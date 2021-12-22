I didn't feel that bothered about us winning the League Cup. But in a weird kind of way I felt bothered about them not winning it. And now I feel bothered about stopping any cockneys winning it.



Suppose it's always been a bit like that. In 84 it seemed more important to stop THEM from winning their first trophy in 14 years, which in a turn about way ended up feeling like winning it was the most important part of the season. It was better than winning the league at Notts County anyway, anti climax.



That's the great thing about the league cup. Winning it is boss, losing it, you can end up shrugging your shoulders and saying who cares.



Now lets stop those cockneys. All Scouse to Arsenal!