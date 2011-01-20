Unfairly maligned here for that corner, barely given a chance afterwards. I agree with people that said that we could've used him instead of Balotelli/Lambert/Borini (jeez.) but I also think he wanted to go back home, he wasn't 100% comfortable here.
So, in a way, I'm glad he's back home and being such an important part of the club he loves. I mean, isn't he pretty much living the supporter's dream? Playing for them and becoming a legend. Giving your all of the team you support, and the supporters loving you back for representing everything they dream of doing if given the chance.