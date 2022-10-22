By far the best that ever played for us. It dulls his career that he went to play second fiddle to messi but I dont care. Never seen anything like him. Can you imagine if Klopp was here when he signed?
Klopp would not have tolerated his biting.
As if Klopp wouldn't have kept Suarez as long as possible.
That is your opinion but it doesn't at all. Besides the treble season in 15/16, he bettered Messi. Suarez with 40 league goals, Messi with 26. 8 CL goals for Suarez and 6 for Messi. He eclipsed him in one of Barca's greatest ever seasons. 16/17 - Suarez with 29/13 in goals and assists. Messi with 37/9. So 42 vs 46 in goal contributions. Pretty much matched him that season.
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.
