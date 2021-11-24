Finally watched it through to the final.



Was a funny series. Halfway through, you'd have had the winner from Sandro, Maxy & Janusz. Syabira seemed promising but wasn't executing that consistently. Abdul was one of several in that 'middle of the pack' who you think "one bad week and you're out".



Maxy started to wobble. in the second half of the series and went out QF. Then Sandro also slipped. I though Janusz was unlucky and Sandro got the nod because of his persona in there/popularity with audiences. Sandro didn't recover for the final, and actually seemed a bit blase about the whole thing by the end.



Syabira just began to consistently pull it all together and deliver top tier bakes. Then Abdul kept stepping it up and putting himself above others week after week to make it impossible for the judges to kick him out.



