Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Media and Arts
»
Topic:
Gomorrah - TV Series [No Spoilers]
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
13
14
15
16
17
[
18
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Gomorrah - TV Series [No Spoilers] (Read 79051 times)
TheKid.
Goat abuser
Legacy Fan
Posts: 16,915
Vamos
Re: Gomorrah - TV Series [No Spoilers]
«
Reply #680 on:
December 21, 2021, 07:28:24 pm »
The most menacing character in it isnt a person, but Naples itself
Logged
BarryCrocker
Legacy Fan
Posts: 12,032
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Gomorrah - TV Series [No Spoilers]
«
Reply #681 on:
December 22, 2021, 11:15:15 am »
Spoiler
I had no idea it was the final season. Was gutted when Genny got shot but then for Ciro to go as well. It was the perfect full-stop to a great series.
I've always loved how the music marked different points to each episode.
[close]
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.
HardworkDedication
Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,552
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Gomorrah - TV Series [No Spoilers]
«
Reply #682 on:
December 23, 2021, 03:34:00 pm »
Just finished season 5. Absolutely gutted there won't be another series. What a journey. One of the greatest tv series ever made. The quality of the different soundtracks as well is next level and can't be touched imo.
Logged
The G in Gluhwein
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 37,780
Re: Gomorrah - TV Series [No Spoilers]
«
Reply #683 on:
December 23, 2021, 10:36:12 pm »
Loved the show as a whole. Slightly disappointed with the ending. Was kind of obvious it'd finish that way.
What a rubbish name Lil Monk was
Logged
red mongoose
Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 8,525
Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: Gomorrah - TV Series [No Spoilers]
«
Reply #684 on:
Today
at 03:43:53 am »
I just finished it tonight. I've watched a lot of shows, and I am very confident that this is the only one that belongs next to "Deadwood" on the very top of the pantheon. The full realization of Italian neorealist ideals. A masterpiece.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"
Print
Pages:
1
...
13
14
15
16
17
[
18
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Media and Arts
»
Topic:
Gomorrah - TV Series [No Spoilers]
Page created in 0.014 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 2.38]
SMF 2.0.18
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2