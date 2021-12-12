Was at the match tonight and the crowd really tried, got behind the team, pushed as much as we could in that second half.



And quite frankly I find some of the comments in here hypocritical as fuck. The way some fans on this forum are talking - slaughtering players, giving up on players, giving up on the season, clearly just about waiting to jump on the manager if they were brave enough. This place currently is full of people either smugly waiting for doomsday, or working themselves into a doom spiral.



Frankly with some of the displays here the last 9 days or so, some people here have to look at themselves before they say anything about the crowds at the game.