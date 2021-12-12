« previous next »
Higgins79

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,057
  • return of the king
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #12880 on: Yesterday at 08:51:19 pm
The atmosphere in there is so crap. Support the team, show a bit of passion, or piss off and let somebody else have the ticket.
Snail

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,211
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #12881 on: Yesterday at 08:51:21 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 08:50:01 pm
Quiet as a mouse.

Dead after 10 minutes.
bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,101
  • JFT96
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #12882 on: Yesterday at 08:54:53 pm
Quote from: Higgins79 on Yesterday at 08:51:19 pm
The atmosphere in there is so crap. Support the team, show a bit of passion, or piss off and let somebody else have the ticket.

Yup. Using not taking our chances as an excuse for atmosphere is a load of shite.

Do we only turn up for the champions league nights or sing when were winning? Seems that way sometimes
Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,845
  • The first five yards........
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #12883 on: Yesterday at 08:59:08 pm
I don't think we'll get much help from this docile crowd. But once the first goes in we'll break Palace.
Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,076
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #12884 on: Yesterday at 09:57:13 pm
Terrrrrrible
gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,944
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #12885 on: Yesterday at 09:58:23 pm
Shite. Complacent crowd that just expects entertainment so when it doesn't come it just silences.

Got a feeling the cost of living is going to force more people to sell on their tickets for profit so we're going to get more first timers going this season
ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,235
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #12886 on: Yesterday at 09:59:51 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 08:37:43 pm
Sounds so quiet tonight. 

Where's the atmosphere FFS it's the first home game of the season 😡

Everyone passing tickets to F&F aint gonna help. Regular matchgoers within the 4-12 bracket struggling to get a sniff!

Sounded awful
Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,383
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #12887 on: Yesterday at 10:03:48 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 09:59:51 pm
Everyone passing tickets to F&F aint gonna help. Regular matchgoers within the 4-12 bracket struggling to get a sniff!

Sounded awful

That accounts for about 1500 people
DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,588
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #12888 on: Yesterday at 10:08:03 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 09:59:51 pm
Everyone passing tickets to F&F aint gonna help. Regular matchgoers within the 4-12 bracket struggling to get a sniff!

Sounded awful

 :lmao
OkieRedman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,777
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #12889 on: Yesterday at 10:23:34 pm
To many blue hairs.
Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,531
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #12890 on: Yesterday at 10:25:52 pm
Was at the match tonight and the crowd really tried, got behind the team, pushed as much as we could in that second half.

And quite frankly I find some of the comments in here hypocritical as fuck. The way some fans on this forum are talking - slaughtering players, giving up on players, giving up on the season, clearly just about waiting to jump on the manager if they were brave enough. This place currently is full of people either smugly waiting for doomsday, or working themselves into a doom spiral.

Frankly with some of the displays here the last 9 days or so, some people here have to look at themselves before they say anything about the crowds at the game.
ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,235
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #12891 on: Yesterday at 10:34:21 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:03:48 pm
That accounts for about 1500 people

The 1,500 wouldve made more noise than the 50,000+ there tonight mate  ;D

Seriously, the players needed the fans and the fans didnt seem to turn up from what I could hear
John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,776
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #12892 on: Yesterday at 11:53:08 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 10:25:52 pm
Was at the match tonight and the crowd really tried, got behind the team, pushed as much as we could in that second half.

And quite frankly I find some of the comments in here hypocritical as fuck. The way some fans on this forum are talking - slaughtering players, giving up on players, giving up on the season, clearly just about waiting to jump on the manager if they were brave enough. This place currently is full of people either smugly waiting for doomsday, or working themselves into a doom spiral.

Frankly with some of the displays here the last 9 days or so, some people here have to look at themselves before they say anything about the crowds at the game.
Same mate, good post. It was quiet at times but I suspect the big efforts in the 2nd half didn't get across on the telly.
HomesickRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 302
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #12893 on: Today at 02:21:12 am
Build up and first 20 mins were really good. Bit of a lull as to be expected, then the sending off killed the game and atmosphere
