Lad next to me in U6 kept referring to Conor Gallagher as Todd Cantwelluncanny tbf.He was shouting at the top of his lungs about the referee calling a foul when we were 3-0 up too, he did get a few laughs and looks but I’d much rather have someone like him at the ground in comparison to those who can barely even be bothered to sing YNWA let alone get involved with the atmosphere.Someone told him off for starting the Bobby song as well as he wasn’t on the pitch!