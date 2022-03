After the cardiff game which was the most embarrassing atmosphere I have ever witnessed, last night was much better! Sounded like it was better in lower Annie then the Kop though 🤔



I don't know if it was because we were at the back of the Lower Annie and so the sound gets cut off, but I barely heard a peep from the Kop all game. There definitely seemed to be more coming from our end. Mind you I also didn't hear a single Norwich fan even after they scored, so I reckon it was an acoustics issue more then anything.I didn't realise the sight-lines from the back of the Lower Anny were quite so shit either. The atmosphere was helped by everyone being allowed to stand - but its probably the first time I've been in the ground with everyone standing and wishing they would sit. At least that will be fixed as soon as the expansion is completed.