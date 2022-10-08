Spoiler

Liverpools Anfield home is one of the most famous in world football. Visitors flock from the world over to witness it, entire documentaries have been devoted to the sound of the Kop End, and it remains one of the Premier Leagues biggest selling points. Despite this, it is just as predictable to hear wheres your famous atmosphere? coming from the away end at Anfield as it is to hear Youll Never Walk Alone boomed out before kick off from the opposite end.



Debates rage in pubs and across social media as to why Anfield has become so quiet on a week to week basis. Many younger fans from other clubs ask if Anfield is just one big myth to begin with. Locally, the finger of blame is pointed in a multitude of directions, with a thousand different solutions touted around. I had a look at Anfields rich history and spoke to Bri, an Anfield regular since the mid-80s, to ask what has really happened to the famous Kop, and can it return to former glory?



It is hard to over-exaggerate the impact and influence that has come from the red half of Merseyside on Britains fan culture. It was one of the first places in the world that music and football collided, the 60s Merseybeat coinciding with the huge success of Bill Shanklys side, saw the Kop end swaying to the likes of the Beatles and Gerry and the Pacemakers. Songs were adapted and turned into early versions of football chants, creating an intimidating atmosphere that caught the eye of BBC producers.



During the 70s and early 80s when Bob Paisleys Liverpool side dominated Europe, they were responsible for how Europeans saw the English game. Strong and powerful thanks to the likes of Emlyn Hughes and Graeme Souness, with all the technical ability and flair of McDermott, Keegan and Dalglish. Along with the successes of Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa, English football became the envy of Europe.



Off the pitch, young scousers returned from their travels showing off exciting new continental clothes, some of which were purchased legally, others not so much. When Liverpool went to Paris for the 1981 European Cup final, French police braced themselves for a hooligan invasion. All they got were groups of scousers on the prowl for Adidas footwear, and their designer clothing shops were forced to close for the week.



The Adidas trainers and tracksuits that they returned with quickly caused a stir through the rest of the country, and businessman took the opportunity to bring these brands to the UK this time legally. Wade Smith, a buyer for Top Man, saw the extraordinary interest in sports shoes coming from Liverpool and set off alone in his van for the continent. He returned and opened his own store. The rest was history, the rest of the UK taking Liverpools lead.



Liverpools supporters looked the part and they sounded it, too. Their early successes in Europe were frequently attributed to the ability of the fans to give the team another dimension, perhaps most famously in a 1977 fixture against St Etienne where David Fairclough fired them late on into the semi finals of the European Cup. In defeat, too, Anfield knew how to act. In 1989 after Arsenal stole the league title from under their noses in the most dramatic fashion on the final day of the season, the Kop stayed behind and graciously applauded the new champions.



A former terrace chant used to ring out, with the words: You got your education from the Kop. It meant humility in defeat, it meant originality in fashion and terrace chants, and it meant to say to the rest of the country that Liverpool were the number one. There is little doubt that they once were. What of the modern day?



The strange thing about the high esteem that the modern day Kop end is held in is that its hard to find someone who believes in it. Away fans tend to come away calling it a library, and the Anfield faithful are in constant debate about why it is so quiet. So is the whole thing just a big myth and if so, where does it come from?



After a goal on 82 minutes, with 12 minutes to go, I saw many people leaving the stadium. I felt pretty alone in that moment.



Jurgen Klopp, speaking in the aftermath of his teams first defeat under his leadership.

The biggest protagonist for the talk of the formidable, performance enhancing Kop End tends to be the media, whether it be Sky TV or the tabloids. And why wouldnt they? It is in their interest to do so; it is one of the most important symbols of English football, and they are trying to sell English football as the best in the world. Why? So that more people pay for the product. So much of what makes the Premier League The greatest league in the world comes from image; historic stadiums that are always sold out is a powerful look compared to some of the near-empty grounds in La Liga or Serie A.



It would be wrong, however, to say that Anfield isnt capable of producing an atmosphere. On its day, or often on its night, it is one of the most powerful grounds in world football. And despite the belief that it has lost some of that power in recent years, many of its biggest nights have come since the turn of the millenium. Roma felt the force, twice. Real Madrid, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Man City. Theyll all attest to the power of Anfield when its on-song.



What is clear is that the Kop no longer rocks on a regular basis. It will rise from the flames on a big night but week to week cant match what came before. This is a sad consequence of the direction that football has taken since the advent of the Premier League in 1992.



The Modernisation of Football

Much has changed in football since the 80s which has affected the Anfield atmosphere. It is impossible not to mention the Hillsborough disaster, and the subsequent ruling that all Premier League grounds should remove terraces in favour of all-seater stadia. When the standing Kop was removed, to many it was the end of an era, one which the atmosphere has struggled to recover from.



I did take a 15 year hiatus (save for the odd match) after the standing Kop went. The old Kop going wasnt the only reason, but it definitely did feel like a real end of an era and a good time to step aside. Atmosphere isnt just about ear-splitting noise though. For me, its more about being in a collective unit. Thats what I miss most and thats something that all-seater stadiums contributed towards



Bri, Liverpool supporter

The end of terracing didnt just mean the end of standing up, indeed for many big games the Kop still rises to its feet. The bigger problem with seated stadiums has been the inability to get tickets in groups of likeminded friends. Many Liverpool fans can attest to standing up and starting a chant, only for the people immediately around to look at them like theyre an alien.



The modernisation and commercialisation of football and in particular the Premier League has also negatively impacted atmospheres, not just at Anfield but around the country. With Premier League grounds increasingly catered to tourists, a sizeable proportion of the crowd is more interested in getting a good picture for Instagram than supporting the team. Many locals, the lifeblood of any football club, feel either priced out or completely alienated by the customers that surround them at matches, and will watch the games in the pub instead.



Its not where youre from, its where youre at

Such is the unique culture of Liverpool that they are fiercely opposed to losing identity, or acting in a way associated with other, lesser supporters. For example, the Soccer AM easy, easy chants never took off at Anfield to the same extent as they did at other clubs. When an Irishman posted his Salah, oh Mane Mane song onto Youtube and the world waited to hear the whole of the Kop singing it, it was sneered at and promptly sidelined.



Occasionally, this has caused friction. On New Years Day 2007, the Reclaim the Kop group was born. Desperate to see a return to the glory days, the intentions were no doubt good and in part they were successful, managing to reserve an area at the back of the Kop as a designated singing section. However, even the name was provocative. Reclaim the Kop from who? Tourists? Anyone non-local? Impossible arguments over what makes a fan led to infighting, finger pointing, and the end of the group.



In general however, visitors are welcomed, embraced even, if the effort is taken to learn about the identity that makes Liverpool so proud of who they are. Clapping the opposition goalkeeper as he runs towards the Kop, even if he does play for Man Utd, is the type of tradition that should be respected. If it was on Soccer Am, dont sing it. Understanding that attempting to copy a chant heard at Stamford Bridge or Old Trafford first isnt likely to go down well is a must. Not just at Anfield but for all football clubs, it is so important that culture and traditions are respected if we wish to preserve what we love about our game.



For the most part, passionate Liverpool fans from outside of the city are only too keen to immerse themselves in this culture. To many, it was what drew them to the club in the first place. Watching the Champions League final in the Triskel Tavern in Madrid last year, I spoke to Victor, a former Real Madrid season ticket holder. Dismayed with the lack of atmosphere and culture at the Bernabeu, he is now a Liverpool FC member and travelled to Anfield for the first time for the Red Star fixture in October. Why Liverpool? I asked him. Because Liverpool are football he replied.



Perhaps the bigger problem, then, is with people coming for a day out rather than those coming to see the team they love. Increasingly with the growth of the Premier League, places like Anfield have become genuine tourist attractions. The club have had a partnership with Thomas Cook, offering inflated prices for flight, hotel and matchday experiences. Effectively legalised touting. But the uncomfortable truth is that these customers are far more profitable to the club, with their wallets itching to get in the club shop and museum, than someone who wants to watch the game, make a racket and go home.



The Kids are Alright

Barring a major revolution in the game, one which would see Sky TV and major sponsors disappear, it is hard to see what will ever be done to solve the atmosphere problem. The issue runs throughout English football, far beyond Liverpool, it is just particularly recogniseable here given its standing in the game. Tourists will always come, and there is no reason that they shouldnt; we all like to take in a game while were abroad, too. The best we can hope for on the issue of all-seater stadia is that Safe Standing may eventually be introduced, but that is still surely a long way off. At Anfield in particular it understandably remains an emotive issue.



This isnt to say that there is no hope for the future. Last seasons Champions League run was soundtracked by young supporters, many local, travelling to foreign lands and coming home with new dreams and songs to sing; just like the old days. Allez Allez Allez, taken from Napoli but fresh to these isles has become an iconic chant. A classic Liverpool banner travels across the continent; Them Scousers Again. The youth is still there, the originality is still there, it just needs to be harnessed by the club.



Initiatives are touted around, ways to get more locals in the ground, to get groups of mates together in the heart of the Kop. Liverpool fans, and British fans in general, are beginning to look enviously at Ultra culture on the continent. Its hard to see this taking off at Anfield. Choreography and constant, dull, drumming can equate to 90 minutes of noise. But can it compete with the spontaneity of a roar from the gut, a defiant LIVERPOOL at the right time in the game? In this respect it is almost part of the English game that there are quiet spells, so long as the noise arrives when it is needed most. Not even in the 70s were Saturday 3pm games in November as loud as Wednesday nights under the floodlights in April.



When the crowd zooms into the Kop on a matchday, its impossible not to notice just how few 18/19 year olds there are. Season tickets have remained in the same hands for years, with this generation confined to waiting lists that could stretch as far into the future as the standing Kop goes into the past. While loyalty should be rewarded, there has to be a way to ensure the future generation get a look in.



The most important thing is that the average age of the ground has to drop. You look at the BOSS nights, the European nights and the European aways in particular and its clear that the young fanbase is there. I dont see it when I go to Anfield though.



Bri, Liverpool supporter

Bearing in mind how key the passion and atmosphere is to the way English football markets itself, it makes sense that clubs seek to find solutions. If Liverpool cant find them, the Kop risks becoming a relic, a bittersweet reminder of what used to be. If they can, it can drag the team on in future, the mythical 12th man capable of terrifying any opponent. Juventus, Chelsea, Dortmund, Man City, Roma. A collective body, as one, driving a team on beyond the sum of its parts.Theres your famous atmosphere.



