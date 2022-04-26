Singing in the kenny concourse before and after the game. Class



Looking over at the kenny, loads were well up for it. The scarfs at one point looked great. The lower main is the worst part of the ground to sit in for singing and general support now.Good in the 100s but theres been so much better over the last few years. Very few games match the early Klopp era now when we werent used to so much success. The players didnt really need our support too much tonight but we still need to give it for the full 90mins