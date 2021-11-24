« previous next »
Topic: The Great British Bake Off

Red Viper

Re: The Great British Bake Off
Reply #400 on: November 24, 2021, 11:22:45 pm
Not having someone winning after burning one of the bakes but fair play to him, probably did deserve it based on overall performance.
JerseyKloppite

Re: The Great British Bake Off
Reply #401 on: November 24, 2021, 11:28:06 pm
Pleased for Giuseppe, he was my favourite contestant. Had to feel a bit for Jurgen going out in the semi-final after the performances he put in. Thought they were all pretty likeable, Crystelle was sunk by serving raw dough, otherwise she'd have won it I reckon. She and Chigs really kicked on in the last 2/3 weeks.
Andy82lfc

Re: The Great British Bake Off
Reply #402 on: November 25, 2021, 09:45:50 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on November 23, 2021, 08:35:33 pm
Crystelle is so full of shit. I have had a few important moments, I was the class clown and my family sat me down and told me to sort my life out. At 8.

She really is, an either shes never made a focaccia before in her life or she just tried to bullshit that she didnt know what happened, I think the latter. Doubt theres much chance you lift that 3cm slab of dough from pan to plate without seeing it looks like an oily uncooked turd. Fucking state of it  ;D

Made up for Giuseppe, was really nice seeing his family and story with his dad.
Komic

Re: The Great British Bake Off
Reply #403 on: November 26, 2021, 09:54:45 am
Quote from: Andy82lfc on November 25, 2021, 09:45:50 pm
She really is, an either shes never made a focaccia before in her life or she just tried to bullshit that she didnt know what happened, I think the latter. Doubt theres much chance you lift that 3cm slab of dough from pan to plate without seeing it looks like an oily uncooked turd. Fucking state of it  ;D

Made up for Giuseppe, was really nice seeing his family and story with his dad.

When they showed the foccacia still in the oven my partner was saying it looked wrong, she felt very proud of herself when it came out looking terrible.

I liked how Giuseppe's Mum wasn't surprised, seems a very italian reaction about the standard of british cooking.
bradders1011

Re: The Great British Bake Off
Reply #404 on: July 5, 2022, 11:34:06 pm
None of the professional bakers have any personality.
Red Viper

Re: The Great British Bake Off
Reply #405 on: September 23, 2022, 01:15:00 pm
No one watching this any more?

Seems like a good batch this year, been very impressed with some of the showstoppers already.
killer-heels

Re: The Great British Bake Off
Reply #406 on: September 23, 2022, 01:46:30 pm
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on September 23, 2022, 01:15:00 pm
No one watching this any more?

Seems like a good batch this year, been very impressed with some of the showstoppers already.

I am. Or should that be fast forward through the baking bits and the ads until the final product is produced and judged on.
Elzar

Re: The Great British Bake Off
Reply #407 on: September 23, 2022, 01:50:50 pm
I reckon it's losing it's charm now. Doesn't seem to be anywhere near the hype around it, and if it wasn't for the fact I stumbled across it the other night I'd have no idea it had started. Wonder how the viewing figures compare to previous years.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: The Great British Bake Off
Reply #408 on: September 23, 2022, 02:15:14 pm
Quote from: Elzar on September 23, 2022, 01:50:50 pm
I reckon it's losing it's charm now. Doesn't seem to be anywhere near the hype around it, and if it wasn't for the fact I stumbled across it the other night I'd have no idea it had started. Wonder how the viewing figures compare to previous years.

It may sound odd but I actually think the Queen's death may have had a big negative impact - the time they would ramp up advertising, and the time if the first episode, was massively effected by the Queen coverage and the period of advertising blackout out of respect.

I don't think it is as good as it used to be, cast seem fair, but yeah I heard a lot less build for this series, maybe because close to a week of advertising time was thrown up in the air
Mr Mingebag Squid

Re: The Great British Bake Off
Reply #409 on: September 27, 2022, 10:56:07 am
Its too long now - some of the bits between bakes isn't needed - just get on with it.
killer-heels

Re: The Great British Bake Off
Reply #410 on: September 27, 2022, 10:58:07 am
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on September 27, 2022, 10:56:07 am
Its too long now - some of the bits between bakes isn't needed - just get on with it.

Yep. Its so boring i just forward to the presentations. Even on the Beeb one they filled in the gaps with history lessons about the bakes.
killer-heels

Re: The Great British Bake Off
Reply #411 on: September 27, 2022, 10:22:52 pm
What the fuck were those savoury cake creations? Eww. Was like that Beef trifle Rachel made in Friends.
Logged

El Lobo

Re: The Great British Bake Off
Reply #412 on: September 27, 2022, 10:27:41 pm
They looked horrific. Egg and cress, prawn and crayfish, and chicken coronation sandwiches. All layered together, made into a cake and then covered in cream cheese. Mmmm
Crosby Nick

Re: The Great British Bake Off
Reply #413 on: September 27, 2022, 10:40:39 pm
Linudden no longer the worst thing to have ever come out of Sweden.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: The Great British Bake Off
Reply #414 on: September 27, 2022, 11:07:22 pm
Those cakes were fucking horrific. Just horrid
Nobby Reserve

Re: The Great British Bake Off
Reply #415 on: October 11, 2022, 09:55:41 pm
Just catching up on this.

Was gutted Maisam went - she didn't deserve to go.

Don't like Dawn or that Grotbags tribute act.

Can already see that the winner will come from Sandro, Maxy, Janusz or Syabira. Rooting for either Sandro or Maxy.
Nobby Reserve

Re: The Great British Bake Off
Reply #416 on: November 25, 2022, 10:57:45 am
Finally watched it through to the final.

Was a funny series. Halfway through, you'd have had the winner from Sandro, Maxy & Janusz. Syabira seemed promising but wasn't executing that consistently. Abdul was one of several in that 'middle of the pack' who you think "one bad week and you're out".

Maxy started to wobble. in the second half of the series and went out QF. Then Sandro also slipped. I though Janusz was unlucky and Sandro got the nod because of his persona in there/popularity with audiences. Sandro didn't recover for the final, and actually seemed a bit blase about the whole thing by the end.

Syabira just began to consistently pull it all together and deliver top tier bakes. Then Abdul kept stepping it up and putting himself above others week after week to make it impossible for the judges to kick him out.

Graeme

Re: The Great British Bake Off
Reply #417 on: November 25, 2022, 11:36:57 am
Yeah about halfway through I had Maxy or Janusz down as the winner. Bake Off can be brutal though, past performances don't count for much.
Mr Mingebag Squid

Re: The Great British Bake Off
Reply #418 on: November 28, 2022, 11:13:04 am
Thought the series on a whole, compared to previous years, was really weak.

Syabira won based on her performance throughout the series, but based on the final I thought Abdul should have won.
Nobby Reserve

Re: The Great British Bake Off
Reply #419 on: November 28, 2023, 06:10:52 pm
Final tonight

Another year where i don't think the quality is at the same level as most previous years.

I want Matty to win; seems a really nice guy - but the weakest out of the three remaining. Would have been happy with him or Tasha winning (Tasha went to pieces last week).

Josh and Dan probably the best bakers overall. Josh seems a decent chap, but is boring and a bit up his own arse.

Dan massively grates on me.
killer-heels

Re: The Great British Bake Off
Reply #420 on: November 28, 2023, 09:03:10 pm
Shite this year. Prue is a right wing c*nt.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: The Great British Bake Off
Reply #421 on: November 28, 2023, 10:08:42 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on November 28, 2023, 09:03:10 pm
Shite this year. Prue is a right wing c*nt.

She is, but I have liked it a lot more this year - I really like Allison as a personality, the bakes haven't been too stupid in terms of over the top nonsense, and no one has been a real runaway winner.

So yeah I've quite liked it
Nobby Reserve

Re: The Great British Bake Off
Reply #422 on: November 28, 2023, 11:27:46 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on November 28, 2023, 10:08:42 pm
She is, but I have liked it a lot more this year - I really like Allison as a personality, the bakes haven't been too stupid in terms of over the top nonsense, and no one has been a real runaway winner.

So yeah I've quite liked it


I've enjoyed it, too.

I was dismayed when Allison Hammond was announced as co-host, because I've always found her too loud and annoying, but she so fits it and has a great chemistry with Noel (and most of the bakers). I'm a convert.

As for the final, although I wanted Matty to win, I thought Josh deserved it a lot more. Felt he was hard done by, and was penalised for playing the showstopper a bit safe (after building a big lead over the other two that first day)

I felt bad for wanting Dan to fuck up, but his high-energy, cheeky-chappy thing did really get on my tits.
Nobby Reserve

Re: The Great British Bake Off
Reply #423 on: Today at 03:15:56 pm
Any thoughts on the new intake of bakers?

Graeme

Re: The Great British Bake Off
Reply #424 on: Today at 03:43:13 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:15:56 pm
Any thoughts on the new intake of bakers?



Thought it was a good 1st episode. Sumayah was unlucky not to win star baker I thought. Her showstopper was incredible.
tubby

Re: The Great British Bake Off
Reply #425 on: Today at 03:45:24 pm
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 03:43:13 pm
Thought it was a good 1st episode. Sumayah was unlucky not to win star baker I thought. Her showstopper was incredible.

Really like her hair.

The guy who got star baker this week looks like he was generated by AI, there's something really uncanny about his face.
