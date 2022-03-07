Right I'm going to get right to it.



The puppet parents and fully grown adults need to get out of the stadium with their stupid "PLS SIR CAN I HAVE YOUR SHIRT" art attack cardboard signs.



The full front row of the lower looked like a WWE event, laminated signs.



How has this become a thing?!?? Why are you trying to make a player sign your scarf during the match too!!



It seems like a very recent thing. I do agree, get rid of those stupid cardboard signs.The atmosphere was pretty poor again. Decent at the start and it picked up a bit once they got the goal. We couldve easily got knocked out last night and we didnt play our part.I mentioned it in a previous thread but there were some special atmospheres when we transitioned from a Europa league team to a full fledged champions league one in the early Klopp days. We take it more for granted now and with that level of expectancy it means were more laid back.Would love to get to an away game to get a feeling for the atmosphere again as those nights at anfield are very far and few between right now. Were a tourist club!