Reading so many people on twitter talking about our atmosphere being a myth (I realise theyre only jealous their team cant win 30/31 games in a row) even though they are listening to it through a speaker makes me laugh. I was in 306 yesterday and we sang constantly for the first 25 minutes- difficult to start chants because we only had a 3 second window between chants. The atmosphere was so hostile that my ears were ringing- felt the need to cover my ears at times due to how the noise (loud whistling) was causing me pain. It was then flat at the end of the first half and at times during the second half. Never experienced a moment like when Mo scored. All I remember is trying to hold onto my seat to prevent myself from falling forward like everyone else was. Then feeling everyone simultaneously starting to believe that we are going to win the league is something Ill never forget. And the Mancs had to stay and watch it all- torture. Also, had the honour of starting poor scouser tommy first half and then We shall not be moved at the end- when you are used to the Upper main stand or Lower Annie Road where youll typically be singing with 3 or 4 people around you, then this was special. The atmosphere around Anfield certainly could be better, but the Kop is like no other stand in England. Thats why the Anfield atmosphere is definitely not a myth (although maybe for 12:30 kick offs).