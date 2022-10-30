« previous next »
Atmosphere at Anfield

October 30, 2022, 01:06:00 am
Quote from: SingFongFC on October 30, 2022, 01:56:07 am
So annoyed with that tonight, absolutely pathetic. Never thought Id be looked at like I had two heads for singing, in 304 of all places! Foolishly thought a Saturday night game would see everyone up for it, alright the performance was dreadful but it was like the crowd just accepted our fate from the first goal. Genuinely a new low in terms of recent atmospheres
2 Leeds fans next to me in Kenny happily, but not too loudly, cheering on their team.  Says it all for me.  Got the tickets off "a supplier."
October 30, 2022, 07:29:38 am
Just saying our atmosphere has been shite for a while. Home and away :no
Lads on the pitch need help and no one seems to be assed.

I think once I heard them sing always the victims and that didnt get a angry anfield then were absolutely finished on and off the pitch. Absolutely embarrassing the people we have that suddenly support us.
October 30, 2022, 08:22:30 am
I go to 8-10 home prem games a season and have done for years. Not been to one so far and its largely due to two issues. One is the stale atmosphere and the second is the way the club let fans pass on ticketsthese two things go hand in hand.

I only stick to the cups now and only rangers so far has provided a glimmer of hope that the atmosphere has not been completely lost.

Not exactly sure how we could fix the problem as football in general has moved on from your working class sport. Were a tourist club
October 30, 2022, 08:41:26 am
Fans were a disgrace in terms of supporting.   Happened too often this season.

Yet I for the love of money cannot get a ticket, but then see tons of people with half and half scarves in the stand !
October 30, 2022, 10:24:17 am
The crowd yesterday was awful, and that includes everyone who walked out when they scored, stay and support your team. If everyone walked out before the 90th minute at Newcastle, I doubt wed have won that game.
October 30, 2022, 12:25:43 pm
Someone in the Kop started an Allez Allez Allez chant just after 19:42 as YNWA was coming on but played unusually quietly on the Tannoy.  Result was that much of the Kop missed the first four lines of YNWA by singing in competition with it.  I felt that was a bad omen.
October 30, 2022, 12:30:21 pm
Quote from: SingFongFC on October 30, 2022, 01:56:07 am
So annoyed with that tonight, absolutely pathetic. Never thought Id be looked at like I had two heads for singing, in 304 of all places! Foolishly thought a Saturday night game would see everyone up for it, alright the performance was dreadful but it was like the crowd just accepted our fate from the first goal. Genuinely a new low in terms of recent atmospheres

The fact we keep going a goal down within 5 minutes kills it.

Ultimately the crowd are reactive. Score early and it's a good atmosphere and we put a few past them. Do our usual and fit a goal from the opposition's first attack and it just deflates it. 3 years ago going behind would get a reaction from the crowd and the players, now it's just here we go again.

Attacking the Kop second half at 1-1 you expect more from the crowd but the players just looked like strangers and then the subs made the team worse which again deflated it.
October 30, 2022, 12:31:26 pm
Quote from: mattyyt on October 30, 2022, 10:24:17 am
The crowd yesterday was awful, and that includes everyone who walked out when they scored, stay and support your team. If everyone walked out before the 90th minute at Newcastle, I doubt wed have won that game.
I have mixed feelings about this.  99 times out of 100 I'll stay and support my team but yesterday was different.  Maybe it's because I was sat next to 2 celebrating Leeds fans in the Kenny, perhaps it's because I felt my team had not put in a shift for the 50k of us who were there, but I left as soon as the fucking goal went in.  I wanted to make a point to that team.  The Newcastle game was different.
October 30, 2022, 05:51:50 pm
Quote from: wah00ey on October 30, 2022, 12:31:26 pm
I have mixed feelings about this.  99 times out of 100 I'll stay and support my team but yesterday was different.  Maybe it's because I was sat next to 2 celebrating Leeds fans in the Kenny, perhaps it's because I felt my team had not put in a shift for the 50k of us who were there, but I left as soon as the fucking goal went in.  I wanted to make a point to that team.  The Newcastle game was different.
Every point we have dropped at home, Id probably blame the fans as much as the players.
Brighton at home was the worst but last nights seem worse.

We have a combination of problems atm. This one believe it or not contributes to our performances, especially through a tough spell.

I just think back to last season Leicester in the cup 3-1 down with the kids and there fans give us the usual shite! Anfield turns angry and the atmosphere in my opinion gets us through to the next round.

Same shite sung last night and hear a few boos but thats it. Dont understand why youd bother going if you cant get up for it
October 30, 2022, 06:14:05 pm
It was dead yesterday
« Reply #13370 on: Today at 08:26:09 am »
Big fan of everyone not giving a fuck when we went down 1-0 and singing Allez Allez Allez. Resulted in a hostile atmosphere for the next 10 minutes. Not the first time an overturned goal has snapped everyone into action.
Today at 08:29:29 am
Quote from: mattyyt on October 30, 2022, 10:24:17 am
The crowd yesterday was awful, and that includes everyone who walked out when they scored, stay and support your team. If everyone walked out before the 90th minute at Newcastle, I doubt wed have won that game.
I walked out after Leeds scored their second and would do it again.
