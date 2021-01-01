I was always compelled to be in the thick of it, but it was tough going at times. I learned pretty quick to try to stand in front of a barrier and not behind it.It's sort of like another world now, when you look back on it. I remember being on the Kop for our highest ever home European game capacity; 55,104 against Barcelona in '76. We went one-nil up in the 51st minute and there was bedlam on the Kop. I was chuffed with our '1-0 win' until going home and finding that they'd equalised in the 52nd minute but we'd all missed it due to our mad celebrations.I loved that night. Seeing Johan Cryff play on our ground. They came out onto the pitch to look around before kick-off and the Kop was feral. They walked over to the already full Kop and a massive chorus of ''Barcelona, Barcelona There's Fuck All Down For You'' rang out. They knew their card was marked right there.