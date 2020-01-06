« previous next »
Atmosphere was great in 305, the goal seemed to be in the air for ages then just went mental when went in.

One thing that did occur, i normally go in about hour b4 KO to just chill and soak it up, i saw allot of young children starting to arrive in the 300's and i could not help but think do the parents even know what its like in these blocks especially for a derby game. About 3 rows back from me, there was i can only assume a Dad and a Little girl about 7/8 pretty excited about the game and was obvious was first time. I thought "you have no idea whats about to happen" with the standing very load atmosphere swearing etc.
Looked back couple times just before YNWA and she was trying to stand on chair and then just seemed to curl up on her chair. They left the about 10min in. I really hope they found alternative seats as i would be gutted.

Surely the club if being sold as adult / kid tickets should warn them about the rear of the kop and what can be like. or advise alternative areas [i know Annie road is normally that area]

You should know what to expect on the Kop to be honest. Especially a big game.
Atmosphere was great in 305, the goal seemed to be in the air for ages then just went mental when went in.

One thing that did occur, i normally go in about hour b4 KO to just chill and soak it up, i saw allot of young children starting to arrive in the 300's and i could not help but think do the parents even know what its like in these blocks especially for a derby game. About 3 rows back from me, there was i can only assume a Dad and a Little girl about 7/8 pretty excited about the game and was obvious was first time. I thought "you have no idea whats about to happen" with the standing very load atmosphere swearing etc.
Looked back couple times just before YNWA and she was trying to stand on chair and then just seemed to curl up on her chair. They left the about 10min in. I really hope they found alternative seats as i would be gutted.

Surely the club if being sold as adult / kid tickets should warn them about the rear of the kop and what can be like. or advise alternative areas [i know Annie road is normally that area]

Couple of little lads near me in 305, about 7 or 8 they must have been, they stood on their seats just looking around at everyone all game, completely agog! Tried to watch my language as much as possible as I could see one of them looking back at me whenever I swore! ;D
No choice, FA rules, other than for health and safety reasons the away allocation is up to 15 per cent for FA Cup games. We have no grounds to give them less.
Yet last time we dumped them out they only had the lower tier if I recall correctly.
You never been to an FA Cup game before?

That's the allocation.
Plenty of teams have only had the lower Anny in the cup. I could have sworn the Bitters only had the lower when Virgil dumped them out last time.
You're joking right?  :-\
Nope. Not kidding.

Give them as few as we can get away with. The lower Anny.

The less horrible scumbags they bring, the better for me. They are disgusting.
Plenty of teams have only had the lower Anny in the cup. I could have sworn the Bitters only had the lower when Virgil dumped them out last time.

No they had the top tier then also. I remember United only having the lower tier but capacity lower then.
No they had the top tier then also. I remember United only having the lower tier but capacity lower then.
Fair dos. I stand corrected.  :thumbup

I remember the mancs only having the lower too.
What happened to the Simultaneous Whistle Blowing Extravaganza?

All turned their backs and stuck 2 fingers in the air. Absolutely pathetic. But, it ably demonstrated how much we have got to them.

I felt a bit for Sidibe and Holgate when they went to clap their fans at the end.  They got dogs abuse. Sidibe saw this and kept on walking towards them, clapping. Holgate shook his head and headed for the tunnel. The rest had long since disappeared.
All turned their backs and stuck 2 fingers in the air. Absolutely pathetic. But, it ably demonstrated how much we have got to them.

I felt a bit for Sidibe and Holgate when they went to clap their fans at the end.  They got dogs abuse. Sidibe saw this and kept on walking towards them, clapping. Holgate shook his head and headed for the tunnel. The rest had long since disappeared.

Made me laugh reading the Echo slating the players for not going over at the end.  Maybe they should have but the away end would have been a seething bear pit. I'm surprised Sidibe didn't get Nyarko'd.
Few new stewards in 304. Including one that tried to get a lad to sit down about 30mins before kick off. He didn't. They argued. But nobody was bothered. From what I could see the lads behind him stood up to show they were not bothered. Not sure what we're trying to achieve with that. It's not the theatre, and you're up and down every 2 mins anyway for those who've no idea that row 65 is above 64 which is above 63 and seat 130 is next to 131 which is next to 132 etc etc.

Oh and whilst we're on that - if you're seat is 125 and you've just passed 130 then 131 and 132 there's no point carrying on lad it's probably the other way just work it out with a bit of logic. There's some complicated systems abroad and no set standard but I'll never know how this gets to be so difficult. (And don't get me started on those with STs not knowing!).

Agree with the domestic violence chants. Don't really mind if someone calls me a Tory for it, but it's not comfortable hearing it either.

However I did love in for a week, out for a month.
Also - why SO many police out for that game, yet for the likes of Napoli or Roma who actually always cause a problem, hardly any?
Also - why SO many police out for that game, yet for the likes of Napoli or Roma who actually always cause a problem, hardly any?

I walked past the Annie Rd after the game, there was 2 rows of cops in riot gear lining the Road, trying to keep the 'away' fans separate. Never seen that for a Derby match before, more like the visit of intimidating opposing fans from the 70's.
I walked past the Annie Rd after the game, there was 2 rows of cops in riot gear lining the Road, trying to keep the 'away' fans separate. Never seen that for a Derby match before, more like the visit of intimidating opposing fans from the 70's.
It was intimidating coming out of the W turnstile and having to walk down Anfield Road towards the car park. The majority of their fans are walking towards you with the usual taunts which I can take and not react to but the two lines of police werent really doing much. Ended up walking along the car park side as much as I could to stay out the way. Its more likely to kick off after the game when fans are more boozed up so thats the only thing that could have been dealt with better but I guess its difficult with 8,000 to look after.
It was intimidating coming out of the W turnstile and having to walk down Anfield Road towards the car park. The majority of their fans are walking towards you with the usual taunts which I can take and not react to but the two lines of police werent really doing much. Ended up walking along the car park side as much as I could to stay out the way. Its more likely to kick off after the game when fans are more boozed up so thats the only thing that could have been dealt with better but I guess its difficult with 8,000 to look after.

Think it's more likely to kick off after the game because they've usually just been embarrassed again so all the vitriol starts to come out, gave my ticket away for Sunday but I've attended a few derbies in the past and funnily enough all the wall pushing gestures etc always seem to increase tenfold once they've gone behind

 
Atmosphere was great in 305, the goal seemed to be in the air for ages then just went mental when went in.

--------
One thing that did occur, i normally go in about hour b4 KO to just chill and soak it up, i saw allot of young children starting to arrive in the 300's and i could not help but think do the parents even know what its like in these blocks especially for a derby game. About 3 rows back from me, there was i can only assume a Dad and a Little girl about 7/8 pretty excited about the game and was obvious was first time. I thought "you have no idea whats about to happen" with the standing very load atmosphere swearing etc.
Looked back couple times just before YNWA and she was trying to stand on chair and then just seemed to curl up on her chair. They left the about 10min in. I really hope they found alternative seats as i would be gutted.

Surely the club if being sold as adult / kid tickets should warn them about the rear of the kop and what can be like. or advise alternative areas [i know Annie road is normally that area]

Unsure what the alternative is
Yer got yer education on The Kop.

I stood on the actual Kop as a kid and I myself have stood in what is has become and taken my 4 year old son (in 306).

It is what is. I've been in every area of the stadium and all over the world to watch Liverpool. Swearing unfortunately is part of the crowd but as a parent you either don't take them or educate your kids about what is acceptable at their age and why some adults can get carried away.

I'd rather have to have the conversation with him than not take him at all.

PS, it's a massive ball ache having to hold him all game so he can see, but it's an experience I wouldn't change for the world
They've brought all of this extra police attention on themselves. They've been vile the last few years coming to Anfield. Looking for fights, shouting some vile things on the way to the ground. They should be treated like the scum they currently are
Agree with the domestic violence chants. Don't really mind if someone calls me a Tory for it, but it's not comfortable hearing it either.


I agree with this. Those songs have had their day and should be left in the past. I also don't get why anyone would get labelled a Tory for calling it out either. As a socialist, I don't think it's okay to make light of domestic violence.
They've brought all of this extra police attention on themselves. They've been vile the last few years coming to Anfield. Looking for fights, shouting some vile things on the way to the ground. They should be treated like the scum they currently are
They have. I know Bitters were moaning that the implication was that more Bitters = greater potential for trouble. Thing is, it's the truth, so why deny it?
They've been utterly appallingly behaved in the Derby for quite some time now. Constant inflammatory chanting, gestures and ridiculously aggressive posturing. Revelling in disasters like a weird death cult. They have brought police focus on themselves by their own disgusting behaviour over a period of time.

Of course, none of it is their own fault. None of them will take responsibility. None of them will look at themselves. They'll just continue to Wallis in their victim status. The blueshite apologist, Prentice, in the Echo was droning on about a perceived lack of trust in Everton fans by Merseyside police, but the reality is that lack of trust has been earned by Everton fans and their appalling behaviour. Their antics on the way to the ground, inside the ground and when leaving afterwards proved the police made the correct call. Maybe if the shite can learn to behave in a civilised manner in future the police will relax their operations a bit?

Over to you, Bitters... the ball's in your court...
I agree with this. Those songs have had their day and should be left in the past. I also don't get why anyone would get labelled a Tory for calling it out either. As a socialist, I don't think it's okay to make light of domestic violence.
I agree too.

I in 4 women and 1 in 6 men will be exposed to domestic violence and/or emotional and psychological abuse at the hands of a partner in their lifetimes. I've witnessed male on female violence/abuse and also been a victim of female on male domestic violence and abuse myself. I can tell you, it's far from funny, and not something to sing songs about.

There's nothing 'Tory' in calling it out either. Quite the opposite actually.
They've brought all of this extra police attention on themselves. They've been vile the last few years coming to Anfield. Looking for fights, shouting some vile things on the way to the ground. They should be treated like the scum they currently are

Always the same when we're doing well.
Before we beat them 5-2 this season they had a police escort, we were outside the King Harry and watched hundreds, not a few, HUNDREDS of them chant murderers at us.

We also had bottles and at least one padlock thrown at us.

They have brought it on themselves and they can deny it all they want, it weren't a minority.
Before we beat them 5-2 this season they had a police escort, we were outside the King Harry and watched hundreds, not a few, HUNDREDS of them chant murderers at us.

We also had bottles and at least one padlock thrown at us.

They have brought it on themselves and they can deny it all they want, it weren't a minority.




Yes we filmed them being escorted up anfield rd , all the classics getting an airing. Murderers, wall push motions, that hand over the face one they love . No wonder PC Plod wanted to contain them before and after this game.
Ended up driving during 1st half yesterday. I usually avoid the radio, but after their Barcelona commentary decided to give 5 Live a go. Commentary was good, and a reminder of how proper unbiased, no agenda commentary should be.

But what I wanted to say was that the crowd sounded magnificent. All the songs came through loud and clear, even Mrs Adam was impressed. Only time I heard any Mancs was just after  Fergie's right and of course I heard the word murderers. So predictable, well done. Perhaps a little more awareness of their own history wouldn't go amiss.

But well done Anfield, sounded fantastic. Sky deffo turn volume down.
was good in 104 yesterday.
I didn't go yesterday but lads who I know who went said it was good atmosphere in the main. Massive let off when Salah scored.

I thought it sounded loud on the TV and from my experience that normally equates to very loud in the ground. Been to matches were the atmosphere was brilliant and it only sounded OK when I watched back on the TV. Not sure if that's due where you are in the stand or how the audio is picked up by TV crews. Defo feels like a thing at Anfield. Might be the same at other grounds too.
The Mancs acting like the vile fuckers they are, yes. Not sure what the message over the PA system to them was - but their response of "We're Man United, we'll do what we want" just about sums them up.

Was good seeing the pain in their eyes after both goals. And the fact they had to stay and witness it all as well, fantastic.
Reading so many people on twitter talking about our atmosphere being a myth (I realise theyre only jealous their team cant win 30/31 games in a row) even though they are listening to it through a speaker makes me laugh. I was in 306 yesterday and we sang constantly for the first 25 minutes- difficult to start chants because we only had a 3 second window between chants. The atmosphere was so hostile that my ears were ringing- felt the need to cover my ears at times due to how the noise (loud whistling) was causing me pain. It was then flat at the end of the first half and at times during the second half. Never experienced a moment like when Mo scored. All I remember is trying to hold onto my seat to prevent myself from falling forward like everyone else was. Then feeling everyone simultaneously starting to believe that we are going to win the league is something Ill never forget. And the Mancs had to stay and watch it all- torture. Also, had the honour of starting poor scouser tommy first half and then We shall not be moved at the end- when you are used to the Upper main stand or Lower Annie Road where youll typically be singing with 3 or 4 people around you, then this was special. The atmosphere around Anfield certainly could be better, but the Kop is like no other stand in England. Thats why the Anfield atmosphere is definitely not a myth (although maybe for 12:30 kick offs).
Reading so many people on twitter talking about our atmosphere being a myth (I realise theyre only jealous their team cant win 30/31 games in a row) even though they are listening to it through a speaker makes me laugh. I was in 306 yesterday and we sang constantly for the first 25 minutes- difficult to start chants because we only had a 3 second window between chants. The atmosphere was so hostile that my ears were ringing- felt the need to cover my ears at times due to how the noise (loud whistling) was causing me pain. It was then flat at the end of the first half and at times during the second half. Never experienced a moment like when Mo scored. All I remember is trying to hold onto my seat to prevent myself from falling forward like everyone else was. Then feeling everyone simultaneously starting to believe that we are going to win the league is something Ill never forget. And the Mancs had to stay and watch it all- torture. Also, had the honour of starting poor scouser tommy first half and then We shall not be moved at the end- when you are used to the Upper main stand or Lower Annie Road where youll typically be singing with 3 or 4 people around you, then this was special. The atmosphere around Anfield certainly could be better, but the Kop is like no other stand in England. Thats why the Anfield atmosphere is definitely not a myth (although maybe for 12:30 kick offs).
Sounds like you enjoyed yourself. Great stuff.  :D

I think a lot of fanbases lack awareness of their own standing in the game. You get no-mark clubs turning up an Anfield expecting us to put on a show for them like we are playing a big club, in a very high stakes game. Facts are, much of the time the level of atmosphere reflects the level of opposition and the stakes riding on the particular game.

When it's needed, the support is there. Personally, when I could go regularly, I wanted to sing all the time, but many don't see it the same way. We are there for our own team, not to be performing seals for the fans of Micky Mouse clubs who do nothing themselves other than drone on through the lower league repertoire of generic, outdated shite.
Sounds like you enjoyed yourself. Great stuff.  :D

I think a lot of fanbases lack awareness of their own standing in the game. You get no-mark clubs turning up an Anfield expecting us to put on a show for them like we are playing a big club, in a very high stakes game. Facts are, much of the time the level of atmosphere reflects the level of opposition and the stakes riding on the particular game.

When it's needed, the support is there. Personally, when I could go regularly, I wanted to sing all the time, but many don't see it the same way. We are there for our own team, not to be performing seals for the fans of Micky Mouse clubs who do nothing themselves other than drone on through the lower league repertoire of generic, outdated shite.

When we go to away games we don't give a fuck how loud the home fans are and certainly don't spend the game singing about it. Why do they even care?
When we go to away games we don't give a fuck how loud the home fans are and certainly don't spend the game singing about it. Why do they even care?
For some very flattering reason, they are obsessed with everything to do with our club. Everything!
