Well done you mad bastardSome huge goals this season. In his last two La Liga seasons for Barca he scored 21 and 16, this season he got 22. I think a lot of the reasoning behind Barca letting him go wasn't just to get him off the books, but because of his age and condition. The best players like Suarez use that stuff and it drives them to another level.A massive day for the two best strikers of their day, himself and Lewandowski. For me though, there's no doubt Luis has been the very best of his position in the last twenty years. Equal parts of joy, insanity and madness. At his very vest only Messi was better.