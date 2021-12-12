Depends where you sit in the ground. I normally sit in the main stand upper and it's quiet, then I've used my mates ticket in the Kop 206 and it's standing and singing all game. Anfield Road is hit or miss, some games I've been and some fellas are giving it the bifters trying to get songs going, other times it's dead until we score and its 'your not singing anymore'Centenary is just shite, I blame the tiny leg room.Also, some people can't read a game and get the wrong chants going. Dunno how you explain it, but the Kop tend to get the right chant going depending on the mood of the game. I've sat there and some fella has tried to get some chant going which doesn't match what the game needed, it's an art getting the right chant going. Sounds pretentious, but its true.I think with the refs letting more go this season, Anfield will be rilled up more to our advantage. Love it when Anfield starts snarling and barking back, opposition players won't know what's hit them.