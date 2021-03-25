Poll

How do you think Suarez will do at Barcelona?

Luis Suarez

Jon2lfc

Re: Luis Suarez
March 25, 2021, 12:09:49 pm
Quote from: Fromola on March 25, 2021, 10:00:04 am

He was terrible in his last years for Barca. In really bad physical shape and really poor technically.  He's more suited to Simeone's system now, added to the fact it's the weakest La Liga has been in a long time.


What's Simeone's system and how is he suited to it?

Asking because I don't follow La Liga at all.
LanceLink!!!!!

Re: Luis Suarez
March 25, 2021, 12:24:47 pm
Bitey prick can fuck off.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Luis Suarez
March 25, 2021, 01:08:49 pm
Quote from: Zlen on March 25, 2021, 11:27:11 am
Pundits would have a bloody orgy of lamenting about our divers if we started with Mane, Salah and Suarez.

Taking him back would be worth it for that alone.

If the option is there to get him I think we'd be foolish to ignore it. At 35, he's still better than most Premier League goalscorers.

Also the fact that he is a bit of a c*nt on the field, and we have definitely been missing that this season.
eddiedingle

Re: Luis Suarez
March 25, 2021, 01:23:04 pm
Great player but have zero affection for him. Pretty much was trying to secure a move the year after arriving.
Made Kenny look like a mug that time. The Evra stuff,the biting
Agree with Fowler in being perplexed with any Liverpool fan still revering him.
 
Indomitable_Carp

Re: Luis Suarez
March 25, 2021, 01:35:55 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March 25, 2021, 01:08:49 pm
Taking him back would be worth it for that alone.

If the option is there to get him I think we'd be foolish to ignore it. At 35, he's still better than most Premier League goalscorers.

Also the fact that he is a bit of a c*nt on the field, and we have definitely been missing that this season.

I feel like Suarez is one of those naturally gifted players that, even if they were a bench warmer for 70 mins a match, would come onto the pitch without needing a period to get into the swing

But all that said, unless he was to come here on a free with a massively reduced wage packet, would seem a needless endevor and I don´t think Klopp would go for it.
Red Berry

Re: Luis Suarez
March 25, 2021, 01:41:51 pm
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on March 25, 2021, 01:35:55 pm
I feel like Suarez is one of those naturally gifted players that, even if they were a bench warmer for 70 mins a match, would come onto the pitch without needing a period to get into the swing

But all that said, unless he was to come here on a free with a massively reduced wage packet, would seem a needless endevor and I don´t think Klopp would go for it.

This. 

Only reason I'd expect him to kick a ball in a red shirt again is because he loves kicking the ball so much he'd do it for practically nothing if it meant him carrying on a bit longer.  He's more likely to bugger off to China, the Middle East or the MLS though.

I'm not sure I'd even start him in cup games.  In fact, probably the only fixture he'd be a dead cert to start is if we were playing Norwich.
daveonthespionkop1900

Re: Luis Suarez
March 25, 2021, 02:23:53 pm
the goals against Norwich are some of the most beautiful things I've ever seen on a football bitch id have him back in an instant just to piss the rest of league off. i thought he was stitched up by utd.. and im anti racism anti nazi league matcher of decades standing. a player who fights tooth and nail for whichever team he plays for
daveonthespionkop1900

Re: Luis Suarez
March 25, 2021, 02:24:41 pm
pitch not bitch lol
Clayton Bigsby

Re: Luis Suarez
March 25, 2021, 03:16:05 pm
I'd take him for a year but it would never happen. I'm pretty detached from players so his antics (e.g) him celebrating like that against us didn't bother me in the slightest, that is not just hindsight I didn't give a toss after the first leg. Moreover, it actually annoys me when ex-players don't celebrate when they score against their old team.

ToneLa

Re: Luis Suarez
March 26, 2021, 09:29:02 am
Quote from: Zlen on March 25, 2021, 11:27:11 am
Pundits would have a bloody orgy of lamenting about our divers if we started with Mane, Salah and Suarez.
Their cries would shatter mountains, melt comets and wake up children in China.

what's the downside  ;D
Dubred

Re: Luis Suarez
March 26, 2021, 10:57:16 am
Just don't see it happening. Nevermind on a professional basis, just don't see him and his family wanting to move back to the UK
Red Berry

Re: Luis Suarez
March 26, 2021, 11:11:14 am
Quote from: daveonthespionkop1900 on March 25, 2021, 02:24:41 pm
pitch not bitch lol

Norwich was Suarez's bitch lol
Craig 🤔

Re: Luis Suarez
March 26, 2021, 03:27:36 pm
Quote from: Dubred on March 26, 2021, 10:57:16 am
Just don't see it happening. Nevermind on a professional basis, just don't see him and his family wanting to move back to the UK

For a year and the chance to win a PL and or CL?

I could see it. Don't think it'll happen but could def see a sporting reason for him to do so.
alonsoisared

Re: Luis Suarez
May 16, 2021, 07:30:38 pm
Just scored the winner with 2 minutes left to put Atleti on the brink of the title. Some player.

Fucking Pedro level  ;D
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Luis Suarez
May 16, 2021, 07:39:13 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on March 26, 2021, 03:27:36 pm
For a year and the chance to win a PL and or CL?

I could see it. Don't think it'll happen but could def see a sporting reason for him to do so.


Would be an amazing bit of business if we're interested,it's something that we desperately need next season. (Fucking AFCON)
darragh85

Re: Luis Suarez
May 17, 2021, 12:16:15 am
people can say what they like about him but what a player. one of the all time great centre forwards.
Clayton Bigsby

Re: Luis Suarez
Yesterday at 06:34:44 pm
Taxi for Barcelona
Raaphael

Re: Luis Suarez
Yesterday at 06:44:19 pm
The best player ever in a Liverpool shirt.
farawayred

Re: Luis Suarez
Yesterday at 06:59:42 pm
Very happy for El Pistolero! Even though he was a bit of a c*nt finding house for Coutinho before his move (but thanks nonetheless!) and I hated his antics last time he played at Anfield. Congrats!
disgraced cake

Re: Luis Suarez
Yesterday at 07:03:13 pm
Well done you mad bastard  ;D  :champ

Some huge goals this season. In his last two La Liga seasons for Barca he scored 21 and 16, this season he got 22. I think a lot of the reasoning behind Barca letting him go wasn't just to get him off the books, but because of his age and condition. The best players like Suarez use that stuff and it drives them to another level.

A massive day for the two best strikers of their day, himself and Lewandowski. For me though, there's no doubt Luis has been the very best of his position in the last twenty years. Equal parts of joy, insanity and madness. At his very vest only Messi was better.
Lofty Ambitions

Re: Luis Suarez
Yesterday at 07:12:45 pm
Well in Luisito!  ;D
jepovic

Re: Luis Suarez
Yesterday at 07:25:09 pm
Congratulations, mad genius!
Oh, thats gotta hurt Barcelona
_00_deathscar

Re: Luis Suarez
Yesterday at 07:43:14 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 07:03:13 pm
Well done you mad bastard  ;D  :champ

Some huge goals this season. In his last two La Liga seasons for Barca he scored 21 and 16, this season he got 22. I think a lot of the reasoning behind Barca letting him go wasn't just to get him off the books, but because of his age and condition. The best players like Suarez use that stuff and it drives them to another level.

A massive day for the two best strikers of their day, himself and Lewandowski. For me though, there's no doubt Luis has been the very best of his position in the last twenty years. Equal parts of joy, insanity and madness. At his very vest only Messi was better.

Yep - Suarez is head and shoulders above Lewandowski, who's pretty awesome himself. Last striker I can say was comfortably better than Luis Suarez was Ronaldo.
Enders

Re: Luis Suarez
Yesterday at 08:00:55 pm
Asam

Re: Luis Suarez
Yesterday at 08:42:38 pm
Quote from: _00_deathscar on Yesterday at 07:43:14 pm
Yep - Suarez is head and shoulders above Lewandowski, who's pretty awesome himself. Last striker I can say was comfortably better than Luis Suarez was Ronaldo.

I dont think Ronaldo was better, hes was an absolute phenom but Id rather have a prime Suarez over the course of a season as you know he will fight for everything
_00_deathscar

Re: Luis Suarez
Yesterday at 08:53:09 pm
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 08:42:38 pm
I dont think Ronaldo was better, hes was an absolute phenom but Id rather have a prime Suarez over the course of a season as you know he will fight for everything

That's delving into who's had the better career territory (World Cup aside, Suarez by some distance obviously).
fucking appalled

Re: Luis Suarez
Yesterday at 09:02:18 pm
What a player

Great season Luisito
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Luis Suarez
Yesterday at 09:12:04 pm
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 08:42:38 pm
I dont think Ronaldo was better, hes was an absolute phenom but Id rather have a prime Suarez over the course of a season as you know he will fight for everything

I rather have Ronaldo who I know wont be a liability and lose the plot when things arent going his way. Ronaldo at his best, is better than Suarez at his best. His pace alone was a problem.for all defenders let alone his ability on and without the ball.

Vinay

Re: Luis Suarez
Yesterday at 09:19:12 pm
Luis Suarez.... This dude is a legend in every city he played for. Bloody hell!!!

Well done son.
darragh85

Re: Luis Suarez
Yesterday at 09:33:21 pm
he has had an incredible club career and has been consistent for so long now. He had a great 2010 world cup helping Uruguay to 3rd place and then won player of the tournament when they won the copa america the year after.

his consistency, individual honours and being the ultimate team player makes him one of the all time great number 9s.
Alf

Re: Luis Suarez
Yesterday at 09:44:15 pm
The desire of Luis Suarez to win is phenomenal.
daggerdoo

Re: Luis Suarez
Yesterday at 11:29:43 pm
I'd always take Luis over Ronaldo, Ronaldo would have a bad injury now and then, and some really bad ones that kept him out for long spells. Luis is a rock that just happens to score a lot of goals
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Luis Suarez
Today at 12:07:02 am
Quote from: daggerdoo on Yesterday at 11:29:43 pm
I'd always take Luis over Ronaldo, Ronaldo would have a bad injury now and then, and some really bad ones that kept him out for long spells. Luis is a rock that just happens to score a lot of goals

If we take out the injuries and just look at pure ability, Ronaldo is the better player. He was putting up insane numbers in Europe at 18, and then proceeded to do it up until he got his severe injuriea. Even after coming back from them, he was a sensational player, obviously not at the same level as before.

But there is not one #9 I'd take over Ronaldo at his best before his injuries. He was that good. Not a slight at Suarez, because hes been world class for a long time. Ronaldo imo is in the top 5 players of all time on ability alone
Bjornar

Re: Luis Suarez
Today at 12:19:30 am
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 08:42:38 pm
I dont think Ronaldo was better, hes was an absolute phenom but Id rather have a prime Suarez over the course of a season as you know he will fight for everything

Don't think you'll find a single non LFC football fan who thinks Suarez was better than Ronaldo, that should maybe tell us something.

It's astonishing anyway how his career rocketed to such a degree that (being very kind) there's maybe a  bit of a discussion to be had about that.
kavah

Re: Luis Suarez
Today at 01:18:33 am
Nice one Luis. What a player he is.
stevieG786

Re: Luis Suarez
Today at 01:33:51 am
Luis is/was amazing, but Ronaldo was something else. Lets be real here
Classycara

Re: Luis Suarez
Today at 02:19:11 am
I'd take Suarez's drive and determination over Ronaldo's thats for sure.

I know Ronaldo had serious injuries, but Suarez has too. Work ethic in rehab can't be underrated.

I know Ronaldo performed pretty well even when he came back badly overweight, but imagine if he had Suarez's drive and determination. With half a knee Suarez knocked England out of a world cup in the group stages ;D
Indomitable_Carp

Re: Luis Suarez
Today at 12:05:27 pm
Cemented his place as an all time great by securing that title. What a player.
rob1966

Re: Luis Suarez
Today at 12:09:43 pm
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 12:05:27 pm
Cemented his place as an all time great by securing that title. What a player.

Done something neither Ronaldo or Messi have done in Spain.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Luis Suarez
Today at 12:40:19 pm
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 12:07:02 am
If we take out the injuries and just look at pure ability, Ronaldo is the better player. He was putting up insane numbers in Europe at 18, and then proceeded to do it up until he got his severe injuriea. Even after coming back from them, he was a sensational player, obviously not at the same level as before.

But there is not one #9 I'd take over Ronaldo at his best before his injuries. He was that good. Not a slight at Suarez, because hes been world class for a long time. Ronaldo imo is in the top 5 players of all time on ability alone

Glad Ive got your vote in the draft. :D
