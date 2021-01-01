We were towards back of 208, and can barely speak today - it was v good up there (for early group game especially). Surprising it didnt translate.
I was in 108 and it was decent around me but not great.
The atmosphere at the Ajax game was probably better than anything in CL last season..it was flat.
YNWA with 10 mins before KO, no one was expecting it. Far too early
No idea whats going on but it needs to be improved. Its embarrassing when youve got Nunez and Thiago trying to get the crowd going
Big issues for me - the crowd cant get going pre kick off as the music is far too loud that you cant even hear yourself speak
Oh yeah, watching fans leave early to miss that goal/celebration hahaha deserve them right
Will happily switch from the kop to the Annie road if they can get that going
should be dedicated to non passing of tickets. Passing on tickets to F&F is destroying the atmosphere. Loads more children in the kop etc theyre to shy to shout and sing