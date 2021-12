Sorry but it was just as poor as the rest of the home league games this year have been. Only Arsenal was any better. Every other Saturday when were struggling near the end was just stupid, and then its topped off moments later singing for Bobby when hes not on the pitch again. At least the early Gerrard chants were drowned out instantly, support the team on the pitch first and foremost.

[/quote]



Absolute bellends singing about an injured player who played a huge part in us winning the league and Cl. Imagine that. Fucking wankers.