Someone has set up a group proposing that blocks 125-129 (Lower Anfield Road) should be made a singing section like 304-306 is. They are calling for banners to be flying throughout the match in those blocks as well.



I don´t think its a bad idea at all (although depends what they mean by banners flying - the sightlines from there are shit enough as it is with the overhang - although i guess that isn´t a problem with the expansion)It has been noticable how much more noise comes from the Anny Road in recent years. Some people take the piss out of it for what they see as Soccer AM "You´re not singing anymore" chants - but at least they´re giving it a go. Especially as it is already geared up for rail-seating/hopefully-one-day-safe-standing. It also seems one of the easier places to get tickets in the ground through the local membership scheme. If the Kop wants to remain the main source of noise then it needs to work for it. I always enjoy the stories on here about the banter that used to fly between the old standing Kop and the Anny Road.And also I love it when you´re at the game and hear songs emerging from different corners of Anfield simultaneously before everyone settles on one. Makes it feel more frenzied.