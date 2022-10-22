Poll

How do you think Suarez will do at Barcelona?

Better than Messi
Messi level
Sub Messi, better than Eto'o, Ibrahimovic etc. Ronaldinho maybe.
Pedro level
Flop
Luis Suarez

Re: Luis Suarez
Reply #4800 on: Yesterday at 05:26:07 pm
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 05:31:27 am
By far the best that ever played for us. It dulls his career that he went to play second fiddle to messi but I dont care. Never seen anything like him.

Can you imagine if Klopp was here when he signed?

Klopp would not have tolerated his biting.
Re: Luis Suarez
Reply #4801 on: Yesterday at 06:38:24 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 05:26:07 pm
Klopp would not have tolerated his biting.
Nor his antics when Arsenal came knocking. As for on the pitch, he was already world class and banging them in for fun so Klopp wouldn't have improved him that much imo
Re: Luis Suarez
Reply #4802 on: Yesterday at 07:45:44 pm
As if Klopp wouldn't have kept Suarez as long as possible.
Re: Luis Suarez
Reply #4803 on: Yesterday at 07:47:21 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 07:45:44 pm
As if Klopp wouldn't have kept Suarez as long as possible.
precisely
Re: Luis Suarez
Reply #4804 on: Yesterday at 10:37:27 pm
Quote from: Andar on Yesterday at 04:25:51 pm
That is your opinion but it doesn't at all.

Besides the treble season in 15/16, he bettered Messi. Suarez with 40 league goals, Messi with 26. 8 CL goals for Suarez and 6 for Messi. He eclipsed him in one of Barca's greatest ever seasons.

16/17 - Suarez with 29/13 in goals and assists. Messi with 37/9. So 42 vs 46 in goal contributions. Pretty much matched him that season.


I didnt know those numbers and they are amazing but it doesnt change the fact that it is looked at as messis team in the grand scheme of things. On any other team in the world outside them and Real Madrid he would have been by far the best player and that goes for Bayern and whatever teams ibrahimovic was playing for.
Re: Luis Suarez
Reply #4805 on: Today at 09:57:12 am
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 05:26:07 pm
Klopp would not have tolerated his biting.

Yeah he would
