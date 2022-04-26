« previous next »
Atmosphere at Anfield

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
April 26, 2022, 01:27:32 pm
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on April 26, 2022, 01:24:56 pm
From what I can see doing the rounds its looking like the king harry. that's where its been coming in all season anyway

Thanks mate
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
April 26, 2022, 01:57:00 pm
Quote from: ldsn on April 26, 2022, 01:04:52 pm
I assume the bus doesn't come up past the Arkles anymore given the redevelopment that's going on?

Comes up past the King Harry - Anfield Road is closed to traffic past the ground.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
April 27, 2022, 06:16:11 am
My scarf is making an appearance tonight. Everyone in the kop will hopefully bring theirs too. First leg at anfield and all to play for, it should be bouncing tonight
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
April 27, 2022, 08:19:49 am
 It has been superb recently
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
April 27, 2022, 10:03:49 am
Quote from: rob1966 on April 26, 2022, 01:57:00 pm
Comes up past the King Harry - Anfield Road is closed to traffic past the ground.

Oh shit yea totally forgot about the Annie Road being done! Thats good the bus welcomes were  always better going past the King Harry
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
April 27, 2022, 10:26:28 am
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on April 27, 2022, 10:03:49 am
Oh shit yea totally forgot about the Annie Road being done! Thats good the bus welcomes were  always better going past the King Harry

Bus welcome was pretty poor against Benfica to be honest. Hopefully a lot more will be out for this one. I remember the Villarreal bus welcome in 2016 for the Europa Semi when it came up past the King Harry and the place was bouncing.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
April 27, 2022, 11:56:44 am
Quote from: ScubaSteve on April 27, 2022, 06:16:11 am
My scarf is making an appearance tonight. Everyone in the kop will hopefully bring theirs too. First leg at anfield and all to play for, it should be bouncing tonight

Would love to see a packed Anfield with scarves and Ring of Fire again.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
April 27, 2022, 12:21:26 pm
Can everyone please cheer the black Ellison's coach as well as our red one as judging by the Inside Anfield videos, that's the one the players come on now for some reason. I reckon Jurgen is on the red one on his own with his feet up and shades on. ;D
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
April 27, 2022, 01:55:14 pm
What sort of time for the coach to be arriving by King Harry?
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
April 27, 2022, 01:59:14 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on April 27, 2022, 12:21:26 pm
Can everyone please cheer the black Ellison's coach as well as our red one as judging by the Inside Anfield videos, that's the one the players come on now for some reason. I reckon Jurgen is on the red one on his own with his feet up and shades on. ;D

I wondered about that, Jurgen got off the red one and the players all get off the black one.

Tabloids "Jurgen has lost the dressing room, players refuse to travel on the same coach"
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
April 27, 2022, 02:07:28 pm
Quote from: marios_moustache on April 27, 2022, 01:55:14 pm
What sort of time for the coach to be arriving by King Harry?
The post going round twitter wants everyone there by 5.30. Id say more like six or half six but sure go early for the craic
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
April 27, 2022, 02:15:42 pm
I know they're a different proposition now, but last time they came to Anfield, the game was won before a ball was even kicked as they made their way through that crowd outside the ground.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
April 27, 2022, 02:46:27 pm
Their fans pretty good so far. Have taken over concert square
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
April 27, 2022, 05:37:03 pm
Would like to hear ring of fire after the goals if we score tonight.

Used to be sung after every European goal but weirdly hasn't surfaced after lockdown.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
April 27, 2022, 10:21:23 pm
Not bad tonight - definitely flatter at times than other semi finals but first leg at home against a very dull side on the night might explain it to some extent. Felt like it didn't fill up quick enough the ground and feels strange when the sun is out!
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
April 27, 2022, 10:30:38 pm
Shout out to the 10 people around me creating most of the atmosphere in that area, kept it going throughout the second half despite how no one else was joining in. Atmosphere was obviously very good around 50-70 mins and the rest of the time it was ok. Not great considering its a European Cup semi final- a lot of people seeming not that arsed really. I'm used to 305 so that does skew my perspective so I might be a bit wrong on that.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
April 28, 2022, 08:46:36 am
Apart from a dickhead Spanish guy in the Lower Kenny with a Man U cap on causing trouble, it was an ok to good atmosphere.

It was not like any of the previous Semi finals where it was a feral atmosphere. But it wasn't really a game where the players needed the crowd to drive the way of playing. It was more of an encouraging atmosphere.

This was definitely the game where most regulars sold their tickets on to have money for the finals ahead.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
April 28, 2022, 08:58:06 am
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
April 28, 2022, 09:23:55 am
Oddly seems to be a lot of songs splitting between two sides of the stadium this year.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
April 28, 2022, 09:27:21 am
Singing in the kenny concourse before and after the game. Class
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
April 28, 2022, 10:21:39 am
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on April 28, 2022, 09:27:21 am
Singing in the kenny concourse before and after the game. Class

Looking over at the kenny, loads were well up for it. The scarfs at one point looked great. The lower main is the worst part of the ground to sit in for singing and general support now.

Good in the 100s but theres been so much better over the last few years. Very few games match the early Klopp era now when we werent used to so much success. The players didnt really need our support too much tonight but we still need to give it for the full 90mins
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
April 28, 2022, 10:43:17 am
was decent, of course we've had better. we played great but Villarreal's gameplan in the first half worked pretty well to be fair to them and probably added to the up-and-down atmosphere we had.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
April 28, 2022, 10:54:16 am
I don't know about anyone else but I'm absolutely exhausted. If anyone ever asks 'why's it not always like that' this is why. I'd be fucking dead by October most seasons.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
April 28, 2022, 11:13:03 am
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on April 28, 2022, 09:27:21 am
Singing in the kenny concourse before and after the game. Class

Was it all standing in the Kenny (lower anyway) - looked it from the Kop.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
April 28, 2022, 11:14:07 am
Quote from: ScubaSteve on April 28, 2022, 10:21:39 am
Looking over at the kenny, loads were well up for it. The scarfs at one point looked great. The lower main is the worst part of the ground to sit in for singing and general support now.

Good in the 100s but theres been so much better over the last few years. Very few games match the early Klopp era now when we werent used to so much success. The players didnt really need our support too much tonight but we still need to give it for the full 90mins

I sit in the upper Kenny and the concourse singing beforehand was brilliant and just after we scored our 2nd everyone was up on their feet with scarves - best atmosphere up there since last week vs Utd!!!!
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
April 28, 2022, 11:41:04 am
Quote from: redgriffin73 on April 28, 2022, 11:13:03 am
Was it all standing in the Kenny (lower anyway) - looked it from the Kop.

Was in KK 24 rows back and stood the whole game.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
April 28, 2022, 11:52:33 am
Quote from: redgriffin73 on April 28, 2022, 11:13:03 am
Was it all standing in the Kenny (lower anyway) - looked it from the Kop.

Yes. First time for a CL game this season where everyone stood all game.

Stewards tried their best to get people to sit. But gave up and just spent their time keeping the steps clear
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
April 28, 2022, 11:58:33 am
KN was stood and as far as I could see to my right was stood. Stewards never even spoke to us last night. Was Annie road on their feet? Couldn't see clearly
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 03:09:14 pm
If im in the wrong place feel free to move this.

Im not really sure where to put this but I have an Idea for a new song chant to the tune of "Ca Plane Pour Moi" by Plastic Bertrand. (Final in Paris)

Ive been thinking about it since before the Bayern game and Ive been humming it to myself since and its hyping me up for the final.  :D

Its just around the chorus (0:44 in the embeded vid)

"Sept times pour moi" (Artistic license but "7 times for me" with the Salah part thrown in for his revenge vs Real)

Sept Times Pour Moi
Sept Times Pour Moi
Sept Times Pour Moi, Moi, Moi, Moi, Moi
Sept Times Pour Moi
(And Mo Salah) *During the Hou-hou-oou-oou!*
Sept Times Pour Moi

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Ln31raI2ezY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Ln31raI2ezY</a>

If it takes off it would be good for a banner too.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 03:36:15 pm
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on April 28, 2022, 11:58:33 am
KN was stood and as far as I could see to my right was stood. Stewards never even spoke to us last night. Was Annie road on their feet? Couldn't see clearly

For Benfica AR was partial standing among the blocks but this one it seemed everyone was on their feet from where I was.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Today at 07:47:00 am
Anyone know if theres going to be a bus welcome tonight? What time and best place to get to?
