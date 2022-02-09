To me, it was more the flag culture that set us aside from other teams in the 80s. I remember being in the upper Glwadys Street seats in the 85 semi. Looking down at our fans in the terracing below. We had those big European style flags that nobody else in England had. United in the Park End and Bullens just looked like anyone else at that time.



The let off after both of our goals, and seeing the massive Roma 84 flag, and another massive flag of stitched together, smaller flags from our other finals and a couple of the big chequered 77 final flags. And United were just a load of scruffs in scarfs - it set us aside. But as I said, it's down to the era you were brought up in.



The 60s to mid 70s Kop did look boss, but it's just not the Kop I knew.