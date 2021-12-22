« previous next »
Author Topic: Atmosphere at Anfield  (Read 1355152 times)

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12320 on: December 22, 2021, 09:56:52 pm »
Like a European night in the second half. Brilliant stuff.
  • YNWA
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12321 on: December 22, 2021, 09:57:25 pm »
Atmosphere was awesome tonight!
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12322 on: December 22, 2021, 10:07:46 pm »
It's as if we know we won't be at many more soon...
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12323 on: December 22, 2021, 10:13:17 pm »
It was like one of those European Cup nights, brilliant by everyone there.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12324 on: December 22, 2021, 10:17:38 pm »
Sometimes you get all the ingredients. Cup tie, semi final at stake, chasing the game, Kop End second half, big away support of Tory chanting beauts, time wasting and play acting from them throughout the second half to get the crowd more wound up and the frustration boiling over from Sunday. Nice catharsis with the goal at the end.

It would have helped that tickets were a lot easier to come by and cheaper as well. To be there three days before Christmas, with Covid as it is, you really want to be there.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12325 on: December 22, 2021, 10:46:53 pm »
Holy fuck what a night!
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12326 on: December 23, 2021, 12:07:22 am »
Absolutely electric in U9, loads of singing, hostile and a great game to me at. Loads of empty seat by me, was in last bit right of end of stand. Must have been about 20 seats spare around us. Mind I got to stand the whole game and use the side of the stand as a drum  ;D
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12327 on: December 23, 2021, 12:21:03 am »
Brilliant second half, probably only 40-44000 in the ground with all the empty seats.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12328 on: December 23, 2021, 03:02:36 am »
Did laugh at their end singing "Is there a fire drill" on 40.

Can only assume fellas aren't getting off to beat the queue for a HT bevvy in Leicester.

Right gang of knobheads though, aren't they.

Atmosphere sounded great, by the way. Second half in particular. Great stuff.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12329 on: December 23, 2021, 06:16:40 am »
Quote from: andy07 on December 23, 2021, 12:21:03 am
Brilliant second half, probably only 40-44000 in the ground with all the empty seats.

Really, only the big gap of seats I could see was the Leicester end (next to the main stand).  Looked pretty full the rest of the ground.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12330 on: December 23, 2021, 06:28:27 am »
Quote from: andy07 on December 23, 2021, 12:21:03 am
Brilliant second half, probably only 40-44000 in the ground with all the empty seats.

The kop looked full from where I was standing.

Cracking atmosphere, definitely felt like a european night second half. Leicester couldnt cope with it.

When that last minute goal went inleague cup means nothing eh. Lets win this thing
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12331 on: December 23, 2021, 06:49:29 am »
second half was off the scale, could hardly hear the tv commentator, which is rare to be honest
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12332 on: December 23, 2021, 08:14:58 am »
Electric atmosphere in that second half. When will opposition teams learn not to piss off the Kop? Maddison celebrating in front of us and the whole Leicester team time wasting from the 30th minute frustrated the life out of us, making us louder! Love that we scored during the time added on for all that wasted time Leicester played for, and that we scored whilst their fans were singing about going to Wembley! Great night!
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12333 on: December 23, 2021, 09:27:57 am »
Quote from: ripsaw19 on December 23, 2021, 08:14:58 am
Electric atmosphere in that second half. When will opposition teams learn not to piss off the Kop? Maddison celebrating in front of us and the whole Leicester team time wasting from the 30th minute frustrated the life out of us, making us louder! Love that we scored during the time added on for all that wasted time Leicester played for, and that we scored whilst their fans were singing about going to Wembley! Great night!
Baiting the Kop will rarely end well for the opposition. Full range of shithousery used by Leicester, on the field, in the stands and even in the after match interview. Particular mention goes out to Maddison who has now progressed to one of my most hated players.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12334 on: December 23, 2021, 10:57:41 am »
I do actually love the fuck the tories chant.

We've never really had a response (other than rolling our eyes) at the shite chants we've had at us for years. "Yeah well you come from a post-industrial shit-hole that's been wilfully decimated by the government and suffers massively from poverty, probably even more-so than Liverpool" doesn't quite scan.

Fuck the tories.

And if you're not a tory, then maybe you should reflect on what you're singing and pack it in yeah? If you are a tory, then see above.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12335 on: December 23, 2021, 11:45:29 am »
Shout out to the all the early dart divies who missed the equaliser and the penalties! ;D
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12336 on: December 23, 2021, 11:46:22 am »
Their shite fans got us going in a similar way to Arteta acting the prick did, one day these teams will learn not to rile us! Second half was brilliant, them singing about Wembley and then Taki scores, perfect timing!

Oh, and Maddison is a fucking prick. I mean, I already knew that but even so, it needs emphasising.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12337 on: December 23, 2021, 11:47:12 am »
Quote from: willss on December 23, 2021, 09:27:57 am
Baiting the Kop will rarely end well for the opposition. Full range of shithousery used by Leicester, on the field, in the stands and even in the after match interview. Particular mention goes out to Maddison who has now progressed to one of my most hated players.

It used to be if you were playing a team from certain countries you knew what to expect. Nowadays it's if you're playing against English players you know what to expect. And they never get called out.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12338 on: December 23, 2021, 11:59:58 am »
That atmosphere was down to the fact more locals get tickets for these league cup games. Fuck the tories chanted with more heartfelt venom as well.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12339 on: December 23, 2021, 12:02:56 pm »
Quote from: Johann Gambolputty on December 23, 2021, 11:59:58 am
That atmosphere was down to the fact more locals get tickets for these league cup games. Fuck the tories chanted with more heartfelt venom as well.

I was in my ST seat and I'm normally surrounded by Scousers that all live in Liverpool.

Just me and mate mate went to this (He's from North Liverpool)

In front of us we had a gaggle of Welsh lads. To me left were a couple of Irish. To my right they all appeared to be from Brum and behind us was a whole set of Cockernees.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12340 on: December 23, 2021, 12:20:07 pm »
Quote from: Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you! on December 23, 2021, 12:02:56 pm
I was in my ST seat and I'm normally surrounded by Scousers that all live in Liverpool.

Just me and mate mate went to this (He's from North Liverpool)

In front of us we had a gaggle of Welsh lads. To me left were a couple of Irish. To my right they all appeared to be from Brum and behind us was a whole set of Cockernees.

You must have felt right at home then  :D
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12341 on: December 23, 2021, 12:42:53 pm »
Quote from: Scouser-Tommy on December 23, 2021, 11:45:29 am
Shout out to the all the early dart divies who missed the equaliser and the penalties! ;D

Had two people leave after the equaliser went in...  ::)
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12342 on: December 23, 2021, 12:45:56 pm »
Quote from: andy07 on December 23, 2021, 12:21:03 am
Brilliant second half, probably only 40-44000 in the ground with all the empty seats.

Silly. They were still trying to offload hospitality tickets in the Kemlyn and upper Annie the night before. It doesn't make any sense that those tickets couldn't be resold and if they wasn't so greedy holding out on the hospo's we could have had close to a full ground.

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12343 on: December 23, 2021, 12:52:13 pm »
I didn't feel that bothered about us winning the League Cup. But in a weird kind of way I felt bothered about them not winning it. And now I feel bothered about stopping any cockneys winning it.

Suppose it's always been a bit like that. In 84 it seemed more important to stop THEM from winning their first trophy in 14 years, which in a turn about way ended up feeling like winning it was the most important part of the season. It was better than winning the league at Notts County anyway, anti climax.

That's the great thing about the league cup. Winning it is boss, losing it, you can end up shrugging your shoulders and saying who cares.

Now lets stop those cockneys. All Scouse to Arsenal!
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12344 on: December 23, 2021, 01:01:47 pm »
Quote from: andy07 on December 23, 2021, 12:21:03 am
Brilliant second half, probably only 40-44000 in the ground with all the empty seats.

What empty seats? The game was sold out so cant have been that many who didnt turn up after buying tickets, certainly not 10,000!
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12345 on: December 23, 2021, 01:05:42 pm »
According to official site attendance was 52,020. I don't believe that.

Although I wouldn't say 10,000 empty seats either. I'd harvest a guess of 48,000.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12346 on: December 23, 2021, 01:26:04 pm »
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12347 on: December 23, 2021, 01:41:50 pm »
May be the last match we will see for a while now Leeds is off,  so at least we didnt go out like Atletico and all the drama went our way this time.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12348 on: December 23, 2021, 02:00:17 pm »
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on December 23, 2021, 12:42:53 pm
Had two people leave after the equaliser went in...  ::)

I was at the League Cup Final in 2012 and the bloke next to me left at the end of of Extra Time. Said he hated penalties so he just upped and left.

Probably got hit by Charlie Adams penalty on his walk home.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12349 on: December 23, 2021, 02:03:22 pm »
Quote from: divanobbygrinch on December 23, 2021, 12:20:07 pm
You must have felt right at home then  :D

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12350 on: December 23, 2021, 02:05:22 pm »
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12351 on: December 23, 2021, 04:36:28 pm »
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on December 23, 2021, 02:00:17 pm
I was at the League Cup Final in 2012 and the bloke next to me left at the end of of Extra Time. Said he hated penalties so he just upped and left.

Probably got hit by Charlie Adams penalty on his walk home.

Pens make me so nervous as its usually a lottery but could never leave before them.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12352 on: December 23, 2021, 04:51:21 pm »
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on December 23, 2021, 12:42:53 pm
Had two people leave after the equaliser went in...  ::)

Did they think there was a replay or what?!  :o

Bloke by me had his little lad with him and they left on about 90 mins  :'(
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12353 on: December 23, 2021, 08:37:24 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on December 23, 2021, 01:05:42 pm
I'd harvest a guess of 48,000.
I'll hazard a guess that your spell check is screwing you over.  :)
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12354 on: December 23, 2021, 10:34:26 pm »
The Fuck the Tories chant isnt clever or witty but, when faced with such a mob of shithouse fans as those from Leicester last night, it was very, very cathartic to snarl it with venom in their direction. I think that last night was the first time the away support has realised that the chant was directed at them.

If I am honest, Id love to hear more of it but not half hearted as it has been in the past. It needs to be snarled at them with fingers pointing in their direction.

Anyway, I feel better having got that off my chest.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12355 on: Today at 02:09:32 pm »
Got high hopes for the atmosphere tonight. Had to watch the Leicester game on the TV as I came down with covid, the atmosphere sounded amazing though. Should we expect something similar tonight?
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12356 on: Today at 03:26:49 pm »
Quote from: VVM on Today at 02:09:32 pm
Got high hopes for the atmosphere tonight. Had to watch the Leicester game on the TV as I came down with covid, the atmosphere sounded amazing though. Should we expect something similar tonight?

Possibly less so given its the first leg of a semi and doesnt have quite the same do or die feel to it.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12357 on: Today at 04:21:29 pm »
A word on atmosphere in general. Went with a couple of pals to the London stadium last night to see the West Ham v Norwich match. Official attendance was almost 60,000 but there must have been 10,000 less in there. The atmosphere was non-existent. Truly terrible. I watched a South-Western league match at AFC Mousehole back in October (attendance about 350) and that beat it hands down. And this was with West Ham gunning for a Champions League spot.

I don't wish to make folk complacent about Anfield. But others clearly have it far worse.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12358 on: Today at 04:25:18 pm »
Quote from: VVM on Today at 02:09:32 pm
Got high hopes for the atmosphere tonight. Had to watch the Leicester game on the TV as I came down with covid, the atmosphere sounded amazing though. Should we expect something similar tonight?

Hopefully it'll be good but the Leicester atmosphere was definitely helped by their fans behaving like entitled Tory dickheads.

Fingers crossed Arteta has another paddy on the touchline to spark things off.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12359 on: Today at 04:38:15 pm »
Load of cockney gobshites on the train that me and my lad was on.

Were in the City centre now and theres a few of them around. Think itll be a decent night!
