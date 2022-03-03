Full credit to those that made the journey whether they were a wall of noise or not. Disgraceful putting the game at that time knowing for a lot of them, they face a 4 and a half hour journey home.



I was initially surprised by how few of them came over, but then I thought that few of them would want to be doing that trip just to see another defeat to Liverpool. Also, kick-off was stupidly late.As I said further up the thread, we did that trip twice in a week to see us play them in both the cup and the league. First trip we stayed over in a B&B, the second we drove there and back same day. At least they were daytime games, but the trip is a bugger.If they sung much the other night it didn't come across much on TV, although the commentary said they didn't stop singing all game.All I heard was ''yellows, yellows...'' and ''is this a library?''That was about it.