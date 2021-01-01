But then again FOAR gets sung about half a dozen times minimum every game and without sounding controversial here, it is a bit of a dirge.



Couldn't disagree more with this.First game I ever went to with my dad I can still vividly remember spending much of the game just transfixed at what the Kop were singing. That's what I was engrossed in, rather than the football match. I had no idea what it was, but it sounded unbelievable to me. It was Fields of Anfield Road, and I've loved it ever since. As someone else said above, when it's sung in unison at a decent tempo, it's brilliant. And anyone saying it gets overused, again, I couldn't disagree more. Go back 15-20 years and you'd have a point, but not now. Not for a few years at the very least.As an aside, one of my favourite memories of the period we had with Kenny back in charge was the aftermath of the 2012 League Cup final, when our end sang FOAR start to finish, rather than just the chorus. That was spine tingling that day. One of the lesser spoken about moments that i'll never forget.