Quote from: Red_Mist on March  6, 2022, 07:36:40 pm
I watched on a stream (weirdly one with Jim Beglin being quite negative about us, is he always like that?!)

Noticed a lot of the commentators shitting on us this season, always pointing out the negatives and never the positives. Its actually been quite annoying to listen to
to be fair, Beglin is a bit negative in general, I dont think its directed just to us...dunno if yis heard this (was no way an accident ) :)
https://www.balls.ie/football/jim-beglin-releases-statement-497087
I rarely watch the game on TV due to having a ST but I do watch a YOUTUBE channel called Dorking Uncovered, the narrator of the channel used to work for Sky and he said recently that they would always manipulate the crowd noise at PL matches, sometimes lowering the volume and sometimes adding noise (as we saw during behind closed doors games), make of that what you will.

Anyway bar the odd quiet game as mentioned already the atmosphere has been ok and I can see it ramping up as we head towards May.  Just need the stress heads to support rather than moan.

Fractured my elbow so this has taken ages to type with one hand.

Quote from: ollick on March  7, 2022, 01:02:07 pm
I rarely watch the game on TV due to having a ST but I do watch a YOUTUBE channel called Dorking Uncovered, the narrator of the channel used to work for Sky and he said recently that they would always manipulate the crowd noise at PL matches, sometimes lowering the volume and sometimes adding noise (as we saw during behind closed doors games), make of that what you will.

Anyway bar the odd quiet game as mentioned already the atmosphere has been ok and I can see it ramping up as we head towards May.  Just need the stress heads to support rather than moan.

Fractured my elbow so this has taken ages to type with one hand.

That doesn't surprise me. They always seem to have the away fans mic right up, but the Kop right down. It's bizarre that a few hundred singing a shite chant in the away end can often come across louder than thousands on the Kop.

Speedy recovery with that elbow.  :)
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on March  7, 2022, 02:26:18 am
The son of the wifes friend is a steward at Goodson. It was him who called in the medics at the FA cup game last Thursday for a guy with a suspected stroke and got the game paused. Turns out the guy had fallen fast asleep and fell off his seat.

Quote from: Timbo's Goals on March  7, 2022, 02:26:18 am
The son of the wifes friend is a steward at Goodson. It was him who called in the medics at the FA cup game last Thursday for a guy with a suspected stroke and got the game paused. Turns out the guy had fallen fast asleep and fell off his seat.

 ;D

Obviously hoping whoever it was is ok but this couldnt help but come to mind a minute ago
Fair play to all the lads in 221 anny road. Refused to sit when stewards demanded it. Created an atmosphere in at least the back three rows. Class
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on March  7, 2022, 02:26:18 am
The son of the wifes friend is a steward at Goodson. It was him who called in the medics at the FA cup game last Thursday for a guy with a suspected stroke and got the game paused. Turns out the guy had fallen fast asleep and fell off his seat.

 ;D

I am amazed by that, I think Everton are one of the most entertaining sides in the country at the moment. I never fail to be entertained by their latest antics. He should be grateful  ;D
Not at our best tonight. Though second half we woke up a bit.
In lower main for the first time. Quiet.
Right I'm going to get right to it.

The puppet parents and fully grown adults need to get out of the stadium with their stupid "PLS SIR CAN I HAVE YOUR SHIRT" art attack cardboard signs.

The full front row of the lower looked like a WWE event, laminated signs.

How has this become a thing?!?? Why are you trying to make a player sign your scarf during the match too!!

Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 12:58:23 am
Right I'm going to get right to it.

The puppet parents and fully grown adults need to get out of the stadium with their stupid "PLS SIR CAN I HAVE YOUR SHIRT" art attack cardboard signs.

The full front row of the lower looked like a WWE event, laminated signs.

How has this become a thing?!?? Why are you trying to make a player sign your scarf during the match too!!

It seems like a very recent thing. I do agree, get rid of those stupid cardboard signs.

The atmosphere was pretty poor again. Decent at the start and it picked up a bit once they got the goal. We couldve easily got knocked out last night and we didnt play our part. 

I mentioned it in a previous thread but there were some special atmospheres when we transitioned from a Europa league team to a full fledged champions league one in the early Klopp days. We take it more for granted now and with that level of expectancy it means were more laid back.

Would love to get to an away game to get a feeling for the atmosphere again as those nights at anfield are very far and few between right now. Were a tourist club!
I can't remember the last good atmosphere I was in the ground for at this point. A few rows in front of me a couple must have recorded the entire game on their phones last night.
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 12:58:23 am
Right I'm going to get right to it.

The puppet parents and fully grown adults need to get out of the stadium with their stupid "PLS SIR CAN I HAVE YOUR SHIRT" art attack cardboard signs.

The full front row of the lower looked like a WWE event, laminated signs.

How has this become a thing?!?? Why are you trying to make a player sign your scarf during the match too!!

It's pathetic. Genuinely would like to see stewards fuck these things off it knocks me sick.
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 12:58:23 am
Right I'm going to get right to it.

The puppet parents and fully grown adults need to get out of the stadium with their stupid "PLS SIR CAN I HAVE YOUR SHIRT" art attack cardboard signs.

The full front row of the lower looked like a WWE event, laminated signs.

How has this become a thing?!?? Why are you trying to make a player sign your scarf during the match too!!

It has been mentioned many times over the last few seasons since it started becoming a common thing to do. Get rid of it to fuck. The players should stop giving their shirts to these people and maybe they'd go away.
