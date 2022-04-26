If im in the wrong place feel free to move this.
Im not really sure where to put this but I have an Idea for a new song chant to the tune of "Ca Plane Pour Moi" by Plastic Bertrand. (Final in Paris)
Ive been thinking about it since before the Bayern game and Ive been humming it to myself since and its hyping me up for the final.
Its just around the chorus (0:44 in the embeded vid)
"Sept times pour moi" (Artistic license but "7 times for me" with the Salah part thrown in for his revenge vs Real)Sept Times Pour Moi
Sept Times Pour Moi
Sept Times Pour Moi, Moi, Moi, Moi, Moi
Sept Times Pour Moi(And Mo Salah)
*During the Hou-hou-oou-oou!*Sept Times Pour Moi<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Ln31raI2ezY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Ln31raI2ezY</a>
If it takes off it would be good for a banner too.