Gomorrah - TV Series [No Spoilers]

Re: Gomorrah - TV Series [No Spoilers]
December 21, 2021, 07:28:24 pm
The most menacing character in it isnt a person, but Naples itself
Re: Gomorrah - TV Series [No Spoilers]
December 22, 2021, 11:15:15 am
I had no idea it was the final season. Was gutted when Genny got shot but then for Ciro to go as well. It was the perfect full-stop to a great series.

I've always loved how the music marked different points to each episode.
Re: Gomorrah - TV Series [No Spoilers]
December 23, 2021, 03:34:00 pm
Just finished season 5. Absolutely gutted there won't be another series. What a journey. One of the greatest tv series ever made. The quality of the different soundtracks as well is next level and can't be touched imo.
Re: Gomorrah - TV Series [No Spoilers]
December 23, 2021, 10:36:12 pm
Loved the show as a whole. Slightly disappointed with the ending. Was kind of obvious it'd finish that way.

What a rubbish name Lil Monk was ;D
Re: Gomorrah - TV Series [No Spoilers]
December 25, 2021, 03:43:53 am
I just finished it tonight. I've watched a lot of shows, and I am very confident that this is the only one that belongs next to "Deadwood" on the very top of the pantheon. The full realization of Italian neorealist ideals. A masterpiece.
Re: Gomorrah - TV Series [No Spoilers]
January 3, 2022, 11:50:01 pm
Finally got round to finishing this series. A worthy ending to a brilliant show.
Re: Gomorrah - TV Series [No Spoilers]
January 4, 2022, 10:02:48 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on December 23, 2021, 10:36:12 pm
Loved the show as a whole. Slightly disappointed with the ending. Was kind of obvious it'd finish that way.

What a rubbish name Lil Monk was ;D

Suited it with that fucking hair style though

The whole show up there with The Wire/Sopranos/Spiral for sheer quality throughout

Re: Gomorrah - TV Series [No Spoilers]
January 11, 2022, 07:53:28 pm
Finished it last night and loved it...the show as a whole was up there with the cream of the TV crop....sort of in mourning now knowing that it's finito...arrivederci...off you pop  :(

if anyone knows how i can watch the Sky Documentary 'A Story Called Gomorrah'...without having Sky...giz a shout
Re: Gomorrah - TV Series [No Spoilers]
January 16, 2022, 09:11:33 pm
Ok. So I`m in the middle of season 4. Thought season 1 and 2 were brilliant, classic stuff really up with as good as it gets. Still think it`s a great show, but I just can`t buy that Enzo character as a believable person. Think he`s a really poor actor which is really weird. It`s like they`ve put a Fast and the furious actor into The Wire. We go from Pietro and Conte who were characters/actors with huge personalities to that fraud.
Re: Gomorrah - TV Series [No Spoilers]
Yesterday at 02:01:39 pm
season 5 is on HBO Max stateside.

Tutto a posto
Re: Gomorrah - TV Series [No Spoilers]
Yesterday at 02:40:40 pm
Watched the whole thing now and here are my thoughts:

The first two seasons are absolute classics. I caught myself thinking that it was even better than The Wire. Great acting, gritty, great plot. As good as tv gets. People talk about Breaking Bad(which I like, but still think is hyped), but this is better.  For anyone who hasn`t seen it, watch season 1 and 2. I dare you to come up with anything better in tv history. The Wire was the benchmark for me- I think those two seasons overtakes it. 

I think something changes from season 3. Still great, but different, and some parts that I think are not as great.

First of all, some(most) of the best actors die in the first couple of seasons. I also think the style of the show somewhat changes. In the first couple of seasons there are great normal conversations between characters about daily stuff, like which sofa the Savestanos are going to have, that one of the guy`s shoes are ugly or what the meaning of Facebook is. I think that make those episodes very realistic, almost gives it a documentary feel. Kind of.

From season 3 there`s more of a cinematic feel. Not so gritty. It looks great and the plot is still strong, but it seems like every character needs to say something "meaningful" ,philosophical, powerful and deep in every conversation. The dialogue is more pompous.  I don`t think people really talk like that. While in season 1 and 2, I don`t get the feel that people act, I get that from season 3. I`m not a fan of that Sangue Blue character. Tries so hard to be a ruthless character, but the weight of him compared to for instance Pietro Savestano is laughable. The actor who plays Pietro is a badass,the scary personality is very believable. Sangue Blue and his crew dont`t feel anything Gommora-or streetlike to me compared to the hotheads like (what`s his name) O-track from the first seasons. I would believe those characters would try to stab me at an away Napoli game. The Sangue Blue crew I`d believe could serve me cappuccino at a coffe house.

Sangue Blue, for such a big character in some of the seasons, I caught myself not caring for him and wishing him dead just so he wouldn`t take up so much time in the show . And first and foremost, I didn`t find him believable as an intimitating person. Too stylized. If I met him in a dark alley I would think I could take him. I wouldn`t do that with Pietro Savestano. He could probably choke me to death. Or Conte. He would probably do something cool that caught me off guard. Skinny frame, but still believable as a intimitating person because of his aura. 


I think the plot is weaker at the end of the show(some decisions in the Ciro/Genna relationship are thin)and some of the actors aren`t that great either. I think Genny overall were greater in the first seasons, though it`s a hard thing to make the transition he does from the son of a mafia boss to being one himself. He has a tough job. Ciro himself at the end has too many moments where he smokes a cigarette, looks intensely in the air and says too much deep shit like he`s Jesus.

Still, I binged this show, was hooked from episode to episode and it was a beautiful journey that made me want to travel to Napoli and buy a Vespa. Overall, I think this is one, if not the best tv show ever made.
Re: Gomorrah - TV Series [No Spoilers]
Yesterday at 03:01:19 pm
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 02:40:40 pm
Watched the whole thing now and here are my thoughts:

The first two seasons are absolute classics. I caught myself thinking that it was even better than The Wire. Great acting, gritty, great plot. As good as tv gets. People talk about Breaking Bad(and I like that), but this is better. 

I think something changes from season 3. Still great, but different, and some parts that I think are not as great.

First of all, some of the best actors die in the first couple of seasons. I also think the style of the show somewhat changes. In the first couple of seasons there are great normal conversations between characters about daily stuff, like which sofa the Savestanos are going to have, that one of the guy`s shoes are ugly or what the meaning of Facebook is. I think that make those episodes very realistic, almost gives it a documentary feel. Kind of.

From season 3 there`s more of a cinematic feel. It looks great and the plot is still strong, but it seems like every character needs to say something "meaningful". Some of the dialogue is more pompous.  don`t people really talk like that. I`m not a fan of that Sangue Blue character. Doesn`t feel anything Gommora-or street like to me about him compared to the hotheads like (what`s his name) O-track from the first seasons. For such a big character in some of the seasons, I caught myself not caring for him and wishing him dead. Didn`t feel very dangerous to me.

I think the plot is weaker at the end of the show and some of the actors aren`t that great either. Still, overall, I still think this is one, if not the best tv show ever made.

Agree with all this, it was magnificent in the first 2 seasons but never quite hit those heights as the show went on.
Stefano Sollima (who came from directing Romanzo Crimanale) was the main director for S1/S2 and then dropped out, and you can see the dip in the quality. The first two seasons were also based more on Saviano's book and the real life Di Lauro clan.
Re: Gomorrah - TV Series [No Spoilers]
Yesterday at 06:09:49 pm
Yes, I watched ZeroZeroZero right after, and I believe he`s involved in that. He is really talented.
Re: Gomorrah - TV Series [No Spoilers]
Yesterday at 06:44:34 pm
Re: Gomorrah - TV Series [No Spoilers]
Yesterday at 07:46:31 pm
I agree with a lot of what you said there Raaphael. You didn't mention season 4, did you watch that? I went say anything about it in case you didn't. The first seasons are brilliant but like you I wasn't as impressed with season 3. In the months before season 5 came out I decided to rewatch them all again but when I got to season 3 I stopped. Sangue Blue and his crew really annoyed the hell out of me. I didn't want to go through watching them again. I did start season 5 about a month ago and got two episodes in but I have paused just for a while. I will go back to it though. Sometimes I just don't feel like reading subtitles. When I'm finished the show I'm watching now I'll return to Gomorrah. I have to disagree with you though, The Wire and The Sopranos are joint top shows. Gomorrah is a very close second.
Re: Gomorrah - TV Series [No Spoilers]
Yesterday at 07:52:50 pm
I`ve watched everything.

My main point is that season 1 and 2 in my opinion is the best tv ever made. I wouldn`t say the last three seasons are on that level. I personally rate The Wire higher than The Sopranos, though James Gandolfini is great and makes that show. Put another actor in that part and it`s not on the same level.
Re: Gomorrah - TV Series [No Spoilers]
Today at 01:40:20 am
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 02:01:39 pm
season 5 is on HBO Max stateside.

Tutto a posto

All is not well. Ca does not marche.

First two episodes roundly disappointing when held up to the standard of the first two seasons.

Its as though the writers decided they had to completely undo Immortale, which of course already employed The Great Plot Undoing.

Raphaels criticisms of an excess of cinematic hold up as fair after the first two episodes of season 5
Re: Gomorrah - TV Series [No Spoilers]
Today at 08:31:41 am
After I finished the 5th season I actually went back and rewatched the two first episodes from season 1. The style and feel is completely different. And I wonder if that makes some of the actors look worse than they are in the latest seasons. From season 3 it feels like it goes from streetstyle to trying to be Shakespeare, but sometimes feels like the Fast and the Furious. It balances on cheesy and sometimes it is cheesy.

I won`t spoil some other things I don`t think make sense in season 5. I can come back to that later. It`s still a well made show, but in a different way. I do think they paint themselves into a corner though, plotwise.
Re: Gomorrah - TV Series [No Spoilers]
Today at 10:34:47 am
Haven't really had much time to watch final season sicne it came out before the holidays, on episode 4 right now but it's started really strongly.

I love the nicnames they gave some of the Characters, this season started of with some tier 1 nicnames.

Lil Monk, Worst haircut in the history of Television this century.

Pretty Eyes, probably because he's the only one with blue eyes in the entire tv show. ;D
Re: Gomorrah - TV Series [No Spoilers]
Today at 10:58:06 am
I`m not sure about Lil Monk. I`m not sure if I believe in his performance. Comes across cartoonish. There are very few of the new characters I think are great actors. Some of them I think are quite bad. I don`t buy that they are mafiosos. Basically I think they act to much. I like the old woman. But then again, maybe it`s the change of style in the show that makes this feeling stronger.

There are a few things that annoy me. Genna`s twisting of the ring on his finger. Seems forced and stereotypical. It looks like something obvious that the producers want him to do to show off a personality trait, but as the show goes on I keep thinking- Ok, I get it, don`t overdo it.  His grunt as well. His calmness and "control" in every situation. I`m not sure if that`s believable. I think he was more believable as a hothead in the first seasons and might actually prefer if he showed more nervousness and insecurity. But I can accept that the actor has a tough part going from portraying a kid to a boss. He has to work with the lines the producers have made for him. Overall, I think Genna is a good character. The Ciro and a cigarette wisdom combo almost gets comical, but would be hard to take seriously if I didn`t respect the show so much in the first place. 
Re: Gomorrah - TV Series [No Spoilers]
Today at 02:21:05 pm
Pitbull!!!
Re: Gomorrah - TV Series [No Spoilers]
Today at 02:36:57 pm
On another note, I`ve read that a lot of people think Ciro looks like Pep Guardiola. I think that`s a lazy comparison based on baldness alone. The guy who looks like Guardiola is Conte. He`s basically Guardiola`s twin, but with long hair. Make him bald and you have it pretty much a nailed on 8/10. Not talking about Antonio Conte if some readers are confused. I`d much more put Ciro in the Pepe Reina camp if he must be compared with someone bald. But that`s more a 6/10.
Re: Gomorrah - TV Series [No Spoilers]
Today at 03:20:58 pm
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 02:36:57 pm
On another note, I`ve read that a lot of people think Ciro looks like Pep Guardiola. I think that`s a lazy comparison based on baldness alone. The guy who looks like Guardiola is Conte. He`s basically Guardiola`s twin, but with long hair. Make him bald and you have it pretty much a nailed on 8/10. Not talking about Antonio Conte if some readers are confused. I`d much more put Ciro in the Pepe Reina camp if he must be compared with someone bald. But that`s more a 6/10.
Conte was so cool, maybe tied in the cool stakes with Ciro.

He was certainly the best dressed in the show, he even made Vaping look cool. :D

The episode in Barcelona was fantastic, when they go off location in another country they make the best episodes of the season.

Re: Gomorrah - TV Series [No Spoilers]
Today at 03:24:52 pm
