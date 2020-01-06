Few new stewards in 304. Including one that tried to get a lad to sit down about 30mins before kick off. He didn't. They argued. But nobody was bothered. From what I could see the lads behind him stood up to show they were not bothered. Not sure what we're trying to achieve with that. It's not the theatre, and you're up and down every 2 mins anyway for those who've no idea that row 65 is above 64 which is above 63 and seat 130 is next to 131 which is next to 132 etc etc.



Oh and whilst we're on that - if you're seat is 125 and you've just passed 130 then 131 and 132 there's no point carrying on lad it's probably the other way just work it out with a bit of logic. There's some complicated systems abroad and no set standard but I'll never know how this gets to be so difficult. (And don't get me started on those with STs not knowing!).



Agree with the domestic violence chants. Don't really mind if someone calls me a Tory for it, but it's not comfortable hearing it either.



However I did love in for a week, out for a month.