Right I'm going to get right to it.
The puppet parents and fully grown adults need to get out of the stadium with their stupid "PLS SIR CAN I HAVE YOUR SHIRT" art attack cardboard signs.
The full front row of the lower looked like a WWE event, laminated signs.
How has this become a thing?!?? Why are you trying to make a player sign your scarf during the match too!!
It seems like a very recent thing. I do agree, get rid of those stupid cardboard signs.
The atmosphere was pretty poor again. Decent at the start and it picked up a bit once they got the goal. We couldve easily got knocked out last night and we didnt play our part.
I mentioned it in a previous thread but there were some special atmospheres when we transitioned from a Europa league team to a full fledged champions league one in the early Klopp days. We take it more for granted now and with that level of expectancy it means were more laid back.
Would love to get to an away game to get a feeling for the atmosphere again as those nights at anfield are very far and few between right now. Were a tourist club!