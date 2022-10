It's not even as though just people in the 300s sing. It's now the back few rows of the 300s some will sing. Constantly straining my voice trying to carry the noise down to where I was in row 63. Don't know what to suggest to fix this- it's just atrocious. Felt more angry at the crowd than our defence today. I've only been going a few years so maybe I'm naive to think the crowd would still be behind the side when they're playing like they are. Can see the players are just as frustrated as we all are. Saw a few gesturing towards the crowd for more noise after we'd gone 3-2 up. How were we so quiet when we made a 3 goal comeback? Its baffling. Then there was no real response from the crowd when Brighton equalised. 10 minutes left to find a winner would have got the crowd crazy in recent years but it was just silent. Don't think there's a particular set of fans to blame. It's really a collective thing. In general as a fan base we don't seem to have the resilience that we should have because we've been spoilt with success. Its as though people stop caring if we're not in a title battle.