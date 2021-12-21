« previous next »
Author Topic: Gomorrah - TV Series [No Spoilers]  (Read 79051 times)

Offline TheKid.

Re: Gomorrah - TV Series [No Spoilers]
December 21, 2021, 07:28:24 pm
The most menacing character in it isnt a person, but Naples itself
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Gomorrah - TV Series [No Spoilers]
December 22, 2021, 11:15:15 am
Spoiler
I had no idea it was the final season. Was gutted when Genny got shot but then for Ciro to go as well. It was the perfect full-stop to a great series.

I've always loved how the music marked different points to each episode.
Offline HardworkDedication

Re: Gomorrah - TV Series [No Spoilers]
December 23, 2021, 03:34:00 pm
Just finished season 5. Absolutely gutted there won't be another series. What a journey. One of the greatest tv series ever made. The quality of the different soundtracks as well is next level and can't be touched imo.
Offline The G in Gluhwein

Re: Gomorrah - TV Series [No Spoilers]
December 23, 2021, 10:36:12 pm
Loved the show as a whole. Slightly disappointed with the ending. Was kind of obvious it'd finish that way.

What a rubbish name Lil Monk was ;D
Online red mongoose

Re: Gomorrah - TV Series [No Spoilers]
Today at 03:43:53 am
I just finished it tonight. I've watched a lot of shows, and I am very confident that this is the only one that belongs next to "Deadwood" on the very top of the pantheon. The full realization of Italian neorealist ideals. A masterpiece.
