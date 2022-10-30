I have mixed feelings about this. 99 times out of 100 I'll stay and support my team but yesterday was different. Maybe it's because I was sat next to 2 celebrating Leeds fans in the Kenny, perhaps it's because I felt my team had not put in a shift for the 50k of us who were there, but I left as soon as the fucking goal went in. I wanted to make a point to that team. The Newcastle game was different.



Every point we have dropped at home, Id probably blame the fans as much as the players.Brighton at home was the worst but last nights seem worse.We have a combination of problems atm. This one believe it or not contributes to our performances, especially through a tough spell.I just think back to last season Leicester in the cup 3-1 down with the kids and there fans give us the usual shite! Anfield turns angry and the atmosphere in my opinion gets us through to the next round.Same shite sung last night and hear a few boos but thats it. Dont understand why youd bother going if you cant get up for it