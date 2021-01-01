^^
Agree, there were times in the mid 70s I couldn't enjoy the game half the time, I was too worried about getting back up off the deck. There was always a load of helping hands to immediately get you back to your feet, but a few times I moved away to relative safety of the side, Kemlyn Road usually, better spec there.
I remember one mid week game in particular was really scary, I'm sure it was a cup game against Leicester, nothing special on paper, but it was a 54k sell out and The Kop was heaving, a real pressure cooker of a night.
I found myself rammed waist high against a barrier, almost bent over, but I couldn't get away it was so tightly packed.
Once it got to HT I moved to the sides....weirdly, when I then looked to the middle and saw all the heaving and swaying I thought to myself 'wish I was part of that'!