They've brought all of this extra police attention on themselves. They've been vile the last few years coming to Anfield. Looking for fights, shouting some vile things on the way to the ground. They should be treated like the scum they currently are
They have. I know Bitters were moaning that the implication was that more Bitters = greater potential for trouble. Thing is, it's the truth, so why deny it?
They've been utterly appallingly behaved in the Derby for quite some time now. Constant inflammatory chanting, gestures and ridiculously aggressive posturing. Revelling in disasters like a weird death cult. They have brought police focus on themselves by their own disgusting behaviour over a period of time.
Of course, none of it is their own fault. None of them will take responsibility. None of them will look at themselves. They'll just continue to Wallis in their victim status. The blueshite apologist, Prentice, in the Echo was droning on about a perceived lack of trust in Everton fans by Merseyside police, but the reality is that lack of trust has been earned by Everton fans and their appalling behaviour. Their antics on the way to the ground, inside the ground and when leaving afterwards proved the police made the correct call. Maybe if the shite can learn to behave in a civilised manner in future the police will relax their operations a bit?
Over to you, Bitters... the ball's in your court...