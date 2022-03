I think atmosphere against Norwich will always be average because weve smashed them so many times over the years in recent memory that its just expected we will beat them nowadays. Seriously how many times have we scored more than 3 goals vs Norwich in the last 10 years?



Nvm found it



In the last 10 years weve played Norwich 13 times and won 12 and drawn 1. Weve scored 43 goals and only conceded 13



So average score vs Norwich is 3-1. Hence why I think an atmosphere will always suffer against them, as weve just been ingrained to expect a win vs them and there is no rivalry