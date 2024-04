Hasn't he got a decent record by "steadying the ship" for teams on the rocks, and then clearing off when they want to make a longer term appointment. Atleast that's what feels like recently.



To be honest, Colin does the job that he's brought in to do! I don't dislike him like other dinosaurs like Allardyce and Pulis who think they're above the level they're at.He is a firefighter for clubs doing awful. And I can say this confidently as a follower of the SPL and Scottish football; hiring him as manager is of a much higher standard than all the other managerial dreck in that league. Warnock is basically Rinus Michels in comparison to the dire coaches in Scotland.