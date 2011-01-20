« previous next »
Iago Aspas

blacksun

Re: Iago Aspas
Reply #320 on: April 9, 2019, 06:21:57 am
Quote from: disgraced cake on April  9, 2019, 02:09:00 am
From what we all saw of him in a reds shirt, I think it's more than fair to predict he wouldn't have succeeded in a post Suarez LFC team.

That being said, it's clear he's gone back to La Liga and became one of Spain's best strikers of recent years, and I'm really happy for him. There's a snobbish attitude that clouds people's perspectives of a player when they fail in the prem, but do well abroad. Quite simply they play to his strengths, and asides from being good in front of goal his all round play is excellent. He definitely has the quality to succeed in this league, but we'll likely never see it given his age.



Thing is I don't think he did fail in the PL, he barely got a chance,had he got a run of games and the other players had got used to his strengths I think he'd have been more productive than the strikers we had that season.
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Iago Aspas
Reply #321 on: April 11, 2019, 01:30:54 pm
Quote from: blacksun on April  9, 2019, 06:21:57 am
Thing is I don't think he did fail in the PL, he barely got a chance,had he got a run of games and the other players had got used to his strengths I think he'd have been more productive than the strikers we had that season.

I agree, would have been better giving him a chance then using Lambert,Balotteli and Borini that season when Sturridge was injured.
Desert Red Fox

Re: Iago Aspas
Reply #322 on: April 11, 2019, 04:20:31 pm
Unfairly maligned here for that corner, barely given a chance afterwards. I agree with people that said that we could've used him instead of Balotelli/Lambert/Borini (jeez.) but I also think he wanted to go back home, he wasn't 100% comfortable here.

So, in a way, I'm glad he's back home and being such an important part of the club he loves. I mean, isn't he pretty much living the supporter's dream? Playing for them and becoming a legend. Giving your all of the team you support, and the supporters loving you back for representing everything they dream of doing if given the chance.
BoRed

Re: Iago Aspas
Reply #323 on: May 19, 2019, 05:59:10 pm
Scored another two last night, saved Celta from relegation, and finished the season as La Liga's fourth goalscorer, despite missing two months of the season through injury. Scored 20 goals from 27 appearances, way fewer than Messi, but just one fewer than Benzema and Suarez, and five more than Griezmann (all of whom played a lot more). It's his third top-four finish in a row.
soxfan

Re: Iago Aspas
Reply #324 on: May 24, 2019, 02:13:47 pm
The 'My Height Might Be 5-Foot-5 But Inside I'm 6-Foot-5' Award

This one was very nearly a tie. Two diminutive guys, bursting with so much talent and character that you'd imagine they've been given theirs and someone else's as well: Santi Cazorla and Iago Aspas.

Aspas is a magician. It's that simple. He carried Celta Vigo on his back, scored at a higher goal-per-game rate than ever before in his career at a time when the majority of his teammates played like competition winners. "What are those three conjoined metal poles with a fishing net draped around them?" Celta's defenders and other attackers seemed to be asking each other for most of the season. They redefined clueless.

Those of us who consistently adjusted our TV sets for parts of the season because it looked as if Celta were playing on pause or delay when the opposition were ruling around at double speed eventually accepted it was just that the boys from Balaidos were actually conducting a scientific experiment to see how closely they could flirt with gutless relegation and still have Aspas rescue them.

He is not only a wriggling, inventive, anarchic, heroic, lion-hearted imp, he's utterly brilliant value to watch whether you feel anything for Celta or not. And like some Galician papa bear cuffing his idiot cubs into line while simultaneously scaring off predators, he ensured that there was vigor, instead of rigor mortis at Celta these past couple of months...

http://www.espn.com/soccer/spanish-primera-division/15/blog/post/3858495/la-ligas-alternative-awards-recognising-spains-best-of-the-rest
Desert Red Fox

Re: Iago Aspas
Reply #325 on: May 24, 2019, 10:15:18 pm
Iago Aspas almost single-handedly saving Celta de Vigo from relegation, scoring 20 goals (only 1 less than Suárez and Benzema) and being part of La Liga's Ideal 11... despite being injured for months.

What a guy. I'm glad he's having some sort of success and recognition, because he deserves it. I'm pretty sure he's already a legend for the Celta supporters.
Gerry Attrick

Re: Iago Aspas
Reply #326 on: September 29, 2019, 02:53:25 pm
Something about this lad and set pieces. He's just taken one of the worst penalties ever to go with his corner.
BoRed

Re: Iago Aspas
Reply #327 on: September 29, 2019, 03:52:46 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on September 29, 2019, 02:53:25 pm
Something about this lad and set pieces. He's just taken one of the worst penalties ever to go with his corner.

;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9wYkv9T4o04" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9wYkv9T4o04</a>

Must have been inspired by this list, published only four days ago:

https://global.espn.com/football/blog-the-toe-poke/story/3951132/toe-poke-daily-how-not-to-take-a-panenka-penalty-dont-do-it-with-ibrahimovic-watchingfor-a-start

Sangria

Re: Iago Aspas
Reply #328 on: September 30, 2019, 01:19:42 am
What's the point of a Panenka? Why not just hit it hard into a corner?
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Iago Aspas
Reply #329 on: September 30, 2019, 09:24:46 am
Quote from: Sangria on September 30, 2019, 01:19:42 am
What's the point of a Panenka? Why not just hit it hard into a corner?

A panenka is a good a penalty if you wait for the goalkeeper to move and have the ability to not do it if he doesn't (Jorginho is the best at this).

If you're just pre-determined to do a panenka no matter what then you can look like a fool.
Schmidt

Re: Iago Aspas
Reply #330 on: September 30, 2019, 11:44:46 am
Still think we should've kept him.
Sangria

Re: Iago Aspas
Reply #331 on: September 30, 2019, 12:32:12 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on September 30, 2019, 09:24:46 am
A panenka is a good a penalty if you wait for the goalkeeper to move and have the ability to not do it if he doesn't (Jorginho is the best at this).

If you're just pre-determined to do a panenka no matter what then you can look like a fool.

I suspect both the penalty and the corner were the result of changing his mind halfway through the act and the subsequent execution being half hearted and looking stupid. It's often better to make a decision and carry it through unless you're an absolute technical genius.
BoRed

Re: Iago Aspas
Reply #332 on: June 27, 2020, 06:02:40 pm
Just scored a wonderful free kick against Barcelona, potentially denying them the title. :)

As things stand, he will be in the top five La Liga scorers for the fourth season in a row, ridiculous for a player playing for Celta.
Sangria

Re: Iago Aspas
Reply #333 on: June 27, 2020, 06:22:56 pm
Quote from: BoRed on June 27, 2020, 06:02:40 pm
Just scored a wonderful free kick against Barcelona, potentially denying them the title. :)

As things stand, he will be in the top five La Liga scorers for the fourth season in a row, ridiculous for a player playing for Celta.

Celta Le Tissier.
Kopenhagen

Re: Iago Aspas
Reply #334 on: June 27, 2020, 10:49:09 pm
Beauty free kick. Similar to Suarez' against Man City in 2012-13.
soxfan

Re: Iago Aspas
Reply #335 on: June 27, 2020, 11:41:43 pm
Nice one Iago! YNWA :scarf

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OM9v-Uak_08" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OM9v-Uak_08</a>
Perham

Re: Iago Aspas
Reply #336 on: June 28, 2020, 12:00:23 am
Funny that in the week that we finally won the league, the man who took that corner 6 years ago when we failed to win it scored to possibly stop barca from winning la liga. I've got to say even though it didn't work out here for him I'm glad he's had a decent career in Spain.
Sangria

Re: Iago Aspas
Reply #337 on: June 28, 2020, 12:40:18 am
Quote from: Perham on June 28, 2020, 12:00:23 am
Funny that in the week that we finally won the league, the man who took that corner 6 years ago when we failed to win it scored to possibly stop barca from winning la liga. I've got to say even though it didn't work out here for him I'm glad he's had a decent career in Spain.

Will Liverpool fans ever stop solely associating him with that corner? He's had one hell of a career before and after. He deserves respect for that.
Clayton Bigsby

Re: Iago Aspas
Reply #338 on: June 28, 2020, 10:40:09 am
Didn't work out for him here but his record since leaving has been excellent

100 goals in 187 appearances for Celta, 10 in 26 for Sevilla just after he left us.

Not many players can boast of those kind of returns
De La Goal

Re: Iago Aspas
Reply #339 on: December 24, 2020, 06:38:21 am
There's a lovely piece in the Guardian about the recent turnaround at Celta. Featuring Liverpool's former number 9, naturally.

"At its heart is Aspas, arguably the best Spanish footballer there is, playing with freedom, a man of whom Coudet says: Everything he does makes something happen: not just goals and assists, but everything.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2020/dec/21/chacho-man-makes-celta-the-most-fun-team-to-watch-in-spain-la-liga

What a shame we never saw that side of him at Anfield.
jepovic

Re: Iago Aspas
Reply #340 on: Today at 07:27:36 pm
One of the top scorers in la liga again. Ahead of Griezmann, for instance
_00_deathscar

Re: Iago Aspas
Reply #341 on: Today at 07:47:06 pm
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 07:27:36 pm
One of the top scorers in la liga again. Ahead of Griezmann, for instance

I haven't checked, but it's also possible that I'm ahead of Griezmann in the La Liga scoring charts.
