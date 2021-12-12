« previous next »
Offline Higgins79

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12880 on: Yesterday at 08:51:19 pm »
The atmosphere in there is so crap. Support the team, show a bit of passion, or piss off and let somebody else have the ticket.
Offline Snail

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12881 on: Yesterday at 08:51:21 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 08:50:01 pm
Quiet as a mouse.

Dead after 10 minutes.
Offline bird_lfc

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12882 on: Yesterday at 08:54:53 pm »
Quote from: Higgins79 on Yesterday at 08:51:19 pm
The atmosphere in there is so crap. Support the team, show a bit of passion, or piss off and let somebody else have the ticket.

Yup. Using not taking our chances as an excuse for atmosphere is a load of shite.

Do we only turn up for the champions league nights or sing when were winning? Seems that way sometimes
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12883 on: Yesterday at 08:59:08 pm »
I don't think we'll get much help from this docile crowd. But once the first goes in we'll break Palace.
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12884 on: Yesterday at 09:57:13 pm »
Terrrrrrible
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12885 on: Yesterday at 09:58:23 pm »
Shite. Complacent crowd that just expects entertainment so when it doesn't come it just silences.

Got a feeling the cost of living is going to force more people to sell on their tickets for profit so we're going to get more first timers going this season
Online ScubaSteve

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12886 on: Yesterday at 09:59:51 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 08:37:43 pm
Sounds so quiet tonight. 

Where's the atmosphere FFS it's the first home game of the season 😡

Everyone passing tickets to F&F aint gonna help. Regular matchgoers within the 4-12 bracket struggling to get a sniff!

Sounded awful
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12887 on: Yesterday at 10:03:48 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 09:59:51 pm
Everyone passing tickets to F&F aint gonna help. Regular matchgoers within the 4-12 bracket struggling to get a sniff!

Sounded awful

That accounts for about 1500 people
Offline DangerScouse

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12888 on: Yesterday at 10:08:03 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 09:59:51 pm
Everyone passing tickets to F&F aint gonna help. Regular matchgoers within the 4-12 bracket struggling to get a sniff!

Sounded awful

 :lmao
Offline OkieRedman

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12889 on: Yesterday at 10:23:34 pm »
To many blue hairs.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12890 on: Yesterday at 10:25:52 pm »
Was at the match tonight and the crowd really tried, got behind the team, pushed as much as we could in that second half.

And quite frankly I find some of the comments in here hypocritical as fuck. The way some fans on this forum are talking - slaughtering players, giving up on players, giving up on the season, clearly just about waiting to jump on the manager if they were brave enough. This place currently is full of people either smugly waiting for doomsday, or working themselves into a doom spiral.

Frankly with some of the displays here the last 9 days or so, some people here have to look at themselves before they say anything about the crowds at the game.
Online ScubaSteve

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12891 on: Yesterday at 10:34:21 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:03:48 pm
That accounts for about 1500 people

The 1,500 wouldve made more noise than the 50,000+ there tonight mate  ;D

Seriously, the players needed the fans and the fans didnt seem to turn up from what I could hear
Online John C

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12892 on: Yesterday at 11:53:08 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 10:25:52 pm
Was at the match tonight and the crowd really tried, got behind the team, pushed as much as we could in that second half.

And quite frankly I find some of the comments in here hypocritical as fuck. The way some fans on this forum are talking - slaughtering players, giving up on players, giving up on the season, clearly just about waiting to jump on the manager if they were brave enough. This place currently is full of people either smugly waiting for doomsday, or working themselves into a doom spiral.

Frankly with some of the displays here the last 9 days or so, some people here have to look at themselves before they say anything about the crowds at the game.
Same mate, good post. It was quiet at times but I suspect the big efforts in the 2nd half didn't get across on the telly.
Offline HomesickRed

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12893 on: Today at 02:21:12 am »
Build up and first 20 mins were really good. Bit of a lull as to be expected, then the sending off killed the game and atmosphere
Offline Indomitable_Carp

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12894 on: Today at 06:12:05 am »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:53:08 pm
Same mate, good post. It was quiet at times but I suspect the big efforts in the 2nd half didn't get across on the telly.

Quote from: HomesickRed on Today at 02:21:12 am
Build up and first 20 mins were really good. Bit of a lull as to be expected, then the sending off killed the game and atmosphere

From what I could hear on the telly the atmosphere sounded like it improved significantly after the sending off - whereas it sounded completely dead in the first half.

Don´t get me wrong, I´m also one liable to moan about the atmosphere - usually from the comfort of my sofa and only occassionally in the stadium. But these days I am just making my peace with it
Online tubby

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12895 on: Today at 07:51:41 am »
Yeah on my stream the crowd really got going after the red card.  Was dead beforehand, but then the team played with so much more vigour after the sending off and that must've really helped.
Offline Sharado

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12896 on: Today at 07:56:06 am »
I thought it was a pretty decent atmosphere last night to be honest. Started well, died off a bit, started second half well, got stirring after the red card. Not one for the ages perhaps but a perfectly decent effort. No idea how people think they can assess an atmosphere they weren't part of anyway but there we are.
Online redgriffin73

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12897 on: Today at 10:55:11 am »
Quote from: HomesickRed on Today at 02:21:12 am
Build up and first 20 mins were really good. Bit of a lull as to be expected, then the sending off killed the game and atmosphere

It was the opposite to be honest, first half was fairly quiet after a bright start, but the crowd was great after the red card. Good to hear the ARE starting off some songs too.
Online Caston

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12898 on: Today at 10:57:57 am »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 07:56:06 am
I thought it was a pretty decent atmosphere last night to be honest. Started well, died off a bit, started second half well, got stirring after the red card. Not one for the ages perhaps but a perfectly decent effort. No idea how people think they can assess an atmosphere they weren't part of anyway but there we are.

Agreed.
Online Theoldkopite

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12899 on: Today at 11:06:05 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 10:25:52 pm
Was at the match tonight and the crowd really tried, got behind the team, pushed as much as we could in that second half.

And quite frankly I find some of the comments in here hypocritical as fuck. The way some fans on this forum are talking - slaughtering players, giving up on players, giving up on the season, clearly just about waiting to jump on the manager if they were brave enough. This place currently is full of people either smugly waiting for doomsday, or working themselves into a doom spiral.

Frankly with some of the displays here the last 9 days or so, some people here have to look at themselves before they say anything about the crowds at the game.

Stop making sensible posts..it will never catch on.
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12900 on: Today at 04:18:36 pm »
that is the norm for atmospheres really now other than big games

the 300s were baking too, after about 10 minutes i just wanted to pass out
Offline OOS

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12901 on: Today at 06:14:17 pm »
Depends where you sit in the ground. I normally sit in the main stand upper and it's quiet, then I've used my mates ticket in the Kop 206 and it's standing and singing all game. Anfield Road is hit or miss, some games I've been and some fellas are giving it the bifters trying to get songs going, other times it's dead until we score and its 'your not singing anymore'   :-X Centenary is just shite, I blame the tiny leg room.  ;D
 
Also, some people can't read a game and get the wrong chants going. Dunno how you explain it, but the Kop tend to get the right chant going depending on the mood of the game. I've sat there and some fella has tried to get some chant going which doesn't match what the game needed, it's an art getting the right chant going. Sounds pretentious, but its true.  ;D

I think with the refs letting more go this season, Anfield will be rilled up more to our advantage. Love it when Anfield starts snarling and barking back, opposition players won't know what's hit them.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12902 on: Today at 06:23:36 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 10:25:52 pm
Was at the match tonight and the crowd really tried, got behind the team, pushed as much as we could in that second half.

And quite frankly I find some of the comments in here hypocritical as fuck. The way some fans on this forum are talking - slaughtering players, giving up on players, giving up on the season, clearly just about waiting to jump on the manager if they were brave enough. This place currently is full of people either smugly waiting for doomsday, or working themselves into a doom spiral.

Frankly with some of the displays here the last 9 days or so, some people here have to look at themselves before they say anything about the crowds at the game.

I actually thought that it was pretty good last night. Especially second half.

The people whining in here can get to fuck. Bet they don't even go.
Online thaddeus

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12903 on: Today at 06:36:34 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 06:23:36 pm
I actually thought that it was pretty good last night. Especially second half.

The people whining in here can get to fuck. Bet they don't even go.
I don't click through endless duff links to watch a football stream only for you lot to sit their quietly, Andy!  Entertain us!

Oh, I also generally watch the football with the sound off.  Can you get a Mexican wave going?
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12904 on: Today at 06:42:44 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 06:23:36 pm
I actually thought that it was pretty good last night. Especially second half.

The people whining in here can get to fuck. Bet they don't even go.

A lot of it is down to Sky fucking around with the crowd noise levels.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12905 on: Today at 07:18:35 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 06:42:44 pm
A lot of it is down to Sky fucking around with the crowd noise levels.

Do you have any evidence for this? I only ask because I've been hearing it for years. Booster mikes in front of the away fans, silencers on the mikes facing the Kop etc. There must be some sound engineer over all these years who has broken ranks and said "Yes, it's true. When we go to Anfield we are instructed to mute the home crowd and add volume to away boys and girls."
Offline reddazforever

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12906 on: Today at 07:19:20 pm »
Its very obvious to anyone who goes to the games and then watches back on tv like I did last night that sky and BT sport etc mute the sound from the kop significantly or have their mics further away. You always hear the away fans loud and clear but our songs less so. Maybe its because when Anfield is rocking its too loud. As to the atmosphere last night I thought it started pretty well from where I was in the kop (207) it massively ramped up after the sending off. Overall I enjoyed the atmosphere last night and thought the crowd mirrored the clear effort of the team.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12907 on: Today at 07:42:56 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 06:36:34 pm
I don't click through endless duff links to watch a football stream only for you lot to sit their quietly, Andy!  Entertain us!

Oh, I also generally watch the football with the sound off.  Can you get a Mexican wave going?

I can get a Mexican belly wobble going, but I'm in the Upper SKDS, so not much opportunity for gurning at the camera :D
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12908 on: Today at 07:46:38 pm »
Quote from: reddazforever on Today at 07:19:20 pm
Its very obvious to anyone who goes to the games and then watches back on tv like I did last night that sky and BT sport etc mute the sound from the kop significantly or have their mics further away. You always hear the away fans loud and clear but our songs less so. Maybe its because when Anfield is rocking its too loud. As to the atmosphere last night I thought it started pretty well from where I was in the kop (207) it massively ramped up after the sending off. Overall I enjoyed the atmosphere last night and thought the crowd mirrored the clear effort of the team.
I watched it on French TV(they don't mute the crowd) and I can say that it was good especially when we were pressing in the second half.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12909 on: Today at 08:28:18 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 07:18:35 pm
Do you have any evidence for this? I only ask because I've been hearing it for years. Booster mikes in front of the away fans, silencers on the mikes facing the Kop etc. There must be some sound engineer over all these years who has broken ranks and said "Yes, it's true. When we go to Anfield we are instructed to mute the home crowd and add volume to away boys and girls."

You can literally hear them do it.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12910 on: Today at 08:30:26 pm »
Quote from: reddazforever on Today at 07:19:20 pm
Its very obvious to anyone who goes to the games and then watches back on tv like I did last night that sky and BT sport etc mute the sound from the kop significantly or have their mics further away. You always hear the away fans loud and clear but our songs less so. Maybe its because when Anfield is rocking its too loud. As to the atmosphere last night I thought it started pretty well from where I was in the kop (207) it massively ramped up after the sending off. Overall I enjoyed the atmosphere last night and thought the crowd mirrored the clear effort of the team.


Was a moment last night where the Kop were blasting something out but it sounded like they were in the middle of Stanley park.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12911 on: Today at 08:49:20 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:28:18 pm
You can literally hear them do it.

That's called a tautology I think.

"I think the sound engineers deliberately reduce the volume of the home fans to make them sound quiet"

"Do you have any evidence?"

"Yes, the home crowd sounded quiet."
Online duvva

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12912 on: Today at 09:20:54 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 08:49:20 pm
That's called a tautology I think.

"I think the sound engineers deliberately reduce the volume of the home fans to make them sound quiet"

"Do you have any evidence?"

"Yes, the home crowd sounded quiet."
There are definitely times where you can hear some chants start which are then muted or turned right down in the mix. Happens with the darts a lot Ive noticed as well
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12913 on: Today at 09:43:38 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 09:20:54 pm
There are definitely times where you can hear some chants start which are then muted or turned right down in the mix. Happens with the darts a lot Ive noticed as well
I've heard that happen countless times.

Chants/songs come in at a certain decibel level, then the sound level is clearly and obviously turned down, as WAP said. They don't with the Kop all the time and have done for years.

