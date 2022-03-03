« previous next »
Quote from: Fromola on March  3, 2022, 05:01:40 pm
That's our business though. We're not there to entertain the away fans. Chanting about libraries and shit support is just really tiresome and adds absolutely nothing to the atmosphere or backing the players on the pitch.

The Norwich league game was pretty good anyway all things considered.

Correct but we are there to inspire the Reds.
Could always improve the atmosphere by moving the away fans near the kop, under the scoreboard in the Dalglish stand will do!. I think atmosphere is better when trying to inspire the team when struggling or we know it is going to be tough. I think the expectation we will win most games has an effect in a weird way, like fans just turn up and we win anyway even when not at our best.
I think atmosphere against Norwich will always be average because weve smashed them so many times over the years in recent memory that its just expected we will beat them nowadays. Seriously how many times have we scored more than 3 goals vs Norwich in the last 10 years?

Nvm found it

In the last 10 years weve played Norwich 13 times and won 12 and drawn 1. Weve scored 43 goals and only conceded 13

So average score vs Norwich is 3-1. Hence why I think an atmosphere will always suffer against them, as weve just been ingrained to expect a win vs them and there is no rivalry
Their was a drop init last night agreed but it's to be expected after such a great weekend to come back and play Norwich for the 4th time this season, in an FA cup game with our second team out (mostly) at a mid week discusting kick off time for of 20:15. Plus the fact inter is next week.

At the end of the day we got the win and have a great chance for another day out in Wembley. Saturday we go again, tough game against West ham. And I wouldn't mind taking a certain midfielder off them this summer.

Come on red men ;D
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Yesterday at 01:21:42 am
I think atmosphere against Norwich will always be average because weve smashed them so many times over the years in recent memory that its just expected we will beat them nowadays. Seriously how many times have we scored more than 3 goals vs Norwich in the last 10 years?

Nvm found it

In the last 10 years weve played Norwich 13 times and won 12 and drawn 1. Weve scored 43 goals and only conceded 13

So average score vs Norwich is 3-1. Hence why I think an atmosphere will always suffer against them, as weve just been ingrained to expect a win vs them and there is no rivalry
I feel cheated. We once drove to Norwich and back twice in a week to see us play them in the League and the FA Cup. Both were 0-0.  :butt
After the cardiff game which was the most embarrassing atmosphere I have ever witnessed, last night was much better! Sounded like it was better in lower Annie then the Kop though 🤔
Quote from: KaiNo7 on Yesterday at 03:46:35 am
After the cardiff game which was the most embarrassing atmosphere I have ever witnessed, last night was much better! Sounded like it was better in lower Annie then the Kop though 🤔

I don't know if it was because we were at the back of the Lower Annie and so the sound gets cut off, but I barely heard a peep from the Kop all game. There definitely seemed to be more coming from our end. Mind you I also didn't hear a single Norwich fan even after they scored, so I reckon it was an acoustics issue more then anything.

I didn't realise the sight-lines from the back of the Lower Anny were quite so shit either. The atmosphere was helped by everyone being allowed to stand - but its probably the first time I've been in the ground with everyone standing and wishing they would sit. At least that will be fixed as soon as the expansion is completed.
I didnt hear a peep from the Norwich either. Given that away fans are usually the die hards having a day out, pretty pathetic
Quote from: KaiNo7 on Yesterday at 12:08:11 pm
I didnt hear a peep from the Norwich either. Given that away fans are usually the die hards having a day out, pretty pathetic

Full credit to those that made the journey whether they were a wall of noise or not. Disgraceful putting the game at that time knowing for a lot of them, they face a 4 and a half hour journey home.
Yeah fucking hell, they were saying they probably wouldn't be home until 6 the next morning if they went by train, or a fucking grim car drive to get back for about 3AM.
Quote from: KaiNo7 on Yesterday at 03:46:35 am
After the cardiff game which was the most embarrassing atmosphere I have ever witnessed, last night was much better! Sounded like it was better in lower Annie then the Kop though 🤔

It was what you'd expect for a midday kick off on a cold Sunday in January against a bottom end Championship side.

Once the new stand is complete though and the away fans are more in the corner, we need to use that as a vocal home end.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 04:30:34 pm
Full credit to those that made the journey whether they were a wall of noise or not. Disgraceful putting the game at that time knowing for a lot of them, they face a 4 and a half hour journey home.

I was initially surprised by how few of them came over, but then I thought that few of them would want to be doing that trip just to see another defeat to Liverpool. Also, kick-off was stupidly late.

As I said further up the thread, we did that trip twice in a week to see us play them in both the cup and the league. First trip we stayed over in a B&B, the second we drove there and back same day. At least they were daytime games, but the trip is a bugger.

If they sung much the other night it didn't come across much on TV, although the commentary said they didn't stop singing all game.  :o

All I heard was ''yellows, yellows...'' and ''is this a library?''  ::)  That was about it.
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 07:39:11 pm
I was initially surprised by how few of them came over, but then I thought that few of them would want to be doing that trip just to see another defeat to Liverpool. Also, kick-off was stupidly late.

As I said further up the thread, we did that trip twice in a week to see us play them in both the cup and the league. First trip we stayed over in a B&B, the second we drove there and back same day. At least they were daytime games, but the trip is a bugger.

If they sung much the other night it didn't come across much on TV, although the commentary said they didn't stop singing all game.  :o

All I heard was ''yellows, yellows...'' and ''is this a library?''  ::)  That was about it.

If the game had gone to ET and pens, we were looking at about an 11pm out the ground or so, then what 20-30 mins for their coaches to start leaving? They'd be looking at 4am home or worse. I got out of the Stanley Park car park at 10:20 and with a slight detour to show my lad where I used to live, we got home at half 11.
They were actually pretty noisy to be fair and actually had some songs about their own team.
Quote from: OOS on March  3, 2022, 09:25:50 am
Why do we blast Thunderstruck before games. It's fucking awful.

Fair play to the Norwich fans there last night, some ballache of a midweek journey for a 8:15 kick off. If we went to extra time or pens, they would be getting home as people are getting into work.  ;D

This! What is with this song being played before every game. Its too loud to get the fans going over it
From the Kop I definitely heard the Norwich end doing "Let's pretend we've scored a goal" and then counting down to the 'celebration.'

Funnily enough about 5 minutes before they scored.
I was front of Kop and they certainly did start singing the last 20 minutes at least cos I remember their We scored a goal and how shit must you be after they did.
