Luis Suarez

Re: Luis Suarez
January 22, 2023, 05:26:07 pm
Quote from: MBL? on January 22, 2023, 05:31:27 am
By far the best that ever played for us. It dulls his career that he went to play second fiddle to messi but I dont care. Never seen anything like him.

Can you imagine if Klopp was here when he signed?

Klopp would not have tolerated his biting.
Re: Luis Suarez
January 22, 2023, 06:38:24 pm
Quote from: jillc on January 22, 2023, 05:26:07 pm
Klopp would not have tolerated his biting.
Nor his antics when Arsenal came knocking. As for on the pitch, he was already world class and banging them in for fun so Klopp wouldn't have improved him that much imo
Re: Luis Suarez
January 22, 2023, 07:45:44 pm
As if Klopp wouldn't have kept Suarez as long as possible.
Re: Luis Suarez
January 22, 2023, 07:47:21 pm
Quote from: tubby on January 22, 2023, 07:45:44 pm
As if Klopp wouldn't have kept Suarez as long as possible.
precisely
Re: Luis Suarez
January 22, 2023, 10:37:27 pm
Quote from: Andar on January 22, 2023, 04:25:51 pm
That is your opinion but it doesn't at all.

Besides the treble season in 15/16, he bettered Messi. Suarez with 40 league goals, Messi with 26. 8 CL goals for Suarez and 6 for Messi. He eclipsed him in one of Barca's greatest ever seasons.

16/17 - Suarez with 29/13 in goals and assists. Messi with 37/9. So 42 vs 46 in goal contributions. Pretty much matched him that season.


I didnt know those numbers and they are amazing but it doesnt change the fact that it is looked at as messis team in the grand scheme of things. On any other team in the world outside them and Real Madrid he would have been by far the best player and that goes for Bayern and whatever teams ibrahimovic was playing for.
Re: Luis Suarez
January 23, 2023, 09:57:12 am
Quote from: jillc on January 22, 2023, 05:26:07 pm
Klopp would not have tolerated his biting.

Yeah he would
Re: Luis Suarez
January 23, 2023, 01:19:11 pm
Isn't Klopp huge on character and personality. the flirting with Arsenal and the biting seem like they would have gone down like a lead balloon, Sakho was bombed out for a hell of a lot less.

Re: Luis Suarez
January 23, 2023, 01:49:12 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on January 23, 2023, 01:19:11 pm
Isn't Klopp huge on character and personality. the flirting with Arsenal and the biting seem like they would have gone down like a lead balloon, Sakho was bombed out for a hell of a lot less.

Yes, you only have to see how he dealt with Coutinho when he was causing disruption.
Re: Luis Suarez
January 23, 2023, 06:23:53 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on January 23, 2023, 01:19:11 pm
Isn't Klopp huge on character and personality. the flirting with Arsenal and the biting seem like they would have gone down like a lead balloon, Sakho was bombed out for a hell of a lot less.


He probably wouldn't have needed to flirt with Arsenal if we had Klopp tbf. When he wanted to go to Arsenal we'd had a fairly promising season under Rodgers but we hadn't finished above sixth place since 2009 and still looked miles off the top teams. At that point we were clearly an in-between for a lot of players who saw us as a stop off before heading to a club who could compete for major honours. Under Klopp we finished in the top four in his first season and were clearly on the ascendency pretty much immediately with those cup runs in the first season.

Suarez was an absolute animal of a player. Klopp would've loved him.
Re: Luis Suarez
January 23, 2023, 06:40:03 pm
Cant be bothered to go into the further details of how we would have done if Klopp was manager, you could argue he might not have done half the shit he did if Klopp was managing us to be honest. I was talking about the incidents alone and Klopps player types as a manager

As a player Klopp would love Suarez ability but im not so sure he would love his antics
Re: Luis Suarez
January 23, 2023, 06:56:28 pm
As said above, his antics may not have been as bad had Klopp been here simply by us winning things and Luis being happy. Not sure what excuse Id have for the biting incidents though Im sure Klopp would have made an exception to a player that would have been the best hed ever coached and tailor made to lead the line for him.

What a player he was and a rare case of a forward leaving us and going on to bigger and better things, which his talents undeniably deserved.
Re: Luis Suarez
January 23, 2023, 06:59:24 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on January 23, 2023, 01:19:11 pm
Isn't Klopp huge on character and personality. the flirting with Arsenal and the biting seem like they would have gone down like a lead balloon, Sakho was bombed out for a hell of a lot less.

Sakho wasnt one of the best players of the last thirty years
Re: Luis Suarez
January 23, 2023, 08:01:39 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on January 23, 2023, 06:59:24 pm
Sakho wasnt one of the best players of the last thirty years

Could be wrong but I really dont see Klopp having the type of character that puts talent above the shit Suarez was doing.

He bit someone ffs :lmao
Re: Luis Suarez
January 24, 2023, 10:15:37 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on January 23, 2023, 08:01:39 pm
Could be wrong but I really dont see Klopp having the type of character that puts talent above the shit Suarez was doing.

He bit someone ffs :lmao

I know people keep going on about the 'bite' but I thought it was more of a coming together of teeth and flesh.

I'm sure Jurgen is sensible enough to appreciate Suarez's unbelievable talent and would have simply just referred him to a reputable orthodontist.
Re: Luis Suarez
January 24, 2023, 01:01:18 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on January 23, 2023, 08:01:39 pm
Could be wrong but I really dont see Klopp having the type of character that puts talent above the shit Suarez was doing.

He bit someone ffs :lmao

Hate to be that guy but.....Kenny Dalglish was and I'd say he's maybe got the greatest character of anyone who has ever been associated with the club.

People always talk Sakho, but Sakho was essentially a bit of a clown who I dare say was earmarked to be got rid of pretty swiftly anyway. It was a pretty easy 'win'. Likewise Balotelli. If we'd signed Van Dijk and then in 2019 he'd done what Sakho did, I'm gonna take a wild guess that he wouldn't be bombed out in the same way.
Re: Luis Suarez
January 24, 2023, 01:23:46 pm
If Suarez had got banned for biting someone during Klopp's time here he'd have pulled out the old line about waiting for him like a good wife waits for her husband while he's locked up. And rightfully so too, IMO. He's no doubt one of the most gifted players we've ever had and it's a shame he only spent a few years here.
Re: Luis Suarez
January 24, 2023, 03:11:36 pm
Quote from: Spanish Al on January 23, 2023, 06:56:28 pm
As said above, his antics may not have been as bad had Klopp been here simply by us winning things and Luis being happy. Not sure what excuse Id have for the biting incidents though Im sure Klopp would have made an exception to a player that would have been the best hed ever coached and tailor made to lead the line for him.

What a player he was and a rare case of a forward leaving us and going on to bigger and better things, which his talents undeniably deserved.

As far as I'm concerned, Suarez only bit people when he wanted a transfer, once he was happy at Barca, the biting stopped. Even under Klopp, I believe he'd have got off, his wife's parents lived in Barcelona, having moved there when Suarez was 16 I think it was and they (the parents) wanted the family to move to Spain to be together.

I remember Mooro on OnTheKop saying when he signed "enjoy him while you can, he'll be off to Spain in 3 years"
Re: Luis Suarez
January 25, 2023, 11:52:03 am
Suarez was a an unsavoury character similar to the likes of Diouf, he just happened to be one of the best footballers of his generation, I have little doubt Klopp would tolerate him, great footballers tend to get away with a lot, Keane Terry Suarez etc.
Re: Luis Suarez
January 25, 2023, 12:39:50 pm
I wouldn't put hm in the same bracket as Diouf at all. Diouf seems like an unsavoury character both on and off the pitch.

Suarez is chill as you like off the pitch. Doesn't seem like a bad person at all. Pure family man. He just happens to be a complete loon when kicking a football about (seems to be a bit of a Uruguayan trait!).
 
Re: Luis Suarez
January 25, 2023, 12:47:38 pm
He knows you wouldn't :)
Re: Luis Suarez
January 25, 2023, 12:53:53 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on January 25, 2023, 11:52:03 am
Suarez was a an unsavoury character similar to the likes of Diouf, he just happened to be one of the best footballers of his generation, I have little doubt Klopp would tolerate him, great footballers tend to get away with a lot, Keane Terry Suarez etc.

Suarez is 100 times the man and 1000 times the player Diouf was. All Diouf is remembered for is spitting.
Re: Luis Suarez
January 25, 2023, 01:00:46 pm
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on January 25, 2023, 12:39:50 pm
I wouldn't put hm in the same bracket as Diouf at all. Diouf seems like an unsavoury character both on and off the pitch.

Suarez is chill as you like off the pitch. Doesn't seem like a bad person at all. Pure family man. He just happens to be a complete loon when kicking a football about (seems to be a bit of a Uruguayan trait!).

Youre right hes more like Keane, Diouf doesnt have a reedeming quality.
Re: Luis Suarez
Today at 12:20:33 am
Quote from: stoa on January 18, 2023, 10:41:36 am
What's the deal with our Lucas? Is he still playing for them?

the diagnosis was "cardiac akinesia". He was required to take medicaments for 3 months before a second round of exams to check if he can return.

Suarez scored again yesterday. 5 goals in 3 matches.

Grêmio fans are in heaven, but at the same time, the more grounded ones know this is the state league and the level will go much higher if Grêmio arrives in later stages of the Brazil Cup where it will probably face the likes of Palmeiras and/or Flamengo, and the Brazilian League.

But then, this is also a team absolutely not ready, as there were 11 hirings plus a few youngsters brought to the professional side. Thus it will need more time to be an oiled machine providing Suarez all the balls he needs to score against the bettter clubs.



Now the interesting thing is that he scored yesterday against Brasil de Pelotas, a club from a city 130 km from the Uruguayan border.

But most importantly, in 2004, Brasil de Pelotas was commemorating it's centennary (it was founded in 1904). It invited Nacional, from Uruguay for a celebration match.

Brasil Pelotas won 3-1 over Nacional-Uru


Guess WHO scored the Nacional goal???


A 17 year old youngster... called Luis Suarez!

So yesterday's match was a re-encounter of Suarez with Brasil Pelotas after 19 years.
Re: Luis Suarez
Today at 01:04:00 am
Klopp manages and loves a bunch of drinks drivers in our current squad, and signed Kabak despite him having spat on a player months before hand. It's pretty clear he gives people a chance, to his credit, and when you have one of the top players in a generation the tolerance most people will have is bound to increase.
