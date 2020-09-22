Season 5 is the last season it was announced today.
Did they say when it would be out ?
Loved L'immortale, can't wait for Season 5. All great things must come to an end.Has anyone watched this? Popped up on my Netflix last night - not heard of it. Suburra: Blood on Romehttps://www.netflix.com/gb/title/80081537
Suburra is ok for a quick fix. Dont compare it too critically with Gomorra, its not as good. The permanent menacing atmosphere of Gomorra is never recreated but for brief spells.
Page created in 0.089 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.47]