« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 321 322 323 324 325 [326]   Go Down

Author Topic: Atmosphere at Anfield  (Read 1463846 times)

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,479
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13000 on: Yesterday at 08:39:40 am »
as has been said - you're not going to make someone who doesn't usually sing and shout and yelp suddenly sing shout and yelp

it's an individual thing but it's also a generational thing i think too

people have already mentioned the mobile phones thing - i've always found it difficult to sing while holding my phone up as you're concentrating too much on your phone and capturing the moment (both at the game and at concerts)

i know there are the ultras and the megaphones and the drums at other grounds which seem to generate an atmosphere - but one of intimidation rather than one of support

deffo trying to get the yoof involved at an early stage so they can adopt it and carry it forward - but then with the yoof we have that fucking mobile phone thing again

but i admit i also find it hard to sing when i'm anxious for the result of a game or when we're struggling and that's when you need most to sing as a fan so i can be guilty of that but i can't just turn on a switch - i'm more likely to say 'fuckin ell come on lads' than to suddenly clear my throat and break into a falsetto


Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline theshirtmyfatherwore

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 114
  • we had dreams and songs to sing.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13001 on: Yesterday at 11:13:33 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on September 14, 2022, 05:21:38 pm
Would be great if you could get some atmosphere brewing in the lower anny rd end, especially with the expansion coming. Would hopefully filter throughout the ground and contribute to something much better than what we're currently getting. I think it's long overdue


No chance at all, any road sit down soon as stewards look at them, even with this safe standing in there they choose to sit. Atmosphere is finished at home and its even creeping into the aways
Logged

Offline 77kop05

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 220
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13002 on: Today at 05:06:31 am »
Agree with the atmosphere take . It really has been pony this season except for brief spells when we score or take the lead. All my tickets being in the Anny by the away lot most probably doesn't help but we seem to be getting drowned out most games.
  It seems the only song that gets going down there is Allez,allez,allez these days. 
 Not sure what the solution is but I suppose the ticket thing is a big factor. Seems to be loads being passed around,going to people willing to pay a small fortune, who turn up for the "atmosphere " standing in silence wondering why it isn't there.
Logged

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,320
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13003 on: Today at 06:43:11 am »
Quote from: 77kop05 on Today at 05:06:31 am
Agree with the atmosphere take . It really has been pony this season except for brief spells when we score or take the lead. All my tickets being in the Anny by the away lot most probably doesn't help but we seem to be getting drowned out most games.
  It seems the only song that gets going down there is Allez,allez,allez these days. 
 Not sure what the solution is but I suppose the ticket thing is a big factor. Seems to be loads being passed around,going to people willing to pay a small fortune, who turn up for the "atmosphere " standing in silence wondering why it isn't there.

This is killing the atmosphere. Stupid idea being able to add an unlimited F&F and pass to whoever. I want to see the breakdown of tickets being passed on this season. Last season was poor too
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 321 322 323 324 325 [326]   Go Up
« previous next »
 