get behind them first.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 09:22:40 pm
Quote from: rewood on Yesterday at 09:15:27 pm
Can't believe this thread has been so quiet for so long. I gave up my ticket today to mate who is back home from abroad for a couple of weeks. He ain't be for few years so I did honourable thing. I ended up in away end after Chelsea mate got me ticket. Was interesting. And embarrassing. Even Chelsea fans couldn't be bothered to to sing where's your famous atmosphere etc.  That was as bad as I can remember.  Anfield these days really holds no fear for opposition. Something has to happen. And I don't buy that crap that team must give us something to cheer about.  We have to get behind them first.

Early kick off, freezing cold temperatures, team playing shite, owners who won't back the manager, another injury crisis - no ingredients there for much atmosphere.

Hopefully things will align for the derby/Madrid first leg,
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 09:33:46 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:22:40 pm
Early kick off, freezing cold temperatures, team playing shite, owners who won't back the manager, another injury crisis - no ingredients there for much atmosphere.

Hopefully things will align for the derby/Madrid first leg,
Those two games should be bouncing

Could be the last derby for a while, if we dont wind them up over kenwright and co then weve failed ourselves. And the CL could be our last chance to save our season.

Please hope there isnt many tourists for either game but £££ talks.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 09:58:45 pm
Quote from: rewood on Yesterday at 09:15:27 pm
Can't believe this thread has been so quiet for so long. I gave up my ticket today to mate who is back home from abroad for a couple of weeks. He ain't be for few years so I did honourable thing. I ended up in away end after Chelsea mate got me ticket. Was interesting. And embarrassing. Even Chelsea fans couldn't be bothered to to sing where's your famous atmosphere etc.  That was as bad as I can remember.  Anfield these days really holds no fear for opposition. Something has to happen. And I don't buy that crap that team must give us something to cheer about.  We have to get behind them first.

Can never understand why someone would go into the away end amongat vermin like them unless it's a league decider or final, each to their own though.

You are dead right on your last point!
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 09:59:42 pm
There's always tourists around doing nothing but filming and taking selfies but today there seemed to be way more than usual around my seat. Not one single world was uttered by any of them, but then again the old arses next to me who never say anything ever have been ST holders for donkeys so not fair to fully blame tourists.

And who ever that loudmouth moaning Irish prick was in the lower Kenny today, please never come back to that seat ever again. Go and piss off everyone somewhere else.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Today at 12:18:32 am
Quote from: LFCJayy on Yesterday at 09:33:46 pm
Those two games should be bouncing

Could be the last derby for a while, if we dont wind them up over kenwright and co then weve failed ourselves. And the CL could be our last chance to save our season.

Please hope there isnt many tourists for either game but £££ talks.

It was alright for about 10 minutes into the second half in the kop, other than that it was awful really. Really miss being a kid when the ground was always bouncing in these big games.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Today at 12:31:54 am
There were some good atmospheres last season. Man Utd and Wolves are two obvious ones. The Arsenal game was good as well after Arteta acted the twat. Im sure there were others but they are the games that stick out from the ones I managed to get to.

I think theres a mix of nervousness, largely caused by not really believing what were watching after being largely spoilt for the past 5/6 years, and perhaps an increase in people there to sample the atmosphere rather than be a part of it. Maybe more regulars are giving up their tickets or not attending as often during the current plight.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Today at 09:33:16 am
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 12:31:54 am
There were some good atmospheres last season. Man Utd and Wolves are two obvious ones. The Arsenal game was good as well after Arteta acted the twat. Im sure there were others but they are the games that stick out from the ones I managed to get to.

I think theres a mix of nervousness, largely caused by not really believing what were watching after being largely spoilt for the past 5/6 years, and perhaps an increase in people there to sample the atmosphere rather than be a part of it. Maybe more regulars are giving up their tickets or not attending as often during the current plight.
a 4 nil win against our biggest rivals to take us top and a game on the last day of the season where for 80 minutes we looked like we might win the league. Any football ground in the world would have a good atmosphere in those scenarios.

Anfield is a myth now and everyone knows it. We can go on about Barcelona as much as we like but, again, it was a champions league semi final that we came from 3 nil down to win. It's not unique that we managed to be loud and intimidating on that occasion. I live abroad now and the last time I managed to watch a game at Anfield was Watford last season. Early game to take us top and it was horrendous there.

We say stuff like when the team needs us we are there, referring to Barcelona, Dortmund, Chelsea 05 and 07 etc. We helped the team on those nights 100%. Again though, in quite easy contexts to get up for. The team badly needs us right now more than most times in the last six or seven years and what do we offer them? A half arsed poor Scouser Tommy on the 2nd minute of every game, boos for the national anthem and a scripted smatter of fuck the tories any time the opposition sing anything negative about us. We're utterly lost as a fanbase.

I don't even think it's the tourist thing necessarily. The tourists are still there for the big games it's just everyone's up for it more. Many possible reasons have been given and I think it's a huge mixture of loads of different things. What we can't hide behind is "ah it's freezing cold and we're playing shit". The claim is that we lift the team when we need them. At the moment all we are capable of doing is singing when we're winning and even then it's only if the team we're winning against is United, City, Everton or a European giant.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Today at 01:52:42 pm
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 09:33:16 am
a 4 nil win against our biggest rivals to take us top and a game on the last day of the season where for 80 minutes we looked like we might win the league. Any football ground in the world would have a good atmosphere in those scenarios.

Anfield is a myth now and everyone knows it. We can go on about Barcelona as much as we like but, again, it was a champions league semi final that we came from 3 nil down to win. It's not unique that we managed to be loud and intimidating on that occasion. I live abroad now and the last time I managed to watch a game at Anfield was Watford last season. Early game to take us top and it was horrendous there.

We say stuff like when the team needs us we are there, referring to Barcelona, Dortmund, Chelsea 05 and 07 etc. We helped the team on those nights 100%. Again though, in quite easy contexts to get up for. The team badly needs us right now more than most times in the last six or seven years and what do we offer them? A half arsed poor Scouser Tommy on the 2nd minute of every game, boos for the national anthem and a scripted smatter of fuck the tories any time the opposition sing anything negative about us. We're utterly lost as a fanbase.

I don't even think it's the tourist thing necessarily. The tourists are still there for the big games it's just everyone's up for it more. Many possible reasons have been given and I think it's a huge mixture of loads of different things. What we can't hide behind is "ah it's freezing cold and we're playing shit". The claim is that we lift the team when we need them. At the moment all we are capable of doing is singing when we're winning and even then it's only if the team we're winning against is United, City, Everton or a European giant.

There were some good ones last season but nothing like it was when I was a kid, semi final against Chelsea in 2005, the best atmosphere Ive ever experienced. Comeback against Dortmund in 2016, thats up there too. Its a shame really because its gotten really down hill. Its something we used to pride ourselves on the anfield atmosphere. Theres been lots of games in recent times where Ive said how embarrassing the atmosphere is. The best for me this season was the very back of 306, but obviously that doesnt filter anywhere.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Today at 01:59:59 pm
We've lost one game at Anfield in the league in 6 years with a crowd there (against Leeds in October in the 89th minute), the atmosphere at Anfield is the least of our concerns.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Today at 02:01:11 pm
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 09:33:16 am
a 4 nil win against our biggest rivals to take us top and a game on the last day of the season where for 80 minutes we looked like we might win the league. Any football ground in the world would have a good atmosphere in those scenarios.

Anfield is a myth now and everyone knows it. We can go on about Barcelona as much as we like but, again, it was a champions league semi final that we came from 3 nil down to win. It's not unique that we managed to be loud and intimidating on that occasion. I live abroad now and the last time I managed to watch a game at Anfield was Watford last season. Early game to take us top and it was horrendous there.

We say stuff like when the team needs us we are there, referring to Barcelona, Dortmund, Chelsea 05 and 07 etc. We helped the team on those nights 100%. Again though, in quite easy contexts to get up for. The team badly needs us right now more than most times in the last six or seven years and what do we offer them? A half arsed poor Scouser Tommy on the 2nd minute of every game, boos for the national anthem and a scripted smatter of fuck the tories any time the opposition sing anything negative about us. We're utterly lost as a fanbase.

I don't even think it's the tourist thing necessarily. The tourists are still there for the big games it's just everyone's up for it more. Many possible reasons have been given and I think it's a huge mixture of loads of different things. What we can't hide behind is "ah it's freezing cold and we're playing shit". The claim is that we lift the team when we need them. At the moment all we are capable of doing is singing when we're winning and even then it's only if the team we're winning against is United, City, Everton or a European giant.

It is what it is. The ground was bouncing against City this season.

Anfield isn't a ground and Liverpool fans aren't a crowd that are loud every week. Never have been. Maybe for a period in the 60s it was.

Since the Kop went all seated you get a few big nights/afternoons a season but the ingredients are usually there. Even in the old Kop's last few years at least, people remember Auxerre or the United 3-3 but those were the exceptions. It's a reactive crowd but that's what provides the visceral reaction when the ground does take off.



