The Anfield road end needs to stand up all game, its a bit Shit looking from the Kop at it all sat down, you see a few parts standing up through various points of the game but with the rails in there surely now is the time to get the standing going?

Here’s a question………are we the only ground in the league or even Europe that has rail seating but doesn’t stand in it? Need a big atmosphere every game from now tiil the end of the season, stand up and make some more noise please Anny roaders. 👍