Sometimes you get all the ingredients. Cup tie, semi final at stake, chasing the game, Kop End second half, big away support of Tory chanting beauts, time wasting and play acting from them throughout the second half to get the crowd more wound up and the frustration boiling over from Sunday. Nice catharsis with the goal at the end.



It would have helped that tickets were a lot easier to come by and cheaper as well. To be there three days before Christmas, with Covid as it is, you really want to be there.