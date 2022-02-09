« previous next »
Topic: Atmosphere at Anfield

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
February 9, 2022, 05:07:35 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on February  9, 2022, 01:58:33 pm
Interesting how Kloppo is very actively (it seems to me) pushing for great atmospheres again, like he used to do a few years ago, both in programme notes and press conferences. He was on it again in the press conference today, not in reply to a question, but putting it out there himself in the middle of answering a question.

And yep, hopefully under the lights tomorrow, will be a good one!

No matter what Jurgen says the guy next to me will be on his phone half the time.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
February 9, 2022, 05:24:12 pm
Quote from: number 168 on February  9, 2022, 05:07:35 pm
No matter what Jurgen says the guy next to me will be on his phone half the time.
likely on bet365 or checking scores in other games flat out. Does my head in
YNWA

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
February 9, 2022, 05:38:26 pm
Quote from: number 168 on February  9, 2022, 05:07:35 pm
No matter what Jurgen says the guy next to me will be on his phone half the time.

I seen a video last week on Whatsapp of some c*nt at the Celtic v Rangers game. I think it was half time, but he recorded himself taking a full deck of playing cards out of his pocket, scattering them everywhere and saying something like "Rangers are folding like a deck of cards"

These c*nts that 'vlog' while at games should be fucked out. Especially c*nts that pre plan doing something like bringing a deck of cards to do that. Fuck only knows why people subscribe to watch them. 
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
February 9, 2022, 05:46:32 pm
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on February  9, 2022, 05:24:12 pm
likely on bet365 or checking scores in other games flat out. Does my head in

Give him his due he does spend quite a bit of time staring at the away fans. I am in the Main Stand Block L so he has a good view. I have no idea why he bothers coming.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
February 10, 2022, 02:43:07 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on February  9, 2022, 01:58:33 pm
Interesting how Kloppo is very actively (it seems to me) pushing for great atmospheres again, like he used to do a few years ago, both in programme notes and press conferences. He was on it again in the press conference today, not in reply to a question, but putting it out there himself in the middle of answering a question.

And yep, hopefully under the lights tomorrow, will be a good one!

If we're going to make history and win the Quadruple, the fans are going to be needed to push the team on at vital moments. I am bursting with anticipation for every match right now. I get the feeling that Klopp senses this and wants to try and help us channel this anxious energy into a vociferous support for our beloved team.
Quote: It's like all punishments though, isn't it. You just have to close your eyes, grit your teeth and think of England. - Yorkykopite

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
February 10, 2022, 02:49:34 pm
Quote from: number 168 on February  9, 2022, 05:07:35 pm
No matter what Jurgen says the guy next to me will be on his phone half the time.

Ugh
I didn't get any games this year and people like that did
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
February 10, 2022, 03:21:08 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on February 10, 2022, 02:49:34 pm
Ugh
I didn't get any games this year and people like that did
Have you ever sat in the kenny? I say say because heaven forbid you stand, or speak, or possess a scarf
YNWA

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
February 10, 2022, 05:19:25 pm
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on February 10, 2022, 03:21:08 pm
Have you ever sat in the kenny? I say say because heaven forbid you stand, or speak, or possess a scarf

Say, say, say what you want...
but don't play games with my affection
Quote: Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
February 10, 2022, 11:48:55 pm
Thought it was very good tonight me.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March 7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 12:14:20 am
Some guts on the lad who ducked under the divide to give a few of that horrible lot what they deserved early in the second half!

Still singing Feed the Scousers in February the ones he connected with got everything that was coming to them.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 12:44:10 am
Sounded good on The Kop tonight and could hear The Road End at times so not bad.  Cant realistically expect The Leicester Leopard to change its spots so no surprise they continued in their ways.
Quote: We are Loyal Supporters

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 04:02:53 am
I thought it sounded great on TV. Why is their consistent shouts for "SHOOT" 25 yards out, it felt way over done everybody loves a Worldly but would much prefer to keep passing around in some spots
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 07:03:48 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 04:02:53 am
I thought it sounded great on TV. Why is their consistent shouts for "SHOOT" 25 yards out, it felt way over done everybody loves a Worldly but would much prefer to keep passing around in some spots

Fucking time and a place and its not at 0-0, 1-0....
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 07:55:27 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 04:02:53 am
I thought it sounded great on TV. Why is their consistent shouts for "SHOOT" 25 yards out, it felt way over done everybody loves a Worldly but would much prefer to keep passing around in some spots

This has to stop.  Cringy and totally against Klopps methodologies.  Im no tactical genius but its fucking obvious he doesnt want the ball in row Z every 5 minutes and us giving the ball back.

Shouting Shoooooot is the new selfie stick, half and half, jester hat.

Please stop!!!

Sound performance last night though. Great how the home crowd have got onboard with the Jota song :)
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 09:34:00 am
Got to my first match in a few years last night - took my eldest for her first time. In the Kop. She fucking loved it.

Quote: Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 10:05:15 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 09:34:00 am
Got to my first match in a few years last night - took my eldest for her first time. In the Kop. She fucking loved it.



Great stuff!!
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 10:10:28 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 04:02:53 am
I thought it sounded great on TV. Why is their consistent shouts for "SHOOT" 25 yards out, it felt way over done everybody loves a Worldly but would much prefer to keep passing around in some spots

I thought the opposite. At times it felt like we were back to empty stadiums. Certainly picked up after we went a goal up though. Maybe my TV wasn't turned up load enough  :D
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 10:12:30 am
Better than it has been of late.
:D

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 10:25:38 am
Was basically non stop singing at the back of the kop but then it usually is up there. Didnt feel like it was spreading to the rest of the ground though. Didnt hear their fans once though. My voice in bits today
YNWA

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 01:16:28 pm
if the atmosphere is going to be shite, at least can we all start wearing scarves again. i know a lot of people my age and younger think they're too cool for it or it's 'wool' or whatever but it genuinely is beautiful when the whole of the Kop is a sea of red, even if for a few minutes.
YNWA.

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 02:30:12 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 01:16:28 pm
if the atmosphere is going to be shite, at least can we all start wearing scarves again. i know a lot of people my age and younger think they're too cool for it or it's 'wool' or whatever but it genuinely is beautiful when the whole of the Kop is a sea of red, even if for a few minutes.

It wasn't shite last night at all, it was very decent throughout. Not an absolute classic or anything but a really decent home atmosphere.

But I agree about Scarves, should be far more especially on the Kop.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March 7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 04:00:29 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:10:28 am
I thought the opposite. At times it felt like we were back to empty stadiums. Certainly picked up after we went a goal up though. Maybe my TV wasn't turned up load enough  :D

We were saying the same thing to be honest, thought it sounded very quiet. But I don't trust the broadcasters these days, they defo adjust the volume on the broadcast so you can never really tell at home.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 04:06:09 pm
Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 02:30:12 pm
It wasn't shite last night at all, it was very decent throughout. Not an absolute classic or anything but a really decent home atmosphere.

But I agree about Scarves, should be far more especially on the Kop.
Yes the scarves for sure. The father in law had me at Celtic Dundee united the other week, a standard Saturday 3pm kickoff. Having listened to his shite about the tourist league and Celtic atmosphere being the best and all that crap, I was definitely underwhelmed. The green brigade sing choreographed euro style stuff all game and no-one else really sings. However 80% of the ground had scarves and it looks class for YNWA at least. Obviously they have better atmosphere for their big games but then again so do we.
Was football ever at a point where it was noise for the whole game regardless of the game? I don't think so anyway.
YNWA

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 09:40:39 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 01:16:28 pm
if the atmosphere is going to be shite, at least can we all start wearing scarves again. i know a lot of people my age and younger think they're too cool for it or it's 'wool' or whatever but it genuinely is beautiful when the whole of the Kop is a sea of red, even if for a few minutes.

Think it's more about the era you were brought up in. I was brought up in the 80s and scarfs just wasn't part of our culture at that time. A bobble hat or ski hat in the winter or sun hat from the end of March onwards, but not many wore scarfs.

I usually go for a drink in town after the match, so taking a scarf is just a hassle. If people hold it up at the start of the match and then watch YouTube or whatever for the next 90 minutes, anyway, then it doesn't make much difference. I'd take the colourless, bear pit that Anfield was in the 80s any day.


Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 10:52:23 pm
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Yesterday at 09:40:39 pm
Think it's more about the era you were brought up in. I was brought up in the 80s and scarfs just wasn't part of our culture at that time. A bobble hat or ski hat in the winter or sun hat from the end of March onwards, but not many wore scarfs.

I usually go for a drink in town after the match, so taking a scarf is just a hassle. If people hold it up at the start of the match and then watch YouTube or whatever for the next 90 minutes, anyway, then it doesn't make much difference. I'd take the colourless, bear pit that Anfield was in the 80s any day.





With you on this one.  Scarves went out of fashion locally in the early 80's so there's whole generations of people who've never wore one and are unlikely to in the future. Doesn't make you a lesser fan or indeed affect the atmosphere.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 11:56:41 pm
Quote from: Lad on Yesterday at 10:52:23 pm

With you on this one.  Scarves went out of fashion locally in the early 80's so there's whole generations of people who've never wore one and are unlikely to in the future. Doesn't make you a lesser fan or indeed affect the atmosphere.

Yeah - but let's be honest - and speaking even as one who hasn't worn a scarf save for the big games for donkeys years - we all surely acknowledge that the Kop used to look absolutely fucking amazing decked head to foot in all those red and white scarves. And yeah I do miss that. Been featured a fair bit on LFCtv just lately and it really does take your breath away seeing it again. So easy to forget how magnificent and unique the Kop looked when awash with red and white.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Today at 12:12:42 am
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Yesterday at 11:56:41 pm
Yeah - but let's be honest - and speaking even as one who hasn't worn a scarf save for the big games for donkeys years - we all surely acknowledge that the Kop used to look absolutely fucking amazing decked head to foot in all those red and white scarves. And yeah I do miss that. Been featured a fair bit on LFCtv just lately and it really does take your breath away seeing it again. So easy to forget how magnificent and unique the Kop looked when awash with red and white.

Agree with that Timbo. My main Kop years were 70s and 80s. We saw the better football teams in the 80s, but the Kop was far superior in the 70s. The extraordinary pageantry was the main reason - the colour, the scarves, the banners. Plus the songs started speeding up in the 80s!
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Today at 01:49:54 am
To me, it was more the flag culture that set us aside from other teams in the 80s. I remember being in the upper Glwadys Street seats in the 85 semi. Looking down at our fans in the terracing below. We had those big European style flags that nobody else in England had. United in the Park End and Bullens just looked like anyone else at that time.

The let off after both of our goals, and seeing the massive Roma 84 flag, and another massive flag of stitched together, smaller flags from our other finals and a couple of the big chequered 77 final flags. And United were just a load of scruffs in scarfs - it set us aside. But as I said, it's down to the era you were brought up in.

The 60s to mid 70s Kop did look boss, but it's just not the Kop I knew.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Today at 02:53:10 am
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Today at 01:49:54 am
To me, it was more the flag culture that set us aside from other teams in the 80s. I remember being in the upper Glwadys Street seats in the 85 semi. Looking down at our fans in the terracing below. We had those big European style flags that nobody else in England had. United in the Park End and Bullens just looked like anyone else at that time.

The let off after both of our goals, and seeing the massive Roma 84 flag, and another massive flag of stitched together, smaller flags from our other finals and a couple of the big chequered 77 final flags. And United were just a load of scruffs in scarfs - it set us aside. But as I said, it's down to the era you were brought up in.

The 60s to mid 70s Kop did look boss, but it's just not the Kop I knew.
That's genuinely the best the Gwladys Street has ever looked.

Some good glimpses of it in this footage. All the scruffs had was a vile 'Shankly '81' on a bedsheet.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RvdlXpjtxDA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RvdlXpjtxDA</a>
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Today at 07:41:22 am
Bedlam inside and outside the ground that day.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Today at 08:04:54 am
What the hell is going on with corners and everyone in the stand has their phone out!!
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Today at 08:29:54 am
Quote from: LiamG on Today at 08:04:54 am
What the hell is going on with corners and everyone in the stand has their phone out!!

A healthy proportion of people are c*nts mate.
A simple equation to apply to most walks of life.
