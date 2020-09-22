« previous next »
Author Topic: Gomorrah - TV Series [No Spoilers]  (Read 66580 times)

Re: Gomorrah - TV Series [No Spoilers]
« Reply #640 on: September 22, 2020, 09:43:51 PM »
Quote from: RedSince86 on September 22, 2020, 07:42:26 PM
Season 5 is the last season it was announced today. :-\

 >:(  Did they say when it would be out ?
Re: Gomorrah - TV Series [No Spoilers]
« Reply #641 on: September 23, 2020, 12:05:53 AM »
Quote from: slaphead on September 22, 2020, 09:43:51 PM
>:(  Did they say when it would be out ?
No sadly, still not known when it's out in UK.
Re: Gomorrah - TV Series [No Spoilers]
« Reply #642 on: September 23, 2020, 04:34:14 AM »
Quote from: RedSince86 on September 22, 2020, 07:42:26 PM
Season 5 is the last season it was announced today. :-\

Shit.  :(
Re: Gomorrah - TV Series [No Spoilers]
« Reply #643 on: September 23, 2020, 07:57:46 AM »
Still, had a good run.
Lets hope its a great season.
Re: Gomorrah - TV Series [No Spoilers]
« Reply #644 on: September 23, 2020, 08:01:09 AM »
What channel is this?
Re: Gomorrah - TV Series [No Spoilers]
« Reply #645 on: September 23, 2020, 11:31:58 AM »
Quote from: RedSince86 on September 22, 2020, 07:42:26 PM
Season 5 is the last season it was announced today. :-\

I think it's best to finish on a high rather than extend the series and go out in a whimper.
Re: Gomorrah - TV Series [No Spoilers]
« Reply #646 on: September 24, 2020, 07:43:52 PM »
Im stunned i thought season 5 had already been shown in Italy, apparently they are still filming scenes for it in Riga Latvia. :o

Also other news Salvatore Esposito (Genny) is in season 4 of Fargo, And he's in all 11 episodes.
Re: Gomorrah - TV Series [No Spoilers]
« Reply #647 on: Today at 01:40:37 AM »
Finally just seen the film .  Thought it was absolutely stunning and as dark and bleak as ever . Thought the very end of the film was interesting
Re: Gomorrah - TV Series [No Spoilers]
« Reply #648 on: Today at 09:08:57 AM »
Loved L'immortale, can't wait for Season 5.  All great things must come to an end.

Has anyone watched this?  Popped up on my Netflix last night - not heard of it.  Suburra: Blood on Rome

https://www.netflix.com/gb/title/80081537
Re: Gomorrah - TV Series [No Spoilers]
« Reply #649 on: Today at 10:10:06 AM »
Quote from: Ziltoid on Today at 09:08:57 AM
Loved L'immortale, can't wait for Season 5.  All great things must come to an end.

Has anyone watched this?  Popped up on my Netflix last night - not heard of it.  Suburra: Blood on Rome

https://www.netflix.com/gb/title/80081537

No haven't watched it but intend to . Got the customary email from Netflix advertising films/series etc yesterday and this was on there
Re: Gomorrah - TV Series [No Spoilers]
« Reply #650 on: Today at 10:47:16 AM »
Suburra is ok for a quick fix. Dont compare it too critically with Gomorra, its not as good. The permanent menacing atmosphere of Gomorra is never recreated but for brief spells.
Re: Gomorrah - TV Series [No Spoilers]
« Reply #651 on: Today at 02:00:32 PM »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 10:47:16 AM
Suburra is ok for a quick fix. Dont compare it too critically with Gomorra, its not as good. The permanent menacing atmosphere of Gomorra is never recreated but for brief spells.

Cheers, will give it a watch when/if I catch up on the other stuff I need to watch.
