One of the handful of players Rodgers clearly didn't want, and didn't give much of a chance. I'm sure if he, or Luis Alberto, were signed now Klopp would have given them a good run. Might not have worked out, I guess. Couldn't have been much worse than Benteke though.



Yeah, I'd say that's probably fair - and not necessary even as a dig at Rodgers either; pretty sure Aspas was injured a bit during the autumn of that season, and I think it's understandable why Rodgers would have been loathe to change a winning formula during the spring. From what I recall, Suarez & Sturridge were pretty much ever-present during the second half of the season and the emerging talents of Sterling & Coutinho tended to swap in and out a bit.