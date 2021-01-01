« previous next »
mikeb58

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13280
I wonder what proportion of how the 23k fans against Auxerre were on The kop that night?

Looking at the extended highlights, it's clear the Kemlyn and Annie Rd are sparsely populated. Obviously we cant see much of the Main Stand, I was slightly right of middle in The Kop and it wasn't heaving, but it was pretty packed. On the telly though, The kop does look quite packed overall, which means the rest of the ground must have been virtually empty!




Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13281
Id hazard a guess at about 80% of the attendance was on the Kop. About 18.5K which would make it look and feel fairly full in the middle, with plenty of room towards the backwhich you can never really see from the tv camera angles. Bit i was in between the pillars felt like a typical, packed Kop. With added loads of jumping up and down! :D
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13282
^^

Wasn't The Kop already reduced to a 16k capacity by the Auxerre game though?

I thought more along the lines of about 13k Kopites and approx 10k spread around in the rest of the ground.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13283
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 01:36:28 pm
^^

Wasn't The Kop already reduced to a 16k capacity by the Auxerre game though?

I thought more along the lines of about 13k Kopites and approx 10k spread around in the rest of the ground.
I thought it was reduced to about 20, but you could be right. 28 in its heyday wasnt it? 16 feels a bit low for it to still look packed when full.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13285
By the way, I forget to explain what was really taking place on The Kop the day of this picture...


'Merseyside dockers, at their mass meeting at Anfield football ground today, indicate by a show of hands their decision to resume work on the docks on Monday. Mr. Frank Campbell, chairman of the Merseyside Dockers Strike Committee (standing on the right) also signifies his agreement'

 (Evening Express, 02-11-1945)

I wonder if this the same occasion as that pic I posted on RAWK years ago? It showed a line of people making their way out of The Kop at the ground level exit to the Main Stand side.

It clearly wasn't a match day and it could have been from that era. I can't  find that other pic now to make a comparison, I don't  think anybody posted a definitive explanation behind the occasion.

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13285
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 02:17:23 pm
I thought it was reduced to about 20, but you could be right. 28 in its heyday wasnt it? 16 feels a bit low for it to still look packed when full.

Can't remember, post Taylor Report whether The Kop was reduced to 20k then a futher reduction to 16k. I'm sure it was deffo 16k for the final game against Norwich.

Even then The Kop looked packed on the telly, but in reality it could physically hold 12k more.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13286
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 02:17:23 pm
I thought it was reduced to about 20, but you could be right. 28 in its heyday wasnt it? 16 feels a bit low for it to still look packed when full.
I've been looking for the dates when the Spion Kop capacity was reduced, but can't find them.

As a kid I was always told the Kop held 28,000, although online a figure of 27,000 keeps cropping up. Wiki suggests that 30,000+ have been reported though.

I definitely remember the capacity being reduced at least twice. I know it was pegged back at 20,000 and then down to 16,000 but I can't recall the dates that happened.

At times in the 70s it was pretty scary. I remember the '76 derby against the shite. The Kop was heaving long before kick-off and the constant swaying and tumbling was making me feel ill. You'd be packed so tight your feet could lift off the ground and you'd be carried whichever way the crowd went. I almost broke my forearm on a crush barrier too. There were games when it was pretty clear that capacity had been exceeded.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13287
^^

Agree, there were times in the mid 70s I couldn't enjoy the game half the time, I was too worried about getting back up off the deck. There was always a load of helping hands to immediately get you back to your feet, but a few times I moved away to relative safety of the side, Kemlyn Road usually, better spec there.

I remember one mid week game in particular was really scary, I'm sure it was a cup game against Leicester, nothing special on paper, but it was a 54k sell out and The Kop was heaving, a real pressure cooker of a night.

I found myself rammed waist high against a barrier, almost bent over, but I couldn't get away it was so tightly packed.

 Once it got to HT I moved to the sides....weirdly, when I then looked to the middle and saw all the heaving and swaying I thought to myself  'wish I was part of that'!
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13288
I was always compelled to be in the thick of it, but it was tough going at times. I learned pretty quick to try to stand in front of a barrier and not behind it.

It's sort of like another world now, when you look back on it. I remember being on the Kop for our highest ever home European game capacity; 55,104 against Barcelona in '76. We went one-nil up in the 51st minute and there was bedlam on the Kop. I was chuffed with our '1-0 win' until going home and finding that they'd equalised in the 52nd minute but we'd all missed it due to our mad celebrations.  :-[

I loved that night. Seeing Johan Cryff play on our ground. They came out onto the pitch to look around before kick-off and the Kop was feral. They walked over to the already full Kop and a massive chorus of ''Barcelona, Barcelona There's Fuck All Down For You'' rang out. They knew their card was marked right there.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13289
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:42:53 pm


I definitely remember the capacity being reduced at least twice. I know it was pegged back at 20,000 and then down to 16,000 but I can't recall the dates that happened.



That sounds right. It was brought down to 16,000 after Hillsborough. The year after the Auxerre match it was brought down further - for European matches only. We got knocked out by Spartak (1st leg Grobellar was sent off and we had David Burrows in goals - got beat 4-2). But although it was brought down even further (think to 14,500) and two down from the first leg - the atmosphere was still better than anything bar the really big matches now.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13290
My older brother came round to my house the other night for the Rangers match. He was telling me about the 11-0 match against Stromsgodset.

He was telling me the atmosphere was dead, then a cat came onto the pitch. Everyone started singing about the cat, and we all hate dogs and dogs and dogs. Then the atmosphere got going and we won 11-0. Because of the cat.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13291
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Today at 09:09:54 pm
My older brother came round to my house the other night for the Rangers match. He was telling me about the 11-0 match against Stromsgodset.

He was telling me the atmosphere was dead, then a cat came onto the pitch. Everyone started singing about the cat, and we all hate dogs and dogs and dogs. Then the atmosphere got going and we won 11-0. Because of the cat.

'A cat...a cat a cat a cat a cat a cat' (attack...attack attack attack attack) I was there, but can't remember if that chant get sung that night.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13292
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 11:14:58 pm
'A cat...a cat a cat a cat a cat a cat' (attack...attack attack attack attack) I was there, but can't remember if that chant get sung that night.

I think it was although I was quite young then.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13293
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 12:31:16 pm
Id hazard a guess at about 80% of the attendance was on the Kop. About 18.5K which would make it look and feel fairly full in the middle, with plenty of room towards the backwhich you can never really see from the tv camera angles. Bit i was in between the pillars felt like a typical, packed Kop. With added loads of jumping up and down! :D

About right.  Must have been a couple of thousand between the two stands and a similar number on the Road End.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13294
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Today at 09:09:54 pm
My older brother came round to my house the other night for the Rangers match. He was telling me about the 11-0 match against Stromsgodset.

He was telling me the atmosphere was dead, then a cat came onto the pitch. Everyone started singing about the cat, and we all hate dogs and dogs and dogs. Then the atmosphere got going and we won 11-0. Because of the cat.

I bet Stromsgodset must have cursed that fucking cat
