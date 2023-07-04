Poll

How do you think Suarez will do at Barcelona?

Better than Messi
Messi level
Sub Messi, better than Eto'o, Ibrahimovic etc. Ronaldinho maybe.
Pedro level
Flop
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 117 118 119 120 121 [122]   Go Down

Author Topic: Luis Suarez  (Read 518028 times)

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,482
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Luis Suarez
« Reply #4840 on: July 4, 2023, 12:59:03 pm »
With this whole Saudi thing kicking off, and players, ex-players, pundits, and managers left, right and centre chasing sportswashing cash (Saudi and elsewhere), let it not be forgotten that Suarez returned to South America to play out the rest of his career in a proper footballing country.

Remember that next time he's dismissed as a scumbag or dirty bastard or whatever else.
Logged

Offline Dubred

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,381
Re: Luis Suarez
« Reply #4841 on: July 4, 2023, 04:44:21 pm »
Unless he does somehow join the exodus to Saudi (which I don't think he will) Suarez has never been really viewed as a scumbag/ dirty bastard etc.

Certainly not as a person anyway.  By all accounts, off the pitch he's supposed a very quiet and down to earth family man.

On the pitch was a different story at times of course........
Logged

Offline rodderzzz

  • Plonkah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,428
  • That's Bullshit Miss!
Re: Luis Suarez
« Reply #4842 on: July 4, 2023, 05:15:25 pm »
He won't go anywhere, I follow South American football closely and by all accounts hes really suffering with joint pain and is, at this point, just trying to get through one year of his two at Gremio.
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,580
Re: Luis Suarez
« Reply #4843 on: August 8, 2023, 10:00:06 am »
Just sat here thinking about the absolute joy that was Luis Suarez.  I've followed Liverpool since about 77 and I don't think a player has excited me as much as this guy, both before him or after. (sorry KK).

Anyway,  he just popped into my head for that mock dive he did in front of Moysey that time at Woodison.  One of the funniest moments I've ever witnessed on a football pitch :)

oh yeah, that header against West Brom at the Anny Rd end.  Incredible.

edit:  Actually, just seen the vid of that dive is at the top of this page!  brilliant
« Last Edit: August 8, 2023, 10:01:56 am by Buck Pete »
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,361
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Luis Suarez
« Reply #4844 on: August 8, 2023, 10:53:29 am »
I have to agree. Keegan excited me, then Kenny even moreso. Suarez had the same effect on me too. He was a genius and did things with a football that most others couldn't even dream of doing. He was just wired differently. A completely mad genius. I loved having him here.
Logged
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,580
Re: Luis Suarez
« Reply #4845 on: August 8, 2023, 01:05:52 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on August  8, 2023, 10:53:29 am
I have to agree. Keegan excited me, then Kenny even moreso. Suarez had the same effect on me too. He was a genius and did things with a football that most others couldn't even dream of doing. He was just wired differently. A completely mad genius. I loved having him here.

I did mean Kenny.  :)

I was just a bit too young to appreciate Kev K at the time.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,729
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Luis Suarez
« Reply #4846 on: August 8, 2023, 01:08:19 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on August  8, 2023, 01:05:52 pm
I did mean Kenny.  :)

I was just a bit too young to appreciate Kev K at the time.
I was devastated when Keegan left us, like many, many others.
But it didn't take long for King Kenny to win us all over.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,361
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Luis Suarez
« Reply #4847 on: August 8, 2023, 01:16:46 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on August  8, 2023, 01:05:52 pm
I did mean Kenny.  :)

I was just a bit too young to appreciate Kev K at the time.
Ah, I knew you meant Kenny with the KK (King Kenny).  :)
Even though I was there through the 70s to see Keegan play live, whenever I see 'KK' I automatically think 'King Kenny'.

Having Keegan back then was like having one of The Beatles in the side. Losing him was tough, but King Kenny arriving took us to a whole different place.

Suarez was the next player who excited me to a similar extent. We've been blessed with so many of the players we've had at Anfield. Suarez was a magician.
« Last Edit: August 8, 2023, 01:18:35 pm by Son of Spion »
Logged
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,220
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Luis Suarez
« Reply #4848 on: November 3, 2023, 07:25:57 pm »
Off to Inter Miami with Messi.

Quote
Inter Miami CF are poised to sign legendary Uruguayan striker Luis Suárez for the 2024 MLS season, according to numerous reports from well-regarded journalists in South America.

Suárez would reportedly finish the year with Brazilian Serie A side Grêmio before joining forces with Lionel Messi in the Herons' attack. They memorably played together at FC Barcelona in the 2010s, forming two-thirds of the vaunted "MSN" forward line alongside Brazilian star Neymar.

Beyond Messi, ex-Barça teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba are also huge parts of Inter Miami's squad next year. All three players arrived during their transformative summer 2023 transfer window.
Logged

Offline Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity? (apparently not)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,658
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Suarez
« Reply #4849 on: November 4, 2023, 12:36:41 pm »
You have to applaud him for his love of the game. He has been playing on one leg for about 5 years now.

One of the best footballers I have ever seen.
Logged

Offline Spanish Al

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,172
Re: Luis Suarez
« Reply #4850 on: November 4, 2023, 03:24:22 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on November  4, 2023, 12:36:41 pm
You have to applaud him for his love of the game. He has been playing on one leg for about 5 years now.

One of the best footballers I have ever seen.

Hes probably the best striker of his generation and doesnt get the recognition he deserves because hes a bit of a bastard on the pitch ;D A simply unbelievable player whos won a host of trophies, scored goals by the bucketload and is still going.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "Ill always keep in my heart the good times Ive had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager."

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,484
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: Luis Suarez
« Reply #4851 on: November 4, 2023, 03:29:55 pm »
Is he legendary? I suppose he is.

Just rare to see that marketing term used accurately
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,263
  • Seis Veces
Re: Luis Suarez
« Reply #4852 on: November 5, 2023, 12:10:47 am »
Scored again tonight for Gremio. He's been excellent for them this season as expected, and that's with a body that's supposedly falling apart.

Since leaving Barca he's gone to Atletico and won them a title, went back to Uruguay to win his first club a title, and Gremio aren't out of the race this season.

The stuff of legend. The greatest striker of the 21st century. It's a fucking travesty he didn't win the league with us.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,880
Re: Luis Suarez
« Reply #4853 on: November 5, 2023, 11:22:12 am »
A mere 10 years ago, him and Sturridge would about to embark on that incredible season. I miss those times. It wouldn't be a question of if they score, but how many they would score.

Logged

Offline AcesHigh

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 78
  • Chora macaco imundo, nunca ganhou de ninguém!
Re: Luis Suarez
« Reply #4854 on: Today at 05:29:43 am »
Suarez scored a hat trick a few hours ago... Grêmio is now tied with Botafogo and Palmeiras with 59 points. 5 rounds to go.

Grêmio was losing 3-1, at Botafogo's home, at 3 minutes of the second half.

20 minutes later, Grêmio was winning 3-4, with Suarez scoring 3 in a row.

This is what Simeone said was the "Suarez zone". The guy simply became a devil at the end of the season, scoring every match or getting assists and carrying the team at his back.

Grêmio has one of the worst defenses of the league but the best attack. Never a club finished top 5 with such a defense. But thanks to Suarez, Grêmio even has a chance of finishing top.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UamMxlX5ADY


Botafogo has everything to be the biggest flop ever in the brazilian league. It's the second match in a row that they lose 3-4 at home.

Just a few days ago they scored 3-0 against Palmeiras in the first half. Humiliating Palmeiras. 2nd half starts and Palmeiras scores 3... and the final Palmeiras goal 52 minutes of the second half.  They were like 12 points ahead of the 2nd place at the start of the second half of the league.
Logged
Even on foot we will go, whatever happens, but the certain is that we will be, with Grêmio, wherever Grêmio is.

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,640
Re: Luis Suarez
« Reply #4855 on: Today at 06:39:32 am »
Well if there's one player who knows how to compensate for a garbage defence, it's Luis :D
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,263
  • Seis Veces
Re: Luis Suarez
« Reply #4856 on: Today at 01:03:40 pm »
I'd hate to be a Botafogo fan right now. Throwing it away in embarrassing form.

Suarez though. He'll be a fucking monster until the day he hangs up his boots. I know it's said he's not in the best of shape and probably hasn't been for a good number of years but it just shows how insane his talent is. If he goes to Miami I hope he's got another couple of years of goals in him. He's one of the best strikers to ever play the game and it was lovely to see him play here.

That 'Suarez zone' comment from Simeone is bang on. Hopefully he can go on and win it now. Do it for Lucas if anything!
« Last Edit: Today at 01:05:54 pm by disgraced cake »
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.
Pages: 1 ... 117 118 119 120 121 [122]   Go Up
« previous next »
 