Agree with the atmosphere take . It really has been pony this season except for brief spells when we score or take the lead. All my tickets being in the Anny by the away lot most probably doesn't help but we seem to be getting drowned out most games.
It seems the only song that gets going down there is Allez,allez,allez these days.
Not sure what the solution is but I suppose the ticket thing is a big factor. Seems to be loads being passed around,going to people willing to pay a small fortune, who turn up for the "atmosphere " standing in silence wondering why it isn't there.