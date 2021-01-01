« previous next »
DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,086
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #12320 on: Yesterday at 09:56:52 pm
Like a European night in the second half. Brilliant stuff.
Logged

N0rnIr0nRed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,492
  • YNWA
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #12321 on: Yesterday at 09:57:25 pm
Atmosphere was awesome tonight!
Logged
"I usually have a second pair of glasses but I can't find them because it's hard to find glasses without glasses!" Jürgen Klopp

Oscarmac

  • Kenny is King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,529
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #12322 on: Yesterday at 10:07:46 pm
It's as if we know we won't be at many more soon...
Logged
They are only great because we are on our knees......let us arise!

Once in Royal David's jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,694
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #12323 on: Yesterday at 10:13:17 pm
It was like one of those European Cup nights, brilliant by everyone there.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,079
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #12324 on: Yesterday at 10:17:38 pm
Sometimes you get all the ingredients. Cup tie, semi final at stake, chasing the game, Kop End second half, big away support of Tory chanting beauts, time wasting and play acting from them throughout the second half to get the crowd more wound up and the frustration boiling over from Sunday. Nice catharsis with the goal at the end.

It would have helped that tickets were a lot easier to come by and cheaper as well. To be there three days before Christmas, with Covid as it is, you really want to be there.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Daniel Cabbaggio The Irish Singer @ xmas

  • Roughage
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,709
  • Pass and move, keep it simple = 19 & 6
    • www.redandwhitekop.com
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #12325 on: Yesterday at 10:46:53 pm
Holy fuck what a night!
Logged
YNWA

Red_Faction

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 31
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #12326 on: Today at 12:07:22 am
Absolutely electric in U9, loads of singing, hostile and a great game to me at. Loads of empty seat by me, was in last bit right of end of stand. Must have been about 20 seats spare around us. Mind I got to stand the whole game and use the side of the stand as a drum  ;D
Logged

andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,063
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #12327 on: Today at 12:21:03 am
Brilliant second half, probably only 40-44000 in the ground with all the empty seats.
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Grobbelrevell

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,631
  • Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry & ignorance
    • The Grobbelramble
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #12328 on: Today at 03:02:36 am
Did laugh at their end singing "Is there a fire drill" on 40.

Can only assume fellas aren't getting off to beat the queue for a HT bevvy in Leicester.

Right gang of knobheads though, aren't they.

Atmosphere sounded great, by the way. Second half in particular. Great stuff.
Logged
Twitter | Blog

TRADE COUNT: +19  /  SoS Member 6854
