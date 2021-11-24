She is, but I have liked it a lot more this year - I really like Allison as a personality, the bakes haven't been too stupid in terms of over the top nonsense, and no one has been a real runaway winner.
So yeah I've quite liked it
I've enjoyed it, too.
I was dismayed when Allison Hammond was announced as co-host, because I've always found her too loud and annoying, but she so fits it and has a great chemistry with Noel (and most of the bakers). I'm a convert.
As for the final, although I wanted Matty to win, I thought Josh deserved it a lot more. Felt he was hard done by, and was penalised for playing the showstopper a bit safe (after building a big lead over the other two that first day)
I felt bad for wanting Dan to fuck up, but his high-energy, cheeky-chappy thing did really get on my tits.