« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 320 321 322 323 324 [325]   Go Down

Author Topic: Atmosphere at Anfield  (Read 1461294 times)

Online Fazak_Red

  • Seems to think everything is shite, not including his own one-liners though, of course not......
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 974
  • Forza Liverpool
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12960 on: Yesterday at 12:26:41 pm »
Quote from: emitime on Yesterday at 11:31:18 am
A few? Looked like easily over a hundred. Absolutely loads of them around the half-way line.

Away hospo.
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,688
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12961 on: Yesterday at 12:37:57 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 11:12:55 am
What was the two seconds of YNWA over the tannoy all about? Was it not supposed to be played and George forgot or something?

No idea, but thought it worked out ok. At the start, the Ajax fans were really loud, but as we build into it, we drowned them out easily.


Hate YNWA being that early, it was 19:50, a full 10 minutes before kick-off.
 
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,010
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12962 on: Yesterday at 12:38:47 pm »
It was likely the youth lads celebrating no? Seen Milan and Benfica youth sides in the Kenny last year. They played our young lads earlier in the day
Logged
YNWA

Offline Booze And Glory

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 185
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12963 on: Yesterday at 12:44:56 pm »
Quote from: stevieG786 on Yesterday at 11:10:49 am


few ajax lads were sat in the KD stand celebrating their goal. hopefully they got kicked out

There's no way they'd have been kicked out as the section they were in is reserved for Sponsors, UEFA and their Guests
on CL night.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:48:39 pm by Booze And Glory »
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,025
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12964 on: Yesterday at 12:49:45 pm »
Quote from: Booze And Glory on Yesterday at 12:44:56 pm
There's no way they'd have been kicked out as the section they were in is reserved for Sponsors, UEFA and their Guests
on CL night.

Yep. I lose my ST seat for those games.
Logged

Offline Lee0-3Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,436
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12965 on: Yesterday at 01:07:30 pm »
The Ajax fans were loud but the fucking drum was annoying.
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,283
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12966 on: Yesterday at 01:12:01 pm »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Yesterday at 01:07:30 pm
The Ajax fans were loud but the fucking drum was annoying.

I thought I had something open in another tab or a pop up that was making that drum sound, it just didn't stop.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline CornerTakenQuickly

  • ORIGAAAAAAAAMIIIIIIIIIIIIIII!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 350
  • I am a Liverpudlian and I come from the Spion Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12967 on: Yesterday at 05:19:34 pm »
https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldRdPen/status/1570060708414357506?s=20&t=UXiULjRLagTaU-ET700Mqw

Someone has set up a group proposing that blocks 125-129 (Lower Anfield Road) should be made a singing section like 304-306 is. They are calling for banners to be flying throughout the match in those blocks as well.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,529
  • Seis Veces
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12968 on: Yesterday at 05:21:38 pm »
Would be great if you could get some atmosphere brewing in the lower anny rd end, especially with the expansion coming. Would hopefully filter throughout the ground and contribute to something much better than what we're currently getting. I think it's long overdue
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,010
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12969 on: Yesterday at 05:22:48 pm »
Quote from: CornerTakenQuickly on Yesterday at 05:19:34 pm
https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldRdPen/status/1570060708414357506?s=20&t=UXiULjRLagTaU-ET700Mqw

Someone has set up a group proposing that blocks 125-129 (Lower Anfield Road) should be made a singing section like 304-306 is. They are calling for banners to be flying throughout the match in those blocks as well.
im on board with this
Logged
YNWA

Offline Brunes27

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 48
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12970 on: Yesterday at 05:23:33 pm »

I sat in the Main stand last night and being perfectly honest I was shocked at how bad the whole atmosphere was.

Totally flat, nobody wanting to sing and a really poor. 've seen something today on twitter from the anfield road pen asking for a petition to try and mirror what RTK done in blocks 305 etc in the Anny Road.

not sure if how it would work as the noise form the Kop was awful as well but would welcome anything like this because last night was embarrassing.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,355
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12971 on: Yesterday at 05:24:27 pm »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Yesterday at 01:07:30 pm
The Ajax fans were loud but the fucking drum was annoying.

Monotonously annoying.
Logged

Online SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,010
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12972 on: Yesterday at 05:29:03 pm »
Quote from: Brunes27 on Yesterday at 05:23:33 pm
I sat in the Main stand last night and being perfectly honest I was shocked at how bad the whole atmosphere was.

Totally flat, nobody wanting to sing and a really poor. 've seen something today on twitter from the anfield road pen asking for a petition to try and mirror what RTK done in blocks 305 etc in the Anny Road.

not sure if how it would work as the noise form the Kop was awful as well but would welcome anything like this because last night was embarrassing.
see like two posts above.
The amount of tickets being passed on for ajax was more than likely a massive contributor to last nights shite atmosphere if it indeed was shite. I wasnt in the ground, sounded average on tv.
Logged
YNWA

Offline has gone odd

  • a tru-ro...I mean....red!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,988
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12973 on: Yesterday at 05:56:20 pm »
There were 1 or 2 players, Nunez for one, trying to lift the crowd with arm gestures. Am thinking both team and support need a bit of a shake!
Logged
- all in my opinion of course -

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,105
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12974 on: Yesterday at 06:51:50 pm »
Quote from: CornerTakenQuickly on Yesterday at 05:19:34 pm
https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldRdPen/status/1570060708414357506?s=20&t=UXiULjRLagTaU-ET700Mqw

Someone has set up a group proposing that blocks 125-129 (Lower Anfield Road) should be made a singing section like 304-306 is. They are calling for banners to be flying throughout the match in those blocks as well.

I don´t think its a bad idea at all (although depends what they mean by banners flying - the sightlines from there are shit enough as it is with the overhang - although i guess that isn´t a problem with the expansion)

It has been noticable how much more noise comes from the Anny Road in recent years. Some people take the piss out of it for what they see as Soccer AM "You´re not singing anymore" chants - but at least they´re giving it a go. Especially as it is already geared up for rail-seating/hopefully-one-day-safe-standing. It also seems one of the easier places to get tickets in the ground through the local membership scheme. If the Kop wants to remain the main source of noise then it needs to work for it. I always enjoy the stories on here about the banter that used to fly between the old standing Kop and the Anny Road.

And also I love it when you´re at the game and hear songs emerging from different corners of Anfield simultaneously before everyone settles on one. Makes it feel more frenzied.
Logged

Offline a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,608
  • YNWA
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12975 on: Yesterday at 07:51:17 pm »
Was real weird last night. Took my new(ish) gf to her first game as my Dad couldnt come with me so she was in his seat. Ive been crowing for weeks about European nights at Anfield and it was just shite. No atmosphere. And Id also been telling her about the experience of YNWA and it was played for 8 seconds on the tanoy then kinda mumbled by a confused crowd at 7:50pm. Weird night for Anfields atmosphere.
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,926
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12976 on: Yesterday at 08:54:06 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 12:15:24 pm
the timing seemed off too, i think he might have hit it accidentally and then everyone just continued

Was really early wasn't it, like about ten to 8 or something. We were all looking around like wtf!
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline jack witham

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 310
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12977 on: Yesterday at 10:22:08 pm »
I was in the Kop last night and have got to say it was very poor around me.
I thought after Napoli defeat everyone would be well up for it.
Loads of Ajax in lower and upper centenary and it will be even worse for Rangers
as I believe they have been buying all the hospitality.
I just think the atmosphere is stale,same old songs and everything is rushed.
Also why do we carry on singing YNWA after its finished,it loses its impact for me.
We definitely need some new songs and some new singers.
Logged
Form is temporary,Class is permanent.

Offline Lfcameron7

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 305
  • Na na na Liverpool, Liverpool na na na
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12978 on: Yesterday at 11:02:41 pm »
Quote from: CornerTakenQuickly on Yesterday at 05:19:34 pm
https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldRdPen/status/1570060708414357506?s=20&t=UXiULjRLagTaU-ET700Mqw

Someone has set up a group proposing that blocks 125-129 (Lower Anfield Road) should be made a singing section like 304-306 is. They are calling for banners to be flying throughout the match in those blocks as well.


Brilliant idea, hopefully theres not too many boring old farts against this  ;D
Logged

Offline cmccarthy81

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 354
  • c'mon no.19
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12979 on: Yesterday at 11:33:49 pm »
We were towards back of 208, and can barely speak today - it was v good up there (for early group game especially). Surprising it didnt translate.

Logged

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,314
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12980 on: Today at 08:16:20 am »
Quote from: cmccarthy81 on Yesterday at 11:33:49 pm
We were towards back of 208, and can barely speak today - it was v good up there (for early group game especially). Surprising it didnt translate.

I was in 108 and it was decent around me but not great.

The atmosphere at the Ajax game was probably better than anything in CL last season..it was flat.

YNWA with 10 mins before KO, no one was expecting it. Far too early

No idea whats going on but it needs to be improved. Its embarrassing when youve got Nunez and Thiago trying to get the crowd going

Big issues for me - the crowd cant get going pre kick off as the music is far too loud that you cant even hear yourself speak

Oh yeah, watching fans leave early to miss that goal/celebration hahaha deserve them right

Will happily switch from the kop to the Annie road if they can get that goingshould be dedicated to non passing of tickets. Passing on tickets to F&F is destroying the atmosphere. Loads more children in the kop etc theyre to shy to shout and sing
« Last Edit: Today at 08:22:39 am by ScubaSteve »
Logged

Offline End Product

  • doesn't always come out of the right end
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,445
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12981 on: Today at 09:41:54 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 08:54:06 pm
Was really early wasn't it, like about ten to 8 or something. We were all looking around like wtf!

Will be related to the queen shuffling off her mortal coil.
Logged
No time for caution.

Online paisley1977

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,280
  • Bob an ordinary man of extraordinary greatness.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12982 on: Today at 10:59:46 am »
Watched the game live on BT and thought the atmosphere was flat considering the importance to get behind the lads.
Then watched again last night on LFC TV it was like a different match. The crowd was so louder and of course the commentary was so much better. Them lot on BT talk for the sake of talking.
I've said this before on here the average age of our fans at the match must be 40+. Watching Rangers last night and the derby a couple of weeks ago their home crowds was made up mostly of youngsters. I really hope the 7,000 extra seats in the Annie Road will go to our younger fans. And I'm speaking as a 67-year-old.
Logged
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.

Online SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,010
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12983 on: Today at 11:02:40 am »
Quote from: End Product on Today at 09:41:54 am
Will be related to the queen shuffling off her mortal coil.
aye I think its an early YNWA for poppy day too
Logged
YNWA
Pages: 1 ... 320 321 322 323 324 [325]   Go Up
« previous next »
 