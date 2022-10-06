« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 327 328 329 330 331 [332]   Go Down

Author Topic: Atmosphere at Anfield  (Read 1481406 times)

Offline Oddbod

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 777
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13240 on: October 6, 2022, 05:51:41 pm »
The Auxerre one was probably my favourite atmosphere ever when in The Kop.

The support won that game for us imo
Logged

Offline Kenrick_66

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 33
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13241 on: October 6, 2022, 05:53:39 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on October  6, 2022, 05:23:52 pm
Why was the ground half full?
It was live on BBC1 - and in those days being live on BBC meant knocking at least 10K off the gate. Although the same scenario - 2-0 down after first leg, live on TV - saw a full house later that season v Genoa. More glamorous opposition, people thinking lightning could strike twice? And of course grounds were rarely at capacity in those days. It's only been this century where you can pretty much guarantee a full house for every league game.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,824
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13242 on: October 6, 2022, 06:28:08 pm »
Quote from: duvva on October  6, 2022, 01:35:45 pm
Isnt there a thread for great posts, if so this one should be added to it. Fantastic read that SN
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=236032.880

I don't know how to transfer the post to it though.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,523
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13243 on: October 6, 2022, 06:46:01 pm »
Quote from: Kenrick_66 on October  6, 2022, 05:53:39 pm
It was live on BBC1 - and in those days being live on BBC meant knocking at least 10K off the gate. Although the same scenario - 2-0 down after first leg, live on TV - saw a full house later that season v Genoa. More glamorous opposition, people thinking lightning could strike twice? And of course grounds were rarely at capacity in those days. It's only been this century where you can pretty much guarantee a full house for every league game.

If you look at the cup treble season of 00/01 there was some very low crowds in the cups until the later stages.

Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,824
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13244 on: October 6, 2022, 07:00:32 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on October  6, 2022, 05:23:52 pm
Why was the ground half full?
Amongst other reasons already given, it was at a time when football was still at something of a low point. Wider societal issues and a couple of decades of pretty horrific hooliganism saw attendances in general slump badly across the board.

These were the top ten average attendances for top flight clubs that season:

1) Mancs - 44,985

2) Liverpool - 34,941

3) Arsenal - 31,901

4) Sheff Wed - 29,578

5) Leeds - 29,493

6) Spurs - 27,761

7) Manc C - 27,688

8.) Villa - 24,811

9) Forest - 23,721

10) Bitters - 23,141


Chelsea were 13th with just 18,779
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,523
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13245 on: October 6, 2022, 07:19:40 pm »
Kemlyn was getting done up in 92 as well. Not sure if the upper was open for Auxerre.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Billy Elliot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,718
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13246 on: October 6, 2022, 07:39:38 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on October  6, 2022, 07:19:40 pm
Kemlyn was getting done up in 92 as well. Not sure if the upper was open for Auxerre.

Pretty sure it was opened for start of 92/93. The Kemlyn was completely empty anyway against Auxere. Despite the low attendance overall, I'd say the Kop was quite full.

Me and my mates got in and half way to our usual spec, we gave up.

For the others, the Kemlyn and Main Stand never, ever sung at all in those days. So with a full gate, the atmosphere wouldn't have been any better.

But I reckon Genoa was better than Auxere, until it was obvious we were going out. I had a proper panic attack against Genoa. I was under a surfer flag and there was loads of flares going off. Not the type of smoke flares like now, proper flares. Due to the heat of being under the surfer and the smoke getting trapped under it - I just needed to get out but couldn't move.

Needed to escape to behind one of the posts to sort my head out.
Logged
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!

Offline Billy Elliot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,718
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13247 on: October 6, 2022, 07:43:57 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on October  6, 2022, 05:23:52 pm
Why was the ground half full?

I remember my mate saying he was going to watch it in the pub to save money. Couldn't get my head around it cos I'd have spent loads more in the pub, than the cost of getting in back then.

But it was just like that back then. The 84 Euro final against Roma didn't sell out. Couldn't give them away. But a year later (Heysel), there wasn't enough tickets and loads bunked. Some things just can't be explained.
Logged
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!

Online mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,412
  • kopite
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13248 on: October 6, 2022, 08:50:52 pm »
Get this fella back to get the singing going...the original Ultra!
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,236
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13249 on: October 6, 2022, 10:33:10 pm »
What's with the up ' Ra thing at the end of minutes silence then .  Does anyone has link for it and actual footage ? Thanks.
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

Offline liversaint

  • Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,954
  • Settle down Beavis
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13250 on: October 6, 2022, 10:53:38 pm »
Quote from: kesey on October  6, 2022, 10:33:10 pm
What's with the up ' Ra thing at the end of minutes silence then .  Does anyone has link for it and actual footage ? Thanks.

Loud and clear where I was in Kop 108. Sounded like from main stand Kop End.
Logged
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,236
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13251 on: October 6, 2022, 10:58:45 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on October  5, 2022, 05:29:17 pm
Two sides to every story mate. There's also scousers who've had family shot by UDA and British troops.

Personally, I'm proddy but that's due to a schism in the family caused by one prick of a Catholic priest who wouldn't bless my Catholic Grandad on his death bed - because he'd married my Proddy Gran.

There's good and bad on both sides, and there's also areas that are very grey.



It's all a bit mad if you think about , eh ?   At the age of two an IRA bomb failed to go off at Aldershot sation when I was two.


Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,236
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13252 on: October 6, 2022, 10:59:34 pm »
Quote from: liversaint on October  6, 2022, 10:53:38 pm
Loud and clear where I was in Kop 108. Sounded like from main stand Kop End.

Nice one . 
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,236
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13253 on: October 6, 2022, 11:12:29 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on October  6, 2022, 07:00:32 pm
Amongst other reasons already given, it was at a time when football was still at something of a low point. Wider societal issues and a couple of decades of pretty horrific hooliganism saw attendances in general slump badly across the board.

These were the top ten average attendances for top flight clubs that season:

1) Mancs - 44,985

2) Liverpool - 34,941

3) Arsenal - 31,901

4) Sheff Wed - 29,578

5) Leeds - 29,493

6) Spurs - 27,761

7) Manc C - 27,688

8.) Villa - 24,811

9) Forest - 23,721

10) Bitters - 23,141


Chelsea were 13th with just 18,779

As a kid on the Kop in the early 80's I remember Anfield not being that full for league games.
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,236
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13254 on: October 6, 2022, 11:21:32 pm »
Fuckin ell what a fixture this has turned out to be as it's brought up all sorts of wounds and history.  When we got them all that bollocks about Ronnie Whelan being our first Catholic signing for example was a complete load of bollocks . It took me a few days to find out that Sir Matt Busby was a Catholic who we got in 1936 .
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,236
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13255 on: October 6, 2022, 11:41:53 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on October  5, 2022, 11:59:21 am
Decent in the lower anfield road I thought we were pretty noisey all night. Couldnt hear the rangers fans at all reallly except when leaving and they were singing about hillsborough. Lovely bunch.

A few Rangers fans threw a few digs at the young lads who were singing it inside the ground.
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,547
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13256 on: Yesterday at 12:31:25 am »
Quote from: mikeb58 on October  6, 2022, 01:39:40 pm
The Kop was half empty but it felt possessed that night.
Hi Mike, not wanting to be a pedantic divvy here as youre one of my favourite posters :) but it was Anfield that was half empty that nightthe Kop was pretty much packed. Probably not completely full, but rammed in the middle and fairly full all the way to the sides. Possessed though is a great description. It was mad!

But sparsely populated as the stands were, even they were off the wall. The Kemlyn was stood all game and was as feral as the Kop. The Kingfisher Kirkby flag was front and central of the Kemlyn. That thing went everywhere in Europe. Just a mad night. I honestly think only St.Etienne topped it. Maybe Chelsea 05.

Btw, I reckon one of the main reasons for the low attendance was the really shite weather that night. It was one of those horrible, look out and go fuck that nights.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:36:06 am by Red_Mist »
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,361
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13257 on: Yesterday at 09:25:30 am »
Remember watching the Auxerre game on TV and it being amazing. Alas, I had to wait a few more years before my first big European gamea 1-0 defeat to Brondby. :(

Some great lists on here over the last couple of pages. Someone on TAW made the point as well that atmosphere is often poor, or at least not great, for 30 years or maybe more. It cant be electric every time although there are probably plenty of reasons why it has its lulls at the moment.
Logged

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,488
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13258 on: Yesterday at 10:36:57 am »
Quote from: kesey on October  6, 2022, 11:12:29 pm
As a kid on the Kop in the early 80's I remember Anfield not being that full for league games.

Was just going to add something similar to SoS's post. I don't think people these days realise how different the game was back then. Midweek league games, especially around christmas, low to mid 20's wasn't uncommon. The variance in our crowds was huge depending on opposition, but early 30's for run of the mill saturday league games was the norm.

It wasn't just us. Everton were sometimes 11/12,00 for less attractive games and many others were sub around late teens early 20,000s.
I remember Arsenal home crowds in the teens too.

Back then with pay on the gate, people picked their games. It was very different times.
Logged

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,547
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13259 on: Yesterday at 10:59:25 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 10:36:57 am
Back then with pay on the gate, people picked their games. It was very different times.
Fans today wouldnt believe it for such big games, but I remember deciding on the night at the last minute to go to the European Cup Quarter Final against Austria Vienna in 85. It was freezing cold and my dad wasnt convinced, but I eventually persuaded him to go. Attendance was about 33,000. We did the same for the semi against Panathinaikos, and although it was more like 40,000, still wasnt a problem walking up and getting in. Unimaginable nowadays. Fuck, just realised how much I miss those days. Would probably still go every week.
Logged

Offline Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,714
  • Press your space face close to mine love.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13260 on: Yesterday at 12:42:22 pm »
You have to remember there was a lot of financial hardship back in the 80's in Liverpool and people would pick and choose their games.
Also our support was largely Merseyside based not exclusively, obviously we did have outside support. But we've since became a 'world club' and demand is high for any game. Unlikely we would ever not sell out in the near future for any game.
Logged

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,236
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13261 on: Yesterday at 12:50:59 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 10:59:25 am
Fans today wouldnt believe it for such big games, but I remember deciding on the night at the last minute to go to the European Cup Quarter Final against Austria Vienna in 85. It was freezing cold and my dad wasnt convinced, but I eventually persuaded him to go. Attendance was about 33,000. We did the same for the semi against Panathinaikos, and although it was more like 40,000, still wasnt a problem walking up and getting in. Unimaginable nowadays. Fuck, just realised how much I miss those days. Would probably still go every week.

I have fond memories of me da saying to me and our kid about half six ' cmon lads were going the match '. We'd jump on the 12 or 13 bus and get off at the Belmont and walk down.

Quote from: Lad on Yesterday at 12:42:22 pm
You have to remember there was a lot of financial hardship back in the 80's in Liverpool and people would pick and choose their games.
Also our support was largely Merseyside based not exclusively, obviously we did have outside support. But we've since became a 'world club' and demand is high for any game. Unlikely we would ever not sell out in the near future for any game.

Yes. The financial hardship back then did play a huge part.
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

Offline Kenrick_66

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 33
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13262 on: Yesterday at 12:56:41 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on October  6, 2022, 06:46:01 pm
If you look at the cup treble season of 00/01 there was some very low crowds in the cups until the later stages.

There were - and our first ever Champions League season (01/02) saw gates in the low/mid 30s - as did the 04/05 group games, Oylmpiakos aside.
Logged

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,547
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13263 on: Yesterday at 02:01:31 pm »
Yep, the financial hardship definitely played a part, combined with a complacency brought about by our relentless success. You might look at a fixture and think, easy routine win there. And it was easy not to bother.

By the time Auxerre came around, things werent much better financially, but it was almost the opposite in terms of belief in the team. A lot wouldve dismissed our chances of overturning the 1st leg deficit. Those of us who did go clearly thought otherwise and wore the rose-tinted specs of the ghost of St.Etienne, so 23,000 believers created an incredible atmosphere.
Logged

Offline SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,117
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13264 on: Yesterday at 03:07:59 pm »
https://youtu.be/iK-CGFzMTFM
Is this Auxerre game being referred to? Have it on here and its class
Logged
YNWA

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,565
  • Seis Veces
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13265 on: Yesterday at 03:53:10 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 02:01:31 pm
Yep, the financial hardship definitely played a part, combined with a complacency brought about by our relentless success. You might look at a fixture and think, easy routine win there. And it was easy not to bother.

By the time Auxerre came around, things werent much better financially, but it was almost the opposite in terms of belief in the team. A lot wouldve dismissed our chances of overturning the 1st leg deficit. Those of us who did go clearly thought otherwise and wore the rose-tinted specs of the ghost of St.Etienne, so 23,000 believers created an incredible atmosphere.

Nailed it. 23000 who didn't have to be in the ground, but 23000 who needed to be there.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,320
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13266 on: Yesterday at 05:25:01 pm »
So if I bought dodge tickets off a scalper would that make me a shit head or

Not actually that bothered in going to the point touts and scalpers sound AMAZING as its shit let's face it absolute fucking shit but tired of other people benefitting when I, Mr Legit, basically can only get to games when a mate who works for the club takes pity

Just wanna know if I'd become an automeff through embracing the dark arts

Stage 1 is probably not ask about it online haha
Logged

Offline Billy Elliot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,718
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13267 on: Yesterday at 10:57:30 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 05:25:01 pm
So if I bought dodge tickets off a scalper would that make me a shit head or



Most of the time the atmosphere's better in the pub. Not going the match is the new, going the match. Just fuck it off.
Logged
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!

Offline scouse neapolitan

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,038
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13268 on: Yesterday at 11:44:06 pm »
"They're away now!!!"      Nice one Barry Davies..

Men of Harlech for Tosh, a decent authentic YNWA, sung as it was meant to be sung.

Keeping it topical, there's even the Celtic Rangers chant with the drone coming in towards the end.
I'd not seen this before.  Memories  are of made of this! Recognise anyone?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xMPo2VX6SCM
Logged

Offline scouse neapolitan

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,038
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13269 on: Yesterday at 11:47:40 pm »
Correction . No Men of Harlech. Only Toshack's name followed by the Dambusters song
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,824
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13270 on: Today at 12:41:30 am »
Quote from: scouse neapolitan on Yesterday at 11:44:06 pm
"They're away now!!!"      Nice one Barry Davies..

Men of Harlech for Tosh, a decent authentic YNWA, sung as it was meant to be sung.

Keeping it topical, there's even the Celtic Rangers chant with the drone coming in towards the end.
I'd not seen this before.  Memories  are of made of this! Recognise anyone?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xMPo2VX6SCM
*Goosebumps*
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
Pages: 1 ... 327 328 329 330 331 [332]   Go Up
« previous next »
 