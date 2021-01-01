« previous next »
as has been said - you're not going to make someone who doesn't usually sing and shout and yelp suddenly sing shout and yelp

it's an individual thing but it's also a generational thing i think too

people have already mentioned the mobile phones thing - i've always found it difficult to sing while holding my phone up as you're concentrating too much on your phone and capturing the moment (both at the game and at concerts)

i know there are the ultras and the megaphones and the drums at other grounds which seem to generate an atmosphere - but one of intimidation rather than one of support

deffo trying to get the yoof involved at an early stage so they can adopt it and carry it forward - but then with the yoof we have that fucking mobile phone thing again

but i admit i also find it hard to sing when i'm anxious for the result of a game or when we're struggling and that's when you need most to sing as a fan so i can be guilty of that but i can't just turn on a switch - i'm more likely to say 'fuckin ell come on lads' than to suddenly clear my throat and break into a falsetto


