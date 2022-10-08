« previous next »
Author Topic: Atmosphere at Anfield

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
October 8, 2022, 12:15:08 pm
I wonder what proportion of how the 23k fans against Auxerre were on The kop that night?

Looking at the extended highlights, it's clear the Kemlyn and Annie Rd are sparsely populated. Obviously we cant see much of the Main Stand, I was slightly right of middle in The Kop and it wasn't heaving, but it was pretty packed. On the telly though, The kop does look quite packed overall, which means the rest of the ground must have been virtually empty!




Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
October 8, 2022, 12:31:16 pm
Id hazard a guess at about 80% of the attendance was on the Kop. About 18.5K which would make it look and feel fairly full in the middle, with plenty of room towards the backwhich you can never really see from the tv camera angles. Bit i was in between the pillars felt like a typical, packed Kop. With added loads of jumping up and down! :D
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
October 8, 2022, 01:36:28 pm
^^

Wasn't The Kop already reduced to a 16k capacity by the Auxerre game though?

I thought more along the lines of about 13k Kopites and approx 10k spread around in the rest of the ground.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
October 8, 2022, 02:17:23 pm
Quote from: mikeb58 on October  8, 2022, 01:36:28 pm
^^

Wasn't The Kop already reduced to a 16k capacity by the Auxerre game though?

I thought more along the lines of about 13k Kopites and approx 10k spread around in the rest of the ground.
I thought it was reduced to about 20, but you could be right. 28 in its heyday wasnt it? 16 feels a bit low for it to still look packed when full.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
October 8, 2022, 02:19:14 pm
By the way, I forget to explain what was really taking place on The Kop the day of this picture...


'Merseyside dockers, at their mass meeting at Anfield football ground today, indicate by a show of hands their decision to resume work on the docks on Monday. Mr. Frank Campbell, chairman of the Merseyside Dockers Strike Committee (standing on the right) also signifies his agreement'

 (Evening Express, 02-11-1945)

I wonder if this the same occasion as that pic I posted on RAWK years ago? It showed a line of people making their way out of The Kop at the ground level exit to the Main Stand side.

It clearly wasn't a match day and it could have been from that era. I can't  find that other pic now to make a comparison, I don't  think anybody posted a definitive explanation behind the occasion.

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
October 8, 2022, 02:24:42 pm
Quote from: Red_Mist on October  8, 2022, 02:17:23 pm
I thought it was reduced to about 20, but you could be right. 28 in its heyday wasnt it? 16 feels a bit low for it to still look packed when full.

Can't remember, post Taylor Report whether The Kop was reduced to 20k then a futher reduction to 16k. I'm sure it was deffo 16k for the final game against Norwich.

Even then The Kop looked packed on the telly, but in reality it could physically hold 12k more.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
October 8, 2022, 04:42:53 pm
Son of Spion
Quote from: Red_Mist on October  8, 2022, 02:17:23 pm
I thought it was reduced to about 20, but you could be right. 28 in its heyday wasnt it? 16 feels a bit low for it to still look packed when full.
I've been looking for the dates when the Spion Kop capacity was reduced, but can't find them.

As a kid I was always told the Kop held 28,000, although online a figure of 27,000 keeps cropping up. Wiki suggests that 30,000+ have been reported though.

I definitely remember the capacity being reduced at least twice. I know it was pegged back at 20,000 and then down to 16,000 but I can't recall the dates that happened.

At times in the 70s it was pretty scary. I remember the '76 derby against the shite. The Kop was heaving long before kick-off and the constant swaying and tumbling was making me feel ill. You'd be packed so tight your feet could lift off the ground and you'd be carried whichever way the crowd went. I almost broke my forearm on a crush barrier too. There were games when it was pretty clear that capacity had been exceeded.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
October 8, 2022, 05:05:42 pm
mikeb58
^^

Agree, there were times in the mid 70s I couldn't enjoy the game half the time, I was too worried about getting back up off the deck. There was always a load of helping hands to immediately get you back to your feet, but a few times I moved away to relative safety of the side, Kemlyn Road usually, better spec there.

I remember one mid week game in particular was really scary, I'm sure it was a cup game against Leicester, nothing special on paper, but it was a 54k sell out and The Kop was heaving, a real pressure cooker of a night.

I found myself rammed waist high against a barrier, almost bent over, but I couldn't get away it was so tightly packed.

 Once it got to HT I moved to the sides....weirdly, when I then looked to the middle and saw all the heaving and swaying I thought to myself  'wish I was part of that'!
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
October 8, 2022, 06:17:00 pm
Son of Spion
I was always compelled to be in the thick of it, but it was tough going at times. I learned pretty quick to try to stand in front of a barrier and not behind it.

It's sort of like another world now, when you look back on it. I remember being on the Kop for our highest ever home European game capacity; 55,104 against Barcelona in '76. We went one-nil up in the 51st minute and there was bedlam on the Kop. I was chuffed with our '1-0 win' until going home and finding that they'd equalised in the 52nd minute but we'd all missed it due to our mad celebrations.  :-[

I loved that night. Seeing Johan Cryff play on our ground. They came out onto the pitch to look around before kick-off and the Kop was feral. They walked over to the already full Kop and a massive chorus of ''Barcelona, Barcelona There's Fuck All Down For You'' rang out. They knew their card was marked right there.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
October 8, 2022, 08:50:33 pm
Billy Elliot
Quote from: Son of Spion on October  8, 2022, 04:42:53 pm


I definitely remember the capacity being reduced at least twice. I know it was pegged back at 20,000 and then down to 16,000 but I can't recall the dates that happened.



That sounds right. It was brought down to 16,000 after Hillsborough. The year after the Auxerre match it was brought down further - for European matches only. We got knocked out by Spartak (1st leg Grobellar was sent off and we had David Burrows in goals - got beat 4-2). But although it was brought down even further (think to 14,500) and two down from the first leg - the atmosphere was still better than anything bar the really big matches now.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
October 8, 2022, 09:09:54 pm
Billy Elliot
My older brother came round to my house the other night for the Rangers match. He was telling me about the 11-0 match against Stromsgodset.

He was telling me the atmosphere was dead, then a cat came onto the pitch. Everyone started singing about the cat, and we all hate dogs and dogs and dogs. Then the atmosphere got going and we won 11-0. Because of the cat.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
October 8, 2022, 11:14:58 pm
mikeb58
Quote from: Billy Elliot on October  8, 2022, 09:09:54 pm
My older brother came round to my house the other night for the Rangers match. He was telling me about the 11-0 match against Stromsgodset.

He was telling me the atmosphere was dead, then a cat came onto the pitch. Everyone started singing about the cat, and we all hate dogs and dogs and dogs. Then the atmosphere got going and we won 11-0. Because of the cat.

'A cat...a cat a cat a cat a cat a cat' (attack...attack attack attack attack) I was there, but can't remember if that chant get sung that night.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
October 8, 2022, 11:20:22 pm
andy07
Quote from: mikeb58 on October  8, 2022, 11:14:58 pm
'A cat...a cat a cat a cat a cat a cat' (attack...attack attack attack attack) I was there, but can't remember if that chant get sung that night.

I think it was although I was quite young then.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
October 8, 2022, 11:25:41 pm
andy07
Quote from: Red_Mist on October  8, 2022, 12:31:16 pm
Id hazard a guess at about 80% of the attendance was on the Kop. About 18.5K which would make it look and feel fairly full in the middle, with plenty of room towards the backwhich you can never really see from the tv camera angles. Bit i was in between the pillars felt like a typical, packed Kop. With added loads of jumping up and down! :D

About right.  Must have been a couple of thousand between the two stands and a similar number on the Road End.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
October 8, 2022, 11:31:19 pm
disgraced cake
Quote from: Billy Elliot on October  8, 2022, 09:09:54 pm
My older brother came round to my house the other night for the Rangers match. He was telling me about the 11-0 match against Stromsgodset.

He was telling me the atmosphere was dead, then a cat came onto the pitch. Everyone started singing about the cat, and we all hate dogs and dogs and dogs. Then the atmosphere got going and we won 11-0. Because of the cat.

I bet Stromsgodset must have cursed that fucking cat
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
October 9, 2022, 12:18:32 am
Kalito
Some reet belting posts from Mike and SOS. Can just imagine what it would have been like just reading through it......keep them coming, gents.  :) :)
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
October 9, 2022, 12:31:33 pm
redgriffin73
Quote from: Billy Elliot on October  8, 2022, 09:09:54 pm
My older brother came round to my house the other night for the Rangers match. He was telling me about the 11-0 match against Stromsgodset.

He was telling me the atmosphere was dead, then a cat came onto the pitch. Everyone started singing about the cat, and we all hate dogs and dogs and dogs. Then the atmosphere got going and we won 11-0. Because of the cat.

Shame the same thing didn't happen with the cat on the pitch when we were playing Spurs a few years ago. Awful game that finished 0-0 I think.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
October 9, 2022, 02:35:41 pm
alonsoisared
Almost four years old now but wrote this with contributions from a (brilliant) former RAWKite. It's long so if you can't be arsed to click the link I've pasted it in the spoiler below. Clicks obviously appreciated nonetheless ;D

Spoiler
Liverpools Anfield home is one of the most famous in world football. Visitors flock from the world over to witness it, entire documentaries have been devoted to the sound of the Kop End, and it remains one of the Premier Leagues biggest selling points. Despite this, it is just as predictable to hear wheres your famous atmosphere? coming from the away end at Anfield as it is to hear Youll Never Walk Alone boomed out before kick off from the opposite end.

Debates rage in pubs and across social media as to why Anfield has become so quiet on a week to week basis. Many younger fans from other clubs ask if Anfield is just one big myth to begin with. Locally, the finger of blame is pointed in a multitude of directions, with a thousand different solutions touted around.  I had a look at Anfields rich history and spoke to Bri, an Anfield regular since the mid-80s, to ask what has really happened to the famous Kop, and can it return to former glory?

It is hard to over-exaggerate the impact and influence that has come from the red half of Merseyside on Britains fan culture. It was one of the first places in the world that music and football collided, the 60s Merseybeat coinciding with the huge success of Bill Shanklys side, saw the Kop end swaying to the likes of the Beatles and Gerry and the Pacemakers. Songs were adapted and turned into early versions of football chants, creating an intimidating atmosphere that caught the eye of BBC producers.

During the 70s and early 80s when Bob Paisleys Liverpool side dominated Europe, they were responsible for how Europeans saw the English game. Strong and powerful thanks to the likes of Emlyn Hughes and Graeme Souness, with all the technical ability and flair of McDermott, Keegan and Dalglish. Along with the successes of Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa, English football became the envy of Europe.

Off the pitch, young scousers returned from their travels showing off exciting new continental clothes, some of which were purchased legally, others not so much. When Liverpool went to Paris for the 1981 European Cup final, French police braced themselves for a hooligan invasion. All they got were groups of scousers on the prowl for Adidas footwear, and their designer clothing shops were forced to close for the week.

The Adidas trainers and tracksuits that they returned with quickly caused a stir through the rest of the country, and businessman took the opportunity to bring these brands to the UKthis time legally. Wade Smith, a buyer for Top Man, saw the extraordinary interest in sports shoes coming from Liverpool and set off alone in his van for the continent. He returned and opened his own store. The rest was history, the rest of the UK taking Liverpools lead.

Liverpools supporters looked the part and they sounded it, too. Their early successes in Europe were frequently attributed to the ability of the fans to give the team another dimension, perhaps most famously in a 1977 fixture against St Etienne where David Fairclough fired them late on into the semi finals of the European Cup. In defeat, too, Anfield knew how to act. In 1989 after Arsenal stole the league title from under their noses in the most dramatic fashion on the final day of the season, the Kop stayed behind and graciously applauded the new champions.

A former terrace chant used to ring out, with the words: You got your education from the Kop. It meant humility in defeat, it meant originality in fashion and terrace chants, and it meant to say to the rest of the country that Liverpool were the number one. There is little doubt that they once were. What of the modern day?

The strange thing about the high esteem that the modern day Kop end is held in is that its hard to find someone who believes in it. Away fans tend to come away calling it a library, and the Anfield faithful are in constant debate about why it is so quiet. So is the whole thing just a big myth and if so, where does it come from?

After a goal on 82 minutes, with 12 minutes to go, I saw many people leaving the stadium. I felt pretty alone in that moment.

Jurgen Klopp, speaking in the aftermath of his teams first defeat under his leadership.
The biggest protagonist for the talk of the formidable, performance enhancing Kop End tends to be the media, whether it be Sky TV or the tabloids. And why wouldnt they? It is in their interest to do so; it is one of the most important symbols of English football, and they are trying to sell English football as the best in the world. Why? So that more people pay for the product. So much of what makes the Premier League The greatest league in the world comes from image; historic stadiums that are always sold out is a powerful look compared to some of the near-empty grounds in La Liga or Serie A.

It would be wrong, however, to say that Anfield isnt capable of producing an atmosphere. On its day, or often on its night, it is one of the most powerful grounds in world football. And despite the belief that it has lost some of that power in recent years, many of its biggest nights have come since the turn of the millenium. Roma felt the force, twice. Real Madrid, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Man City. Theyll all attest to the power of Anfield when its on-song.

What is clear is that the Kop no longer rocks on a regular basis. It will rise from the flames on a big night but week to week  cant match what came before. This is a sad consequence of the direction that football has taken since the advent of the Premier League in 1992.

The Modernisation of Football
Much has changed in football since the 80s which has affected the Anfield atmosphere. It is impossible not to mention the Hillsborough disaster, and the subsequent ruling that all Premier League grounds should remove terraces in favour of all-seater stadia. When the standing Kop was removed, to many it was the end of an era, one which the atmosphere has struggled to recover from.

I did take a 15 year hiatus (save for the odd match) after the standing Kop went. The old Kop going wasnt the only reason, but it definitely did feel like a real end of an era and a good time to step aside. Atmosphere isnt just about ear-splitting noise though. For me, its more about being in a collective unit. Thats what I miss most and thats something that all-seater stadiums contributed towards

Bri, Liverpool supporter
The end of terracing didnt just mean the end of standing up, indeed for many big games the Kop still rises to its feet. The bigger problem with seated stadiums has been the inability to get tickets in groups of likeminded friends. Many Liverpool fans can attest to standing up and starting a chant, only for the people immediately around to look at them like theyre an alien.

The modernisation and commercialisation of football and in particular the Premier League has also negatively impacted atmospheres, not just at Anfield but around the country. With Premier League grounds increasingly catered to tourists, a sizeable proportion of the crowd is more interested in getting a good picture for Instagram than supporting the team. Many locals, the lifeblood of any football club, feel either priced out or completely alienated by the customers that surround them at matches, and will watch the games in the pub instead.

Its not where youre from, its where youre at
Such is the unique culture of Liverpool that they are fiercely opposed to losing identity, or acting in a way associated with other, lesser supporters. For example, the Soccer AM easy, easy chants never took off at Anfield to the same extent as they did at other clubs. When an Irishman posted his Salah, oh Mane Mane song onto Youtube and the world waited to hear the whole of the Kop singing it, it was sneered at and promptly sidelined.

Occasionally, this has caused friction. On New Years Day 2007, the Reclaim the Kop group was born. Desperate to see a return to the glory days, the intentions were no doubt good and in part they were successful, managing to reserve an area at the back of the Kop as a designated singing section. However, even the name was provocative. Reclaim the Kop from who? Tourists? Anyone non-local? Impossible arguments over what makes a fan led to infighting, finger pointing, and the end of the group.

In general however, visitors are welcomed, embraced even, if the effort is taken to learn about the identity that makes Liverpool so proud of who they are. Clapping the opposition goalkeeper as he runs towards the Kop, even if he does play for Man Utd, is the type of tradition that should be respected. If it was on Soccer Am, dont sing it. Understanding that attempting to copy a chant heard at Stamford Bridge or Old Trafford first isnt likely to go down well is a must. Not just at Anfield but for all football clubs, it is so important that culture and traditions are respected if we wish to preserve what we love about our game.

For the most part, passionate Liverpool fans from outside of the city are only too keen to immerse themselves in this culture. To many, it was what drew them to the club in the first place. Watching the Champions League final in the Triskel Tavern in Madrid last year, I spoke to Victor, a former Real Madrid season ticket holder. Dismayed with the lack of atmosphere and culture at the Bernabeu, he is now a Liverpool FC member and travelled to Anfield for the first time for the Red Star fixture in October. Why Liverpool? I asked him. Because Liverpool are football he replied.

Perhaps the bigger problem, then, is with people coming for a day out rather than those coming to see the team they love. Increasingly with the growth of the Premier League, places like Anfield have become genuine tourist attractions. The club have had a partnership with Thomas Cook, offering inflated prices for flight, hotel and matchday experiences. Effectively legalised touting. But the uncomfortable truth is that these customers are far more profitable to the club, with their wallets itching to get in the club shop and museum, than someone who wants to watch the game, make a racket and go home.

The Kids are Alright
Barring a major revolution in the game, one which would see Sky TV and major sponsors disappear, it is hard to see what will ever be done to solve the atmosphere problem. The issue runs throughout English football, far beyond Liverpool, it is just particularly recogniseable here given its standing in the game. Tourists will always come, and there is no reason that they shouldnt; we all like to take in a game while were abroad, too. The best we can hope for on the issue of all-seater stadia is that Safe Standing may eventually be introduced, but that is still surely a long way off. At Anfield in particular it understandably remains an emotive issue.

This isnt to say that there is no hope for the future. Last seasons Champions League run was soundtracked by young supporters, many local, travelling to foreign lands and coming home with new dreams and songs to sing; just like the old days. Allez Allez Allez, taken from Napoli but fresh to these isles has become an iconic chant. A classic Liverpool banner travels across the continent; Them Scousers Again. The youth is still there, the originality is still there, it just needs to be harnessed by the club.

Initiatives are touted around, ways to get more locals in the ground, to get groups of mates together in the heart of the Kop. Liverpool fans, and British fans in general, are beginning to look enviously at Ultra culture on the continent. Its hard to see this taking off at Anfield. Choreography and constant, dull, drumming can equate to 90 minutes of noise. But can it compete with the spontaneity of a roar from the gut, a defiant LIVERPOOL at the right time in the game? In this respect it is almost part of the English game that there are quiet spells, so long as the noise arrives when it is needed most. Not even in the 70s were Saturday 3pm games in November  as loud as Wednesday nights under the floodlights in April.

When the crowd zooms into the Kop on a matchday, its impossible not to notice just how few 18/19 year olds there are. Season tickets have remained in the same hands for years, with this generation confined to waiting lists that could stretch as far into the future as the standing Kop goes into the past. While loyalty should be rewarded, there has to be a way to ensure the future generation get a look in.

The most important thing is that the average age of the ground has to drop. You look at the BOSS nights, the European nights and the European aways in particular and its clear that the young fanbase is there. I dont see it when I go to Anfield though.

Bri, Liverpool supporter
Bearing in mind how key the passion and atmosphere is to the way English football markets itself, it makes sense that clubs seek to find solutions. If Liverpool cant find them, the Kop risks becoming a relic, a bittersweet reminder of what used to be.  If they can, it can drag the team on in future, the mythical 12th man capable of terrifying any opponent. Juventus, Chelsea, Dortmund, Man City, Roma. A collective body, as one, driving a team on beyond the sum of its parts.Theres your famous atmosphere.

https://intotheterraces.wordpress.com/2018/12/13/wheres-your-famous-atmosphere/

Looking back I think there are a multitude of issues including, and not limited to, it being nearly impossible to sit with groups of mates, an ageing crowd, people there for a day out, touting and credit hunting, ticket prices and socially/culturally the working class of today being different to the working class of the 60s, 70s and 80s.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
October 9, 2022, 10:19:00 pm
Benimar Col
as the vociferous kopites retire to the centenary and main stands,, we are counting the costs of FSG and their day trip analogy of filling these Kop seats with tourists wh dont know the words of many songs,, give it another 10 -20 years,, it will be like a library
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
October 9, 2022, 10:28:54 pm
swoopy
Quote from: Benimar Col on October  9, 2022, 10:19:00 pm
as the vociferous kopites retire to the centenary and main stands,, we are counting the costs of FSG and their day trip analogy of filling these Kop seats with tourists wh dont know the words of many songs,, give it another 10 -20 years,, it will be like a library

Literally the only people who get a sniff of kop seats in the member sales are those on 13+. With the odd STH return in the late sale.
It's not LFC selling them to day trippers.

Your point is right though. The thought of how things are regressing in the ground really worries me. Its just horrible.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 01:45:10 pm
ianburns252
Quote from: swoopy on October  9, 2022, 10:28:54 pm
Literally the only people who get a sniff of kop seats in the member sales are those on 13+. With the odd STH return in the late sale.
It's not LFC selling them to day trippers.

Your point is right though. The thought of how things are regressing in the ground really worries me. Its just horrible.

This is, sadly, how people on the whole choose to experience things these days - honestly it has been drifting this way year by year (I started going week in week out in 2003 and scaled back to maybe 50% of home games about 3 years ago), with the first "complacent" game coming under Rafa against Debrecen (I think) where the fans turned up as just expected us to win and so there was no umph or drive from the stands.

I can't remember if it was here or on other forums but I recall seeing plenty of people around 2010-2013 blaming the players for the fans not getting going and saying how can they be expected to make noise when what happens on the pitch isn't up to snuff.

Since then, technology and communication has changed such that things don't matter to the younger generation unless they can post about it and have it be seen. Everyone wants the perfect clip for their reels and that. Also with how saturated people are with entertainment, why should they create their own? Growing up we didn't have Xboxes or PS5s or whatever, we made out own fun and in part that involved going outside and interacting with each other. Nowadays that just isn't how people are wired - you text rather than call; you put on a headset rather than go round to a mate's with an extra controller etc etc and sadly, you wait to be entertained rather than create the entertainment.

Football hasn't been sanitised - rather society has been (see also why there haven't been riots over this shitshow of a govt)

Similarly (for those complaining about people with anything other than an L4 postcode being allowed to go to the game) it isn't that Anfield is full of tourists, it is that the world now has tourism for the masses.

In 1994 you couldn't just hop on a £10 return EasyJet flight to Milan or Barcelona etc and so there simply was not the scope for people from around the world to come and experience the sound of the Kop.

Now, people from all ends of the Earth can travel, can experience what was previously only on a TV. Like it or not, people coming to the city will also often want to see Anfield as it is one of the biggest draws for tourism. You get rid of access to the club (and no just for people ticking a social media box but also life long fans from foreign countries) and goodbye to a hell of a lot of money that comes into the city.

We are a global fanbase and an global icon - the cat is out of the bag and it is close minded and out of touch to think it will go back to being 50k Scoursers
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 02:20:01 pm
your djemba djembas
I don't go to any Liverpool guys deliberately, as I know I don't offer much vocally (it's just my personality). I wish others would consider likewise
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 04:38:21 pm
Billy Elliot
Quote from: your djemba djembas on Yesterday at 02:20:01 pm
I don't go to any Liverpool guys deliberately, as I know I don't offer much vocally (it's just my personality). I wish others would consider likewise

That's silly. Everybody supports the team in their own way.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 10:28:04 pm
LFCJayy
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Yesterday at 04:38:21 pm
That's silly. Everybody supports the team in their own way.
Correct, but the answer to his question is to go in the main stand?
Ive been brought up with thinking if you want to stand and make an atmosphere get in the kop.
If not get in the main stand, too many people want to experience the kop without contributing
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 11:23:27 pm
RedBec1993
Well this is a time where the team need the fans behind them 100%, theyve given us some amazing memories over the past few seasons. Theyre having a rough patch. They need us now more than ever, theyve got enough credit in the bank to have earned that!
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 11:42:23 pm
Son of Spion
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 11:23:27 pm
Well this is a time where the team need the fans behind them 100%, theyve given us some amazing memories over the past few seasons. Theyre having a rough patch. They need us now more than ever, theyve got enough credit in the bank to have earned that!
The whole ground needs to be right up for it against Abu Dhabi. Total support and noise throughout.

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Today at 08:08:04 am
Red_Mist
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:42:23 pm
The whole ground needs to be right up for it against Abu Dhabi. Total support and noise throughout.
The players MUST play their part too. Need to start the game well if they want the crowd on board. Get straight into them, front foot, no half measures. Carry on where we left off in that second half against Arsenal and well be in trouble.

Anfield (and Im talking the non-tourist part thats been going for yearsthe part that their mood is what really dictates how the atmosphere is) is unusual in that it can believe in the virtually impossible and make incredible and highly unlikely things happen, we all know that.BUT it can also be ruthlessly realistic / fatalistic. If we start badly, look timid, the realism will take over. Its rare, especially in the Klopp era, but it could become toxic. Start the game well however and that defiance and belief has a massive chance. Other factors like the ref and the behaviour of the city players come into play. But all eyes will be on our players and how much they want the win.

Get our noses in front then work our collective bollocks off to keep the best team in the league at bay. Get stuck into that big freak and let the crowd carry you to victory. Needs intelligence, effort, bravery and a slice of luck (and Christ we deserve some of that). Big chance to kick start the season. Grasp it Reds.

Small matter of Rangers first!
